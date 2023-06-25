Carl Tremarco believes more Ross County youngsters can follow in Dylan Smith’s footsteps in making first team breakthrough

Carl Tremarco believes the rise of Dylan Smith shows Ross County’s youngsters will get their first team opportunity.

Defender Smith, who recently turned 17, enjoyed a breakthrough season at Victoria Park, making 14 appearances in his first professional campaign.

Smith’s season was curtailed after he was sent off in the Premiership play-off final against Partick Thistle, however his performances for the Staggies have drawn high praise from manager Malky Mackay.

The emergence of Smith has led to him breaking into the Scotland under-17s squad.

Tremarco, who is County’s head of youth, has not been surprised to see Smith thrive in Mackay’s side.

He insists there is no reason why fellow youngsters such as Connall Ewan, Andrew Macleod and George Robesten cannot follow in his footsteps.

Tremarco said: “We saw the potential Dylan had. He always played up a level. When he was 15 he played for the under-16s, and when he was 16 he played under-16s and under-18s for a whole season.

“He was playing two games a week for a whole season. It put him in great stead for getting his first deal.

“He still had another year left at under-18s, but he was developing really well.

“It was the same with Connall Ewan and Andrew Macleod. The manager wanted them in and around, training with men.

“Dylan has taken off and he is probably getting all the plaudits, but I must say Connall and Andrew have kicked on as well.

“George Robesten has been a bit unlucky with injuries. He has done his knee so he has been out for a fair bit.

“The manager has no problems with bringing the boys into the first team environment and training with them, that’s for sure.”

Staggies youngsters aiming to make impression after returning from loans

Aside from Smith, virtually all of County’s youngsters were farmed out on loan last season.

Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon were both loaned to Montrose, with Wright transferring to their League One rivals Falkirk on a temporary basis in January.

Ewan and Ryan MacLeman spent the campaign with Forres Mechanics, while goalkeeper Logan Ross had spells with Lossiemouth and Brora Rangers.

Midfielder Macleod also finished the campaign at Brora Rangers, having previously had a stint with Clachnacuddin.

Tremarco believes making use of the loan system will be highly beneficial for the Staggies’ young prospects.

He added: “It’s good for them to have the chance to play men’s football, because then we can see how they are developing and what level they are at.

“It comes a point when they have been to a Highland League team and done really well, but then it’s about the next level.

“Whether that be the likes of Elgin, or we have seen it at Montrose with Matty and Adam this season.

“You need to perform well there, because at the end of the day you want to be playing in Ross County’s first team.

“You need to go and test yourself at a higher level, and this season the boys have been doing that.

“Dylan is an exception. We were short at the back and he got thrown in. Luckily for him, that’s how things pan out.

“You play one game, and by chance it was against Celtic on the television. He did really well, and he did really well in the next couple of games after that.

“He has had that chance, and to be fair he has grasped it with both hands.”

Tremarco looking to guide youngsters through step up

Given he has duties at both youth and first team level, Tremarco feels he can play an important role in guiding youth players through the step up.

The 37-year-old added: “From the manager’s point of view, it’s good to have myself knocking around the first team because it’s the link between first team and the under-18s to an extent.

“As we have seen this season we have had Dylan break through, and a couple of under-17s on the bench.

“The manager is a big advocate that if they are good enough, and myself and Gary Warren are willing to put our names to them, he has no qualms in getting them involved if they need to be.”