Ross County manager Malky Mackay rues slow start as side slip bottom of Premiership

Manager Malky Mackay believes a sluggish start didn’t help Ross County’s cause as a quality winner tipped the balance in St Mirren’s favour.

Richard Tait’s strike five minutes into the second half earned the Saints full points in the baking heat of Paisley.

The Staggies slipped to the bottom of the table after this result followed defeats by Hearts and Celtic in the opening fortnight.

Boss Mackay refused to blame the heat and felt it took too long for his team to click into gear against their well-drilled hosts.

He said: “It was difficult for both teams. The weather was as hot as it’s been for a while.

“It was good the referee put water-breaks on for the team. That’s no excuse, but it did at times look like a pre-season game, especially in terms of the pace of the game.

“Certainly in the first half, we were not at our usual game. In the end, a moment of quality told.

“On another day, if we have more care and attention, I think we’d have scored, such as the (Owura Edwards) header which came back off the post.

“In the second half, we stepped it up and managed to get crosses into their box and threaten, but it was too slow a start from us.”

Tait screamer is ideal boost for Saints

Saints manager Stephen Robinson, meanwhile, praised match-winner Tait for his searing 20-yard clincher.

He said: “Richard has actually done that quite a few times in training.

“He scored a couple of really decent goals for me at Motherwell as well. It was no real surprise and I felt we thoroughly deserved to win.

“We created a lot of half-chances, with Jonah (Ayunga) hitting the post in the first half as well. You think it might be another hard luck story for us, but thankfully we had that bit of quality to win it.”

County are back in Dingwall next Saturday when they tackle Championship champions Kilmarnock, with St Mirren away to Dundee United.