Ross County manager Malky Mackay rues slow start as side slip bottom of Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County manager Malky Mackay rues slow start as side slip bottom of Premiership

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 13, 2022, 6:01 pm Updated: August 13, 2022, 6:02 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay, front, with St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson in the background.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay, front, with St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson in the background.

Manager Malky Mackay believes a sluggish start didn’t help Ross County’s cause as a quality winner tipped the balance in St Mirren’s favour.

Richard Tait’s strike five minutes into the second half earned the Saints full points in the baking heat of Paisley.

The Staggies slipped to the bottom of the table after this result followed defeats by Hearts and Celtic in the opening fortnight.

Boss Mackay refused to blame the heat and felt it took too long for his team to click into gear against their well-drilled hosts.

Ross County’s Ben Purrington and St Mirren’s Keanu Baccus.

He said: “It was difficult for both teams. The weather was as hot as it’s been for a while.

“It was good the referee put water-breaks on for the team. That’s no excuse, but it did at times look like a pre-season game, especially in terms of the pace of the game.

“Certainly in the first half, we were not at our usual game. In the end, a moment of quality told.

“On another day, if we have more care and attention, I think we’d have scored, such as the (Owura Edwards) header which came back off the post.

“In the second half, we stepped it up and managed to get crosses into their box and threaten, but it was too slow a start from us.”

Richard Tait celebrates scoring his winner for Sr Mirren against Ross County.

Tait screamer is ideal boost for Saints

Saints manager Stephen Robinson, meanwhile, praised match-winner Tait for his searing 20-yard clincher.

He said: “Richard has actually done that quite a few times in training.

“He scored a couple of really decent goals for me at Motherwell as well. It was no real surprise and I felt we thoroughly deserved to win.

“We created a lot of half-chances, with Jonah (Ayunga) hitting the post in the first half as well. You think it might be another hard luck story for us, but thankfully we had that bit of quality to win it.”

County are back in Dingwall next Saturday when they tackle Championship champions Kilmarnock, with St Mirren away to Dundee United.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]