Gavin Price looking for Elgin City’s experienced campaigners to drive revival in form

City aim to end a run of four straight defeats, when they visit Stirling Albion in League Two tonight.

By Andy Skinner
Elgin manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Elgin manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS

Gavin Price says Elgin City’s experienced campaigners will be the driving force in helping the Black and Whites turn around their poor form.

City fell to a 3-0 defeat at home to Stirling Albion on Saturday, and face a quickfire rematch against the League Two leaders at Forthbank tonight.

It was Elgin’s fourth successive loss, which leaves them only three points above bottom side Albion Rovers and in danger of being dragged into a relegation play-off.

‘I have been here a long time’

Price, who has been in charge at Borough Briggs since 2017, says the experience gained by some of his long-serving players makes him confident the Moray side can find their way out of trouble.

He said: “We are in quite a rare position as a part-time team, where we have eight players who have played well over 100 games for us.

“We need to rely on them, because they need to be the catalyst of the enthusiasm, effort and encouragement to the younger players and loan players.

“When I look at it, we have got that experience. I have been here a long time and worked with the players for a long time, and I know we can start turning performances into results.

“We need to do that very soon, but I’m trying not to get too down.

“The players are certainly up for the fight – I saw that on Saturday.

“As long as we show that same mentality which is in that dressing room, we will be OK.”

Price looking for Elgin to show clinical edge

City have seven matches remaining, and a victory over Darren Young’s side tonight would be enough to lift them back above Bonnyrigg Rose into eighth spot.

Price is determined not to be disheartened by his side’s recent struggles, adding: “There is a belief in the dressing room.

“The enthusiasm and effort can’t stop, we just need to tidy up these mistakes and be more clinical in the final third.

“As long as you don’t lose that belief, effort and enthusiasm for the game, it will turn.

“We’ve got to work on it, concentration levels have got to be much higher defensively, and we’ve got to be more clinical with our chances – and it will come.

“Players came in on Saturday, who I think changed the way we played. Because of that, we looked more of an attacking threat and, as long as we continue to do that, it will turn for us.”

