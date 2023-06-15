James Millar: We don’t trust politicians but we trust each other – that’s as it should be

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

James Millar: We don’t trust politicians but we trust each other – that’s as it should be

The World Values Survey shows we’re mixing it with Sweden when it comes to topping the league of those most comfortable around people of a different race, religion or sexual orientation.

Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon have both been subject to scrutiny over their behaviour recently causing people to form a lack of trust in the politicians. Image: PA
Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon have both been subject to scrutiny over their behaviour recently causing people to form a lack of trust in the politicians. Image: PA
By James Millar

A fascinating new set of figures about public attitudes, and particularly the nebulous concept of trust, provide a welcome shot of optimism among the current political maelstrom.

With a former First Minister arrested last weekend and a former Prime Minister found to have lied to MPs it would be easy to lose faith in politics.

Some element of trust in those that lead us is fundamental if the whole concept of government and the democratic process is not to fall over.

So it’s reasonable that that confidence is knocked when the involvement of their peers or the police raises questions about the integrity of those in whom we placed some faith.

And there’s an added ingredient in the social media squall that accompanies such events. Witness the glee of unionists butting up against the desperate defence from Sturgeon supporters or the complaints and conspiracies of Boris Johnson supporters online over the last week.

The easiest and most obvious position to alight is that we’re a nation divided, in decline, doomed even.

But we’re not.

The World Values Survey (WVS) is a huge research programme that quizzes thousand of people across the world on dozens of topics.

It allows us to track how opinions and attitudes change but also how the UK compares to others. Weirdly, the UK has left the EU but, perhaps in an effort to model global Britain we have rejoined the WVS for the first time in 15 years, with the Policy Institute at King’s College in London doing

And the answers are simply at odds with that air of despondency that politics engenders.

Kate Nash is better known for her slightly sweary noughties pop hits than political insight but the findings are best summed up by the title of one of her songs: We Get On.

Brits are tolerant

Brits are tolerant of each other.

When the survey started in 1981 the vast majority of UK respondents were down on homosexuality, divorce, and abortion. Now we’re down with it – majorities are not fussed about any of the above.

We’re mixing it with Sweden when it comes to topping the league of those most comfortable around people of a different race, religion or sexual orientation.

While the Westminster government is banging on about stopping the boats and preparing to fly immigrants to Rwanda (a policy and a sentence that doesn’t get any less bizarre with each repetition) only a third of us agree with the proposition that ‘the government should place strict limits on the number of foreigners who can come here’.

Of 110 countries in the global survey, we’re the least likely to say immigration increases the crime rate or that it increases unemployment and among the most likely to say it helps fill important job vacancies and that it strengthens cultural diversity.

Nigel Farage, Suella Braverman and everyone at GB News can take those stats, stick them in their collective pipe and smoke it.

Nigel Farage hosting his show on LBC

But it’s the question of trust that is most fascinating, illuminating and even lucrative.

We Brits lack trust in government, parliament, political parties and the press. But support for the concept of democracy has actually risen over the same period that our faith in the mechanisms that underpin it has eroded.

And we trust each other – both those people we already know and complete strangers. While other nations have seen that measure dip, trust among Brits has remained reasonably steady since the 1950s.

Trust oils the economy

This makes for a more rooted and pleasant community but it brings other benefits. Trust oils the economy. It allows information to move more freely, makes it easier to do deals and hire people.

In a low-trust economy – Nigeria and Mexico don’t score well – you may hire a less qualified friend or relative for a role and deals take longer and require more oversight.

Increase trust by 10 per cent and you can add £200 billion to GDP. Instead of the constant hollering for tax cuts from certain Tory quarters, the Chancellor ought to be celebrating and supporting a sense of community.

And trust can be a matter of life and death. Community came to the fore during the pandemic as neighbours rallied around. It feels like that spirit has largely been put back in the box but it ought to be fostered.

By comparing nations you can show that each extra percentage point of trust in the UK adds up to around 2500 lives saved.

Covid vaccines saved lives, but so did community spirit. The current administration in Number 10 likes to bang on about the former but foolishly neglects the latter in its calculations of what matters and what wins elections.

The data from the World Values Survey offers a strong counterpoint to national gloom and hope during the current chaos.

We Brits believe in democracy and we trust each other. Those are strong foundations from which to build.

James Millar is a political commentator, author and former Westminster correspondent for The Sunday Post.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

River Dee.
Unique 24-hour River Dee fishing marathon cancelled due to recent weather
View of Braeriach, the third highest mountain in Britain in the sunshine.
UK's highest trees found growing on Highland Munros offer hope for woodland restoration
Lochaber (red and white) head the Mowi National Division. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Top-of-the-table showdown as promotion-chasers Lochaber and Kilmallie meet in Mowi National Division
Ross Draper will play and manage League Two side Elgin City. Image: SNS Group
Ross Draper won't be rushed in Elgin City rebuild
Leighton Clarkson, who has now joined Aberdeen permanently. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Aberdeen board should be applauded for Leighton Clarkson transfer coup
James & George Collie Solcitors, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
'Smoking gun': Embezzlement trial hears of 'damning' paperwork found in solicitor's desk
Leighton Clarkson during his loan spell at Aberdeen. He has now returned permanently. Image: SNS.
Some of Aberdeen's biggest transfer fees - as Reds make BIG financial commitment on…
Aberdeen City Council Co-leader Councillor Ian Yuill with pupils from Hannover Primary School enjoying Clean Air Day with street entertainers the Hedge Men.
Aberdeen pupils awarded top prizes for 'engaging' environmental artworks for Clean Air Day
GMB general-secretary Gary Smith during a recent visit to Aberdeen.
GMB boss slams SNP over oil and gas 'hypocrisy'
Fraserburgh Post Office.
Shock and concern as Fraserburgh Post Office earmarked for closure

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]