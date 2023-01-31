Ross County boss Malky Mackay delighted after landing striker Simon Murray from Queen’s Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County have confirmed the signing of striker Simon Murray from Queen’s Park on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

The Scottish Premiership side had already brought in Eamonn Brophy and Josh Stones on loan in the window, but were keen to add further firepower.

Murray, 30, arrives from Championship-leading Queen’s Park as the second tier’s joint-top scorer this season, and the former Dundee United player has scored 18 goals across all competitions this term.

Having also played for County’s Tuesday night opponents Hibs, as well as Dundee, during his career – where he has bagged more than 100 goals from 250 senior appearances – forward Murray has been a pivotal figure in Queen’s Park’s rise from League Two to the Championship over his three seasons with the Spiders.

He was named on the bench for the visit of the Hibees, and County boss Malky Mackay told the Staggies website Murray is a striker of Premiership pedigree.

He said: “It is fantastic to add somebody with Simon’s experience to the group.

“He has been an integral part of their (Queen’s Park’s) success and we believe we have a player who knows not only what it takes to perform in the Premiership, but to buy into the culture of Ross County.

“I would like to thank Queens Park and specifically Lord Haughey and Leeann Dempster for working with us to make Simon’s move north happen and wish them every success in their push for promotion.”

Mackay was keen to add more attacking options in January.

County have struggled for goals this term, and Staggies striker William Akio was sent on loan to Championship side Raith Rovers at the weekend, while winger Kazeem Olaigbe’s season-long loan deal from Southampton was brought to a close, with the player since moving on to Harrogate Town.

Queen’s Park have moved quickly to add to their attacking options on Monday by bringing on Connor Shields on loan from Motherwell.