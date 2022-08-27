Ross County swept aside by rampant Rangers in four-goal defeat at Ibrox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County swept aside by rampant Rangers in four-goal defeat at Ibrox

By Andy Skinner
August 27, 2022, 4:57 pm Updated: August 27, 2022, 6:08 pm
Callum Johnson clears under pressure from Tom Lawrence.
Callum Johnson clears under pressure from Tom Lawrence.

Rangers proved too strong for Ross County who fell to a 4-0 defeat at Ibrox.

Although the Staggies showed early signs of promise in the game, their resolve was broken by John Lundstram’s deflected effort midway through the first half.

County were never able to fully recover, with Antonio Colak’s double and a Steven Davis goal securing the points for the Glasgow outfit.

Rangers came into the game in buoyant mood, having qualified for the group stage of the Champions League in midweek.

The absence of Jack Baldwin and Ross Callachan through suspension created voids down the spine of County’s side, with club captain Keith Watson and Victor Loturi drafted in as replacements. There was also a first start for George Harmon, who replaced Josh Sims to take up a role on the left side of the Staggies’ three-man midfield.

Rangers started the match with early intent, with Ryan Kent narrowly missing the target with a strike from the edge of the box after cutting in from the left.

Victor Loturi closes down Rangers’ Malik Tillman.

The Staggies survived a scare on nine minutes when Scott Wright’s delivery was flicked on by Antonio Colak before falling for Connor Goldson, with Ross Laidlaw forced to show bravery to block at the feet of the defender.

County were causing problems down the left flank, with Olaigbe showing excellent footwork to get to the byline before sending in a dangerous cross which was well cut out by Jon McLaughlin.

The visitors were riled by referee Don Robertson’s failure to award a foul when James Sands appeared to bundle Jordy Hiwula to the ground, with the defender the last man and already on a booking by that point.

Malky Mackay protests to fourth official Alan Muir during Ross County’s 4-0 loss to Rangers.

Rangers began to ramp up the pressure around the 20 minute mark, with a low drive by Malik Tillman forcing good reflexes from Laidlaw, who also had to palm away a looping effort by the American moments later.

The hosts did get their breakthrough on 24 minutes however, albeit in unfortunate circumstances for the Staggies. Lundstram took aim with a strike from the edge of the box, with Purrington throwing his head in the way of the effort but inadvertently wrongfooting the grounded Laidlaw in doing so.

John Lundstram opens the scoring for Rangers against Ross County.

Rangers looked to add to their advantage, with Kent off target with another effort, however the home side doubled their advantage six minutes before the break. Wright picked out Colak from the right flank, and although he didn’t get the cleanest connection on the effort, it was enough to send the ball into the far corner past the reach of Laidlaw.

James Tavernier was inches from adding a third on the stroke of half-time when he nodded off the bar from point-blank range, after being picked out by a Kent cross from the left.

Rangers began the second half on the front foot, and were close to adding to the scoresheet on 54 minutes when a lofted effort by Kent was headed off the line by Purrington following a goalmouth scramble.

The Gers were not to be denied on 59 minutes however. It was a fine move which saw Kent link up with Lawrence, before slipping a pass to the feet of Colak to lift a strike over Laidlaw.

Antonio Colak celebrates netting for Rangers.

Laidlaw had to be on top form to prevent further damage, with an outstretched save thwarting a deflected Lawrence effort, while the Staggies goalkeeper did well to block a Colak effort to deny the Croatian his hat-trick.

Rangers did make it four on 80 minutes however, with a Tavernier cross coming all the way through to substitute Davis who was able to guide the ball home.

With the game long beyond the Staggies, Mackay took the opportunity to introduce 16-year-old defender Dylan Smith for his debut in the latter stages, however it was an afternoon of few positives for the Dingwall men.

 

RANGERS (4-3-3) – McLaughlin 6; Tavernier 6, Goldson 7, Sands 5 (King 46), Barisic 6;  Lawrence 8, Lundstram 6, Tillman 7 (Arfield 62); Wright 6, Colak 8 (Davis 72), Kent 7 (Matondo 62). Subs not used – McGregor, Yilmaz, Jack, Sakala, Devine.

ROSS COUNTY (4-3-2-1) – Laidlaw 7; Johnson 6, Watson 6, Iacovitti 6, Purrington 6; Cancola 6, Loturi 5 (Tillson 46), Harmon 5 (Edwards 55); Olaigbe 6 (Smith 84), Dhanda 6 (Sims 76); Hiwula 6 (White 76). Subs not used – Eastwood, Munro, D Samuel, Paton.

Referee – Don Robertson 5

Attendance – 48,899

Man of the match: Antonio Colak

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay slams "inexplicable" decision not to send James Sands off in early stages…
Yan Dhanda.
Yan Dhanda draws on memories of silencing Elland Road as he aims to help…
0
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay urges Ross County to embrace opportunity to mix it on big stage…
0
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay says Ross County will only make further transfer moves if 'really attractive'…
0
Ross County's Global Energy Stadium will play host to Invergordon v Newtongrange Star this weekend in the Scottish Cup.
North Caledonian League's Invergordon gear up for Scottish Cup debut with tie at Ross…
0
Ross County defender Jack Baldwin.
Malky Mackay says Ross County had no choice but to accept Ross Callachan and…
0
Ross Callachan was sent off for Ross County against Kilmarnock.
Ross County: Ross Callachan and Jack Baldwin accept two-match bans - and will miss…
Callum Johnson in action for Ross County.
ANALYSIS: Ross County full-backs Ben Purrington and Callum Johnson show opposite instincts in win…
0
Ross Callachan was sent off for Ross County against Kilmarnock.
Ross County pair Ross Callachan and Jack Baldwin to face Scottish FA hearing following…
0
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay outlines pathway for Ross County youngsters to become first team regulars in…
0

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Caley Thistle Women conceded three late goals as they were beaten 4-3 by Hutchison Vale last weekend. (Photo by Chris McCluskie/SportPix.org.uk)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason looks for improvement ahead of clash with…
Ella Mills' banana and olive oil loaf.
Sweet treats: Enjoy Ella Mills' guilt-free banana and olive oil loaf
Children from Junior World in Nairn have raised £200 for charity by recycling the 'unrecyclable'.
Got a Pringles tube? Nairn kids want your 'unrecyclable' stuff
0
Peterhead Seafood Festival
What you need to know about Peterhead Seafood Festival taking place in September
0
Glenbardie House in Ballater was built by a ship owner in the 19th Century and boasts an octagonal tower, which can be seen here with a flag flying from it.
Six splendid properties for sale now in the north and north-east
0
Gaelic poet and singer-songwriter Marcas Mac an Tuairneir has just released his new GaelPop album, Speactram.
Meet the artist bringing Gaelic music into the 21st Century
0