Ross County’s Dylan Smith keeps cool head after starting debut high of facing Celtic

The 16-year-old defender was impressive after being given a shot keeping out the defending Scottish champions.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County;'s Dylan Smith slides in to halt Celtic's Oh Hyeon-gyu. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group
Ross County;'s Dylan Smith slides in to halt Celtic's Oh Hyeon-gyu. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group

Rising Ross County star Dylan Smith is ready to continue his remarkable football education at the Premiership club after impressing against Celtic in his starting debut on Sunday.

The 16-year-old centre half, who has just helped Scotland qualify for next year’s UEFA Under-17s European Championships, was pitched in against the leaders and defending champions for his first start.

It was the former Culloden Academy pupil’s sixth senior appearance overall and he stood up to the challenge of facing the league’s 20-goal top scorer Kyogo Furuhashi and the star-studded Hoops, who won 2-0.

For a player who only made his debut from the bench against Rangers in August, this latest nod from manager Malky Mackay showed how highly he is valued in Dingwall.

Playing Celtic was game to relish for youngster

Smith explained how he could not wait to test himself against Ange Postecoglou’s relentless winners, who have now won 15 games on the spin, including 10 league games.

He said: “I found out I’d be playing on Saturday and the adrenaline kicked in when you arrive and you walk out (on to the pitch) – I was excited for the game.

“It was a good game to make my debut in. It was a disappointing result, but there are a lot of things to work on.

“This gives me a lot of confidence knowing the manager wants to shove me in against the best team in the league. It gives me confidence to go out and do my own thing.

“Starting against the best team in the country gets me settled in.”

Dylan Smith challenges Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi. Image: SNS

When asked how he felt going up against Japanese hot-shot Furuhashi, Smith said: “He’s obviously smart with his moves. You are always looking around, trying to see where he is.

“He is smart the way he plays, so he keeps you on your toes.”

Top advice from boss and defenders

Smith being selected in place of captain Keith Watson was an eye-opening move by Mackay for such a massive match.

Smith said that having former international defender Mackay as his guide, as well as trusted team-mates, is helping him daily.

He added: “Every day after training, he helps me by giving me wee tips on what I can do better and what I have done well in training.

“My fellow defenders are also helping me.

“I have got the right people around me to help me succeed.”

Smith excited by Scotland Euro joy

Dylan Smith in action for Scotland under-17s against Malta last year. Image: Shutterstock

Playing against European opponents for Scotland under-17s on the way to qualifying for the Euro finals in Hungary in 2024 has been another huge boost for Smith, who seems determined to keep learning at every level he’s given the chance to shine on.

He said: “Going away with the Scotland 17s gave me a lot of confidence.

“Playing international games is another kind of football and it has been exciting for me to get those chances and getting recognition from Scotland – I really enjoy that experience.”

Next target is victory at St Johnstone

County are in 11th place in the Premiership, four points behind Kilmarnock and two points ahead of Dundee United with eight games to go.

They are heading to St Johnstone this weekend before pre-split fixtures against Aberdeen and Hearts.

Smith, however, reckons the team have enough quality to collect crucial points.

He added: “The next couple of games are vital.

“The team is strong enough and if we work hard enough, I’m confident we can get results.”

