Ross County forward Simon Murray eager to avoid repeat of relegation pain he suffered with Dundee United

Simon Murray says suffering relegation with today’s opponents Dundee United in 2016 has prepared him for his Premiership survival battle at Ross County.

Despite netting seven goals in 25 appearances in his first season in top-flight football, Murray was part of Mixu Paatelainen’s side which went down seven years ago.

At the age of 24, it was a blow for the Dundee-born attacker.

After a prolific campaign in the Championship the following season, Murray earned a move back to the top flight with Hibernian in 2017 before ending the campaign with Dundee, where he succeeded in another battle with the drop.

County go into today’s game in 11th place, but just a point ahead of bottom side United.

Having made the switch to Dingwall from Queen’s Park in January, Murray feels he can lean on experience to help guide the Staggies to Premiership safety.

Murray said: “When things happen like that in your career, you have to take it as a learning curve.

“We got relegated that season which wasn’t good. I was a young player, and it was my first full-time club.

“It’s a massive club and the fans were obviously not happy at the time. It’s one of those moments where it’s sink or swim in your career.

“If you can come back and learn from it you will hopefully take it on.

“I went on loan to Dundee from Hibs and they were in the same scenario, but we actually managed to stay up. I would say I have got a bit of good experience to come from a bad one.”

Long journey back to Premiership has benefitted striker

Despite possessing Premiership experience, the switch to County has ended a five-year absence from the top flight.

Following a spell in South Africa with Bidvest Wits, which ended with him suffering a cruciate ligament injury, Murray has spent the last two-and-a-half seasons with Queen’s Park on their rise through the Scottish leagues.

At 30, Murray feels his different experiences have made him a more rounded player.

He added: “It’s a step up from the Championship, I have needed to feel the speed of the game and physicality in the Premiership.

“I have probably had a different career from most Scottish players, who move between different Premiership or Championship clubs.

“Over the years I have been abroad, I have played junior football and League Two football in Scotland – but I have also played in the Premiership and the Europa League.

“I have had loads of different styles of managers. It has been a learning experience for me, and a great one at that.”

Murray aiming to silence friends and family

Murray is preparing to face United for the first time since his departure from the club six years ago.

A number of Murray’s friends and family are supporters of the Tannadice club, with Murray eager to have the last laugh at Victoria Park.

‘I have done my best and given 100%’

Murray added: “I don’t think I have actually played against Dundee United since I left them. I went to Hibs who were in the Premiership when Dundee United went down.

“It will be interesting – I will have a lot of my own family members probably shouting at me.

“When the opposition fans give you stick, hopefully you can put the ball in the back of the net and give them it back.

“That’s the part of football we all love. I have done my best and given 100% at any club I have been at, and most fans appreciate that.”