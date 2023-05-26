Jack Baldwin says Ross County will go all out to secure automatic Premiership safety against Kilmarnock

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Baldwin has vowed Ross County will leave nothing behind them in Sunday’s crunch fixture against Kilmarnock.

County know a victory at Rugby Park would secure Premiership survival, however any other outcome would consign them to a play-off against either Partick Thistle or Ayr United.

The Staggies were on course for a stunning turnaround victory over St Johnstone on Wednesday, but a last-minute equaliser by the Perth side ensured a 3-3 draw on Wednesday night.

Killie will go into the game buoyed by a 3-0 win over bottom side Dundee United, which all but relegates the Tannadice outfit.

Given the clear goal at stake, defender Baldwin insists the Staggies have no option but to go all out for the result they need.

Baldwin said: “I haven’t experienced this situation before.

“It would’ve been nice to take the three points against St Johnstone. But, we’re excited to go down to Kilmarnock and give it a go and see where it finishes for us.

“Obviously, we know we’ve got to go down there and win to stay out of the play-off.

“It was gutting not to get the three points and take the momentum into Sunday.

“But, it doesn’t change anything at this stage.

“We know the challenges Kilmarnock will pose for us. So it’s going to be a physical game.

“They’ve got a great home record, but it’s one we’ll go down to with belief. We’ll have a right go.

“We know their position. Is that an advantage? I’m not sure. We can go down and really have a go, get at them and try impose ourselves on the game.

“We’ll see where we are after 90 minutes on Sunday.”

Staggies showed character when they needed it most

County looked to be heading for defeat against Saints, after falling two goals behind on 49 minutes.

Goals from Yan Dhanda, Jordan White and Baldwin looked to have secured a remarkable victory, only for Ryan McGowan to level deep into stoppage time.

Englishman Baldwin believes the courage Malky Mackay’s men showed to turn around what looked a lost cause can only bode well for this weekend.

He added: “I think we showed great character to come back into it.

“We spoke at half time about having started the game really slowly for whatever reason. But we responded well in the second half.

“They got the penalty but I think it shows the group of lads we’ve got and the never say die attitude, keep fighting until the referee blows up for the final whistle.

“We can take great heart from the way we responded in the second half and hopefully take that performance to Kilmarnock on Sunday.”

Defender reflects on best goal of career

Baldwin’s spectacular strike was his first goal of the season, and the 20th of his career.

Former Sunderland player Baldwin insists he has never hit one sweeter, adding: “I don’t know why I even attempted it, to be honest.

“I probably won’t have too many more of them in my career.

“But it felt good to be on the scoresheet, something I haven’t really managed to do this season.

“It was nice to contribute.

“I’d say it was the best goal of my career.

“The other ones have all been headers in the box and scruffy goals. So, yes, I’ll take that as the best one.”