Alex Samuel says Ross County’s win over Livingston sets tone for survival push

Alex Samuel believes Ross County have shifted the pressure on to their relegation rivals with their victory over Livingston.

County ran out 2-0 winners over Livi in their first post-split fixture, with Alex Iacovitti and Samuel on target.

Results elsewhere also went the Staggies’ way, with defeats for Dundee United and Kilmarnock ensuring Malky Mackay’s men now trail the pair by just a point.

Welshman Samuel feels getting an early victory on board comes as a major boost to his side’s confidence in the survival run-in.

The Staggies will have the opportunity to move off the bottom next weekend when they face Dundee United at Tannadice.

Samuel said: “The situation we are in we all knew we had to win, so to get the three points and be only one point off is massive.

“We knew coming into these five games that the first one would set the tone. You’ve got to think that momentum is huge in football and we will be really confident now going to Tannadice.

“If it had gone the other way we would have been staring down the barrel of a gun and it would have been hard to come back but the boys stuck in.

“It’s on us now. We are not having to look at other teams and wonder what they are going to do. We’ve ticked this one off and now we have another four huge ones coming up.”

Striker thrilled to get off mark after long injury lay-off

Samuel’s goal was his first for the club, having made the switch from Wycombe Wanderers in summer 2021.

It has been a difficult spell for the 27-year-old, who suffered a cruciate ligament injury last year which kept him out of action for 10 months.

Having made his return to action in January, devout Christian Samuel is grateful to have come through his setback.

He added: “It’s been a really hard time so to be able to have an impact at such a time for the club is massive.

“I just have to thank Jesus and everyone who has helped me back. It’s been a long road with lots of ups and downs but we celebrate that victory.

“To be fair the surgery is pretty good now with a good success rate but there’s always that chance that you might not play again.

“When you are starting to come back you are learning to just walk again, going back to square one, so you never know.

“But I just took it each day as it came and grew in strength and I am back to it again which is great.”

Welshman will give his all for Staggies’ cause

Samuel’s injury has limited his playing time since he made the move to Dingwall, with just four starts and nine substitute appearances to his name.

Along with fellow striker Josh Stones, Samuel was pinpointed for praise by Staggies boss Mackay for his impact from the bench.

Samuel has vowed to give his all to the Staggies’ frontline.

He added: “I think some of the fans think who is this Samuel coming on? But it was delightful just to be able to celebrate on home turf.

“I have been making a few appearances here and there since coming back in January but as a striker you want to score goals and that’s where you make your mark.

“I am just focussing on myself and working hard. At the end of the day that’s what I do.

“In terms of goals, sometimes it happens, sometimes. But one thing I can always guarantee is hard work, and to run and fight.

“That’s what I’ll do, and that’s what you’ll keep seeing from me.”