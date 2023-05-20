Caley Thistle’s Northern Irish trip ends in a 3-1 victory two weeks ahead of Scottish Cup final against Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle’s Northern Irish trip ends in a 3-1 victory two weeks ahead of Scottish Cup final against Celtic

Inverness return to the pitch for the first time since their last league game ended in defeat against Ayr United.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle striker Austin Samuels goes for goal, despite the challenge from Dungannon's Mayowa Animasahun. Image: Dungannon Swifts FC
Caley Thistle striker Austin Samuels goes for goal, despite the challenge from Dungannon's Mayowa Animasahun. Image: Dungannon Swifts FC

Caley Thistle began their preparations for the Scottish Cup final by beating NIFL Premiership hosts Dungannon Swifts 3-1.

In the Highland club’s first ever match in Northern Ireland on Saturday, goals from Cammy Harper, Wallace Duffy and Austin Samuels took ICT to victory.

Inverness, who are trying to arrange another warm-up match for midweek, will face Premiership champions and League Cup winners Celtic in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden on June 3.

ICT, whose Championship season ended in a 2-1 defeat against Ayr United on May 5, had been desperate to fix up a fixture and looked far and wide for opponents, with many leagues reaching their conclusions or already over.

Last week, they confirmed they were heading over to Stangmore Park to take on Swifts, who finished second-bottom of their division and could yet be contesting a play-off for the right to stay at that level.

Warrenpoint, who were runners-up in the Championship, should be Swifts’ opponents at the end of this month, but their licence has been denied by the Irish Football Association and they cannot go for promotion.

It has led to Dungannon waiting to find out if or when they will contest a play-off at all.

That was far from the perfect backdrop for the team managed by former Northern Ireland, Kilmarnock and Rangers midfielder Dean Shiels, son of ex-Killie boss Kenny.

The deadlock was broken in the eighth minute when, from Jay Henderson’s cross, Harper was ideally placed to finish from close range.

 

The Caley Jags, who finished sixth in the Championship as a result of that defeat by Ayr, made it 2-0 in the 16th minute when on-loan St Mirren ace Henderson whipped in another fine delivery and Duffy connected to score.

Dungannon pulled a goal back on 54 minutes through Steven Scott, but an cool finish from Samuels rounded off the scoring.

 

