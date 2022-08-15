Boss Malky Mackay backs Ross County to learn and earn points soon in Premiership campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Boss Malky Mackay backs Ross County to learn and earn points soon in Premiership campaign

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Malky Mackay reckons his Ross County side are learning daily as they seek to get off the mark in the Scottish Premiership.

Saturday’s sore 1-0 defeat at St Mirren leaves the Dingwall club as the only team yet to get off the mark, with earlier 2-1 and 3-1 losses against Hearts and Celtic coming despite some really encouraging spells.

A slow start in the searing heat of Paisley didn’t help them before a quality strike by Buddies midfielder Richard Tait earned the hosts their first points of the campaign.

County did raise their levels in the second half, but only managed one shot on target from substitute Kazeem Olaigbe not long after Owura Edwards struck the post.

Manager Mackay, who signed 10 players this summer, insists his group can soon make an impact after last season saw the Staggies finish in sixth spot.

He said: “We played a Champions League team (Celtic) and Europa League team (Hearts) in our first two fixtures.

“But our bread and butter are the games against maybe seven or eight other teams in this league. I am well aware of that.

“It’s very early in the season and we have to find a way, like everyone else in this league, to ensure we stay in the league and then see what happens after that.

“This is a new group and, for some, it’s their first few weeks playing in the Scottish Premiership.

“It’s all about learning and making sure we do take chances when we get a bit of dominance in the game.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay, front, with St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson in the background.

“St Mirren is a tough place to get a result. It always has been for us. They are a team fighting and scrapping, just like ourselves.”

Side will learn from mistakes – boss

Mackay didn’t waste time in making changes at the weekend, with defender George Harmon and striker Jordan White replacing Ben Purrington and Dominic Samuel at the interval.

Further changes in the second half offered County added flair, but they could not find a way through.

Mackay says the fresh legs helped, but they were undone by the real moment of class which came from the boot of St Mirren’s match-winner Tait.

Mackay said: “I felt we just needed to freshen the team up at the start of the second half and I did think it gave us a bit of impetus and energy in the second half to kick on again.

“I talked to the boys (at half-time) about how dominant we were in the first half of the Hearts game. Could we change that into our second half against St Mirren?

“I felt we did that and had a go in the second half and it was a moment of quality which won the game for St Mirren. It was a moment we were lacking on Saturday.

Richard Tait curls the ball past Josh Sims to earn St Mirren a 1-0 weekend win against visitors Ross County.

“Everyone is trying their hardest and doing their best for the club. They are a good group, but there are times when you need to change or tweak things if things are not going the way I want them to.

“It’s about making sure you learn from mistakes and situations you’ve been involved in and experiences, and we will do that.”

County will be looking to get points on the board when Derek McInnes takes his Championship winners Kilmarnock to Dingwall.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]