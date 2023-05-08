Alex Samuel says Ross County’s win over Livingston sets tone for survival push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alex Samuel says Ross County’s win over Livingston sets tone for survival push

Bottom-placed County now trail Dundee United and Kilmarnock by just a point following their 2-0 victory over Livi.

By Andy Skinner
Alex Samuel celebrates scoring for Ross County against Livingston. Image: SNS
Alex Samuel celebrates scoring for Ross County against Livingston. Image: SNS

Alex Samuel believes Ross County have shifted the pressure on to their relegation rivals with their victory over Livingston.

County ran out 2-0 winners over Livi in their first post-split fixture, with Alex Iacovitti and Samuel on target.

Results elsewhere also went the Staggies’ way, with defeats for Dundee United and Kilmarnock ensuring Malky Mackay’s men now trail the pair by just a point.

Welshman Samuel feels getting an early victory on board comes as a major boost to his side’s confidence in the survival run-in.

The Staggies will have the opportunity to move off the bottom next weekend when they face Dundee United at Tannadice.

Alex Samuel celebrates with Nohan Kenneh after Ross County's win over Livingston. Image: SNS
Alex Samuel celebrates with Nohan Kenneh after Ross County’s win over Livingston. Image: SNS

Samuel said: “The situation we are in we all knew we had to win, so to get the three points and be only one point off is massive.

“We knew coming into these five games that the first one would set the tone. You’ve got to think that momentum is huge in football and we will be really confident now going to Tannadice.

“If it had gone the other way we would have been staring down the barrel of a gun and it would have been hard to come back but the boys stuck in.

“It’s on us now. We are not having to look at other teams and wonder what they are going to do. We’ve ticked this one off and now we have another four huge ones coming up.”

Striker thrilled to get off mark after long injury lay-off

Samuel’s goal was his first for the club, having made the switch from Wycombe Wanderers in summer 2021.

It has been a difficult spell for the 27-year-old, who suffered a cruciate ligament injury last year which kept him out of action for 10 months.

Having made his return to action in January, devout Christian Samuel is grateful to have come through his setback.

Alex Samuel following Ross County's win over Livingston. Image: SNS
Alex Samuel following Ross County’s win over Livingston. Image: SNS

He added: “It’s been a really hard time so to be able to have an impact at such a time for the club is massive.

“I just have to thank Jesus and everyone who has helped me back. It’s been a long road with lots of ups and downs but we celebrate that victory.

“To be fair the surgery is pretty good now with a good success rate but there’s always that chance that you might not play again.

“When you are starting to come back you are learning to just walk again, going back to square one, so you never know.

“But I just took it each day as it came and grew in strength and I am back to it again which is great.”

Welshman will give his all for Staggies’ cause

Samuel’s injury has limited his playing time since he made the move to Dingwall, with just four starts and nine substitute appearances to his name.

Along with fellow striker Josh Stones, Samuel was pinpointed for praise by Staggies boss Mackay for his impact from the bench.

Ross County forward Alex Samuel (left) with Josh Stones. Image: SNS
Ross County forward Alex Samuel (left) with Josh Stones. Image: SNS

Samuel has vowed to give his all to the Staggies’ frontline.

He added: “I think some of the fans think who is this Samuel coming on? But it was delightful just to be able to celebrate on home turf.

“I have been making a few appearances here and there since coming back in January but as a striker you want to score goals and that’s where you make your mark.

“I am just focussing on myself and working hard. At the end of the day that’s what I do.

“In terms of goals, sometimes it happens, sometimes. But one thing I can always guarantee is hard work, and to run and fight.

“That’s what I’ll do, and that’s what you’ll keep seeing from me.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

