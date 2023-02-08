Chief Steven Ferguson describes Ross County drama which led to last-gasp deadline deals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson explained a game a patience paid off in the Premiership club’s dramatic capture of striking star Simon Murray.

Attempts to land the free-scoring 30-year from Championship leaders Queen’s Park had not come to fruition – until a last-gasp deadline night swoop which led to a debut against Hibs later the same evening on January 31.

Murray was the joint-top scorer in the second-tier, having bagged 18 goals all in this term for the Spiders.

A rate of more than 100 goals in 250 senior appearances also convinced County Murray could be a real asset to them, and they secured him on a permanent contract after initially agreeing a pre-contract and a summer move north.

Murray was actually in the Highlands on deadline day preparing for Queen’s Scottish Cup clash against Caley Thistle.

Talks advanced and Murray was unveiled as County’s man for an undisclosed fee and he made his debut as a second half substitute in the 1-1 draw against Hibs to haul the Staggies off bottom spot.

Ferguson, along with County chairman Roy MacGregor and manager Malky Mackay were delighted to get the deal done as he joined loan forwards Eamonn Brophy and Josh Stones in adding much-needed bite up top.

Former Staggies manager Ferguson explained how it was a united effort behind the scenes which made the move for Murray happen.

He said: “Simon had been playing regular games and scoring goals.

“Sometimes players in January have found themselves out of their team for a while and there will be reasons.

“But, to sign someone like Simon, -who was bang in form and 100% fit, sharp and ready to go – was a big bonus for us.

“We tried to sign Simon Murray a couple of times and thankfully this time we managed to get it over the line.

“The closer you come to deadline day, the more pressure you have. But I have to mention how vital our club secretary, Fiona MacBean, and (head of analysis, scouting and recruitment) Enda Barron were in their efforts.

“For us to get any player, all the ducks need to line up, from the secretary to the recruitment department to the manager, chief executive to chairman. It was a credit to everybody that we managed to get such a big player in on deadline day.

“It was late in the window, and we were always hopeful that we would.

“Thankfully, it lined up for everybody involved.”

Edwards deal went right to the wire as Ferguson’s latest signing for a decade

And the transfer business went into extra-time for County as they were alerted to an earlier target becoming available at the 11th hour.

That’s when they stepped in to bring Wigan winger Gwion Edwards in on loan until the end of the season.

Ferguson detailed how the club picked up the baton again to ensure Mackay got one more player in for the closing months of the season.

He added: “You think that’s your business done then a player we enquired about at the start of the window becomes available right at the end.

“We then have to start that process all over again, and it really did become a race against the clock.

“It was after our game against Hibs (on January 31) that we were pressing to try and get that deal done.

“Again, credit to our staff who thankfully we were able to get that deal done.

“That was certainly the latest signing I’ve been involved with in the last 10 years – that went right to the wire.

“People might ask why we didn’t get the business done before then, but sometimes you can’t and things are out of your hands.

“When the opportunity raises its head again, you need to have the infrastructure in place to be able to do things very quickly and thankfully we’ve got that at the football club.

“Credit to the staff for that.”