Dean Donaldson gets help from fellow manager ahead of Turriff’s Scottish Cup clash

Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson has been assisted by Banks o’ Dee boss Jamie Watt in his preparation for Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie at Dunipace.

Turra will travel to Westfield Park to face the East of Scotland League First Division side in the second round after being handed a cup reprieve.

Donaldson’s side were beaten 4-0 by Dee in round one, but the Aberdeen outfit exited the competition last week due to a registration error with United taking their place.

Spain Park gaffer Watt watched Dunipace earlier this month and Donaldson has picked his brain ahead of this weekend’s tie.

He said: “All their games are on YouTube so I’ve been looking at them from the last few weeks.

“I’ve spoken to Jamie as well because he went down to watch them so I’ve managed to get a bit of insight.

“When Jamie watched them they won 6-0 so he didn’t pick up too much, it would have been better if the game had been closer.

“Jamie and I are good mates and it’s not anybody’s fault what has happened, it was just a mistake.

“It’s one of those things and as a club, we need to try to prepare as best we can which will hopefully allow us to give a good account of ourselves.”

Chance to end third round wait

It’s been nine years since Turriff played in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

Despite their unorthodox route to this stage of the tournament Donaldson is determined to try to make the most of their second chance.

Confidence should be high among United’s squad after thumping Strathspey Thistle 6-1 last weekend in the Breedon Highland League.

Donaldson added: “We want to try to take advantage of this opportunity. If we can get into the third round it would be massive for the club.

“We know the task is a tough one, any team you go south to play these sort of teams it’s a difficult ask.

“How we get there is irrelevant really, if we could reach round three it would be great for Turriff.

“The club is on an upward trajectory and it would be a great achievement to get through.

“But we can’t think about just now because the team we’re up against are used to winning most weeks.

“If the boys play like they can and play at their best we can win the tie, but if we show the other side of us then we might have a problem.

“We don’t know which side we’re going to get: if it’s the hungry, tenacious, hard-working Turriff team we’ll get a positive result.

“If it’s not and we’re a bit off it then it will go the other way.”