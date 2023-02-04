Simon Murray thrilled to fulfil ambition to return to Premiership with Ross County switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Simon Murray thrilled to fulfil ambition to return to Premiership with Ross County switch

By Andy Skinner
February 4, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 4, 2023, 11:46 am
Simon Murray, following his move to Ross County. Image: SNS
Simon Murray, following his move to Ross County. Image: SNS

Simon Murray insists he never lost belief he would return to the Scottish Premiership.

Ross County completed the deadline day capture of Murray from Queen’s Park on Tuesday, in time for the forward to make his debut from the bench in the 1-1 draw with Hibernian that night.

Murray’s last spell in Scotland’s top flight came with Hibs in 2017, before he made a switch to South African side Bidvest Wits the following year.

In 2019, Murray suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury which kept him out for several months.

He opted to return to Scotland 12 months later, joining Queen’s Park who were then in League Two.

Despite top-flight interest at the time, Murray says this week’s move to the Staggies vindicates his decision to build his way back from such a major injury setback.

Simon Murray in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Murray said: “I always believed I would get back to the Premiership. When I came back from abroad, I had an injury and there were options then to go to the Premiership.

“It probably wasn’t right for me.

“Coming off an injury, I needed to get back to match fitness.

“I needed to go to a place where I was going to get minutes and get games.

“It needed to be a club that would allow me to get back up to speed, instead of maybe being on the bench. I needed to be playing.

“From my point of view it was probably a risk, I don’t know if other players would have done the drop down so far.

“But that was the way I was looking at it. I always believed when I got back fully fit, the rest would take care of itself – and here we are.”

Manic rush for Murray to complete Staggies move

On the night he made his County debut, Murray had already been due to be in the Highlands to play a Scottish Cup fourth round tie for Queen’s Park against Caley Thistle.

Murray had already agreed a pre-contract with County, however the Staggies moved quickly to secure an immediate transfer for an undisclosed fee.

Simon Murray warming up for Ross County. Image: SNS

Having travelled north with the Spiders, Murray insists it was a hectic process to divert to Dingwall to finalise his move.

Former Dundee United player Murray added: “I was signed at Queen’s Park, and we were due to play Inverness.

“It was in the pipeline, but I obviously had to prepare for the game as normal just in case something happened. I was hoping the outcome would be this – I didn’t know if it would or not – but it did.

“Even though you don’t think it’s going to affect you on a matchday, subconsciously it probably would.

“Ultimately it turned out I signed for Ross County.

“I still had the Queen’s Park tracksuit on when I came here – I managed to get myself a Ross County one for the game.

“It was a bit of a manic last few hours, but a good outcome.”

Forward in fine form for Spiders

Murray arrives at County in excellent form, having netted 18 goals in 28 appearances for a Spiders side which sits top of the Championship table.

The 30-year-old is confident he can hit the ground running, as he aims to help 10th-placed County out of relegation danger.

Simon Murray bagged four for Queen's Park as they thumped Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Simon Murray, who has scored 18 goals for Queen’s Park this season, has joined Ross County. Image: SNS

Murray, who could face Rangers at Ibrox today, said: “I’m feeling as good as I ever have. It’s an exciting time for me. I have joined a good group of boys up here, which is great.

“It’s all to play for in the run-in to the end of the season.

“I have come from a team where I have been playing for 90 minutes every week.

“I’m fit and I have been scoring goals and doing well, so there is confidence.

“Hopefully I can bring that form and help the rest of the team here kick on.”

Tags

Conversation

