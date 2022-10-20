Dean Donaldson gets help from fellow manager ahead of Turriff’s Scottish Cup clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Dean Donaldson gets help from fellow manager ahead of Turriff’s Scottish Cup clash

By Callum Law
October 20, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 20, 2022, 6:57 am
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson hopes they can defeat Dunipace in the Scottish Cup
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson hopes they can defeat Dunipace in the Scottish Cup

Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson has been assisted by Banks o’ Dee boss Jamie Watt in his preparation for Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie at Dunipace.

Turra will travel to Westfield Park to face the East of Scotland League First Division side in the second round after being handed a cup reprieve.

Donaldson’s side were beaten 4-0 by Dee in round one, but the Aberdeen outfit exited the competition last week due to a registration error with United taking their place.

Spain Park gaffer Watt watched Dunipace earlier this month and Donaldson has picked his brain ahead of this weekend’s tie.

He said: “All their games are on YouTube so I’ve been looking at them from the last few weeks.

“I’ve spoken to Jamie as well because he went down to watch them so I’ve managed to get a bit of insight.

Banks o’ Dee manager Jamie Watt has helped Turriff ahead of their tie with Dunipace.

“When Jamie watched them they won 6-0 so he didn’t pick up too much, it would have been better if the game had been closer.

“Jamie and I are good mates and it’s not anybody’s fault what has happened, it was just a mistake.

“It’s one of those things and as a club, we need to try to prepare as best we can which will hopefully allow us to give a good account of ourselves.”

Chance to end third round wait

It’s been nine years since Turriff played in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

Despite their unorthodox route to this stage of the tournament Donaldson is determined to try to make the most of their second chance.

Confidence should be high among United’s squad after thumping Strathspey Thistle 6-1 last weekend in the Breedon Highland League.

Donaldson added: “We want to try to take advantage of this opportunity. If we can get into the third round it would be massive for the club.

“We know the task is a tough one, any team you go south to play these sort of teams it’s a difficult ask.

“How we get there is irrelevant really, if we could reach round three it would be great for Turriff.

“The club is on an upward trajectory and it would be a great achievement to get through.

“But we can’t think about just now because the team we’re up against are used to winning most weeks.

“If the boys play like they can and play at their best we can win the tie, but if we show the other side of us then we might have a problem.

“We don’t know which side we’re going to get: if it’s the hungry, tenacious, hard-working Turriff team we’ll get a positive result.

“If it’s not and we’re a bit off it then it will go the other way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Highland League Weekly Feature including Sam Bashua and Horace Ormsby
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Deveronvale's Horace Ormsby and Sam Bashua on their moves…
Highland League Weekly Feature with Kris Hunter
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Kris Hunter previews the second round of the Scottish…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson hopes they can defeat Dunipace in the Scottish Cup
Grady McGrath believes Scottish Cup tie is a great test for Brechin
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson hopes they can defeat Dunipace in the Scottish Cup
Formartine's Johnny Crawford looks to continue fine form in Scottish Cup
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson hopes they can defeat Dunipace in the Scottish Cup
Gary Manson rallies Wick for crucial Scottish Cup clash
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson hopes they can defeat Dunipace in the Scottish Cup
Buckie supporter-turned-player Marcus Goodall up for the cup
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson hopes they can defeat Dunipace in the Scottish Cup
Grant Campbell determined to grow futsal in the north-east
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson hopes they can defeat Dunipace in the Scottish Cup
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson hopes they can defeat Dunipace in the Scottish Cup
Highland League leaders Brechin City ease to Keith victory; Buckie maintain pressure with 4-2…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson hopes they can defeat Dunipace in the Scottish Cup
Jordan MacDonald praises Clach for 'doing the ugly of the game' in Lossiemouth win

Most Read

1
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson hopes they can defeat Dunipace in the Scottish Cup
Forever family home on the market for £350,000 in Kingswells
2
The plans for the Old Aberdeen shed came in for criticism
Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about ‘monstrosity’ in historic…
3
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson hopes they can defeat Dunipace in the Scottish Cup
‘I don’t want to go back to the way I was’: Aberdeen chef goes…
4
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson hopes they can defeat Dunipace in the Scottish Cup
‘Danger to the public’ jailed after ‘bizarre’ behaviour towards multiple women
5
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson hopes they can defeat Dunipace in the Scottish Cup
Painter who flashed pensioner claimed he was playing with sandpaper, not penis
6
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson hopes they can defeat Dunipace in the Scottish Cup
Woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families after…
4
7
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson hopes they can defeat Dunipace in the Scottish Cup
Mum forced to store £36,000 of drugs by ‘terrifying’ dealer known as ‘Jamaican Leon’
8
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson hopes they can defeat Dunipace in the Scottish Cup
Aberdeen nursery inspection found smelly nappy bin had not been emptied for ‘two to…
9
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson hopes they can defeat Dunipace in the Scottish Cup
Man’s animal ban after unkempt dogs with ‘fur matted from nose to bottom’ seized…
10
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson hopes they can defeat Dunipace in the Scottish Cup
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more

More from Press and Journal

THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: No surprise, but still a shock as Gregor Townsend axes…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson hopes they can defeat Dunipace in the Scottish Cup
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…
Liam Miller member of Moray Darts
Darts community rallies to support Elgin family and teen talent after devastating fire
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson hopes they can defeat Dunipace in the Scottish Cup
'Football is cruel' - Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter disappointed after defeat to Hibernian…
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
'On the run' man caught looking after almost £50,000 of cocaine and heroin
Belford Hospital, Fort William
A new Belford Hospital and better Far North roads: Rural councillors demand more from…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson hopes they can defeat Dunipace in the Scottish Cup
Son's terrifying campaign of violence against parents to fund drug addiction
Orkney learning support
Early plans for £40m support for learning centre in Orkney get committee's thumbs-up as…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson hopes they can defeat Dunipace in the Scottish Cup
Angus Peter Campbell: Keep questioning power, privilege and politics
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson hopes they can defeat Dunipace in the Scottish Cup
Buckie's old lemonade factory could be given a new lease of life

Editor's Picks

Most Commented