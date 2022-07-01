WATCH: Malky Mackay reflects on Ross County’s training camp in Italy with Andy Skinner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay says the bulk of his summer recruitment is complete.

The Staggies will return from their pre-season training camp in Verona on Saturday, following six successive days of sessions.

County have already strengthened their squad, with seven additions so far.

Owura Edwards, Kazeem Olaigbe, Jordy Hiwula and Ben Purrington have joined the Staggies during the course of the week in Italy.

Mackay added Victor Loturi, Yan Dhanda and George Harmon prior to the training camp.

The Dingwall outfit are also processing an eighth addition, which they hope to finalise during the course of the weekend.

Beyond that, Mackay is not planning a major wave of further reinforcements.

Speaking to Press and Journal sports reporter Andy Skinner on the Staggies’ final day of the training camp, Mackay said: “It will maybe be only one or two more. We are now at a point where we have got some strength in all areas of the park.

“We will maybe look at one or two areas, but we have still got 60 days for that to happen.

“We knew this year we were losing nine, but we are a year further down in the line in terms of having a recruitment.

“Enda Barron, the staff and myself have been poring over stuff. We have a structure where we knew the gaps, and we were looking at players over a period of time to come into the club.

“We have a settled way about the team. I think the fact we did OK last year makes players more confident to come.

“The fact a lot of players came up from England last year makes people more confident to do that again this year.

“That has been a big benefit for us.”

New faces have integrated into squad during Italy trip

Mackay reflects fondly on the Staggies’ trip to Italy, during which they trained in temperatures regularly exceeding 30 degrees.

The County boss also felt it was an important bonding process given the number of new arrivals.

He added: “It has been really important with eight new players coming in, and they have managed to integrate quite quickly.

“They have been with each other 24 hours a day. They have been hanging about with each other, playing pool or going out to the pool.

“The other night we took them down to Lake Garda for an ice cream and a pizza.

“It’s all just part of the whole bonding exercise, and getting them to know each other quicker.

“We maybe didn’t have the ability to do that as much last year, as we brought players in over a period of time.

“We have managed to get a lot of business done early this year. We have got them over here and they have worked really hard, so I’m delighted with the week.”