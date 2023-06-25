Carl Tremarco believes more Ross County youngsters can follow in Dylan Smith’s footsteps in making first team breakthrough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carl Tremarco believes more Ross County youngsters can follow in Dylan Smith’s footsteps in making first team breakthrough

Smith, who recently turned 17, made his breakthrough into Malky Mackay's first team last season.

By Andy Skinner
Dylan Smith in action during the 2022-23 season, in which he made his first team breakthrough for Ross County.
Ross County defender Dylan Smith. Image: SNS

Carl Tremarco believes the rise of Dylan Smith shows Ross County’s youngsters will get their first team opportunity.

Defender Smith, who recently turned 17, enjoyed a breakthrough season at Victoria Park, making 14 appearances in his first professional campaign.

Smith’s season was curtailed after he was sent off in the Premiership play-off final against Partick Thistle, however his performances for the Staggies have drawn high praise from manager Malky Mackay.

The emergence of Smith has led to him breaking into the Scotland under-17s squad.

Dylan Smith in action for Scotland under-17s against Malta.
Dylan Smith in action for Scotland under-17s against Malta last year. Image: Shutterstock.

Tremarco, who is County’s head of youth, has not been surprised to see Smith thrive in Mackay’s side.

He insists there is no reason why fellow youngsters such as Connall Ewan, Andrew Macleod and George Robesten cannot follow in his footsteps.

Tremarco said: “We saw the potential Dylan had. He always played up a level. When he was 15 he played for the under-16s, and when he was 16 he played under-16s and under-18s for a whole season.

“He was playing two games a week for a whole season. It put him in great stead for getting his first deal.

“He still had another year left at under-18s, but he was developing really well.

“It was the same with Connall Ewan and Andrew Macleod. The manager wanted them in and around, training with men.

Ross County defender Connall Ewan during his spell on loan with Forres Mechanics.
Connall Ewan in action for Forres Mechanics against Rothes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Dylan has taken off and he is probably getting all the plaudits, but I must say Connall and Andrew have kicked on as well.

“George Robesten has been a bit unlucky with injuries. He has done his knee so he has been out for a fair bit.

“The manager has no problems with bringing the boys into the first team environment and training with them, that’s for sure.”

Staggies youngsters aiming to make impression after returning from loans

Aside from Smith, virtually all of County’s youngsters were farmed out on loan last season.

Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon were both loaned to Montrose, with Wright transferring to their League One rivals Falkirk on a temporary basis in January.

Ewan and Ryan MacLeman spent the campaign with Forres Mechanics, while goalkeeper Logan Ross had spells with Lossiemouth and Brora Rangers.

Midfielder Macleod also finished the campaign at Brora Rangers, having previously had a stint with Clachnacuddin.

Ross County youngster Andrew Macleod.
Ross County youngster Andrew Macleod. Image: Ross County FC.

Tremarco believes making use of the loan system will be highly beneficial for the Staggies’ young prospects.

He added: “It’s good for them to have the chance to play men’s football, because then we can see how they are developing and what level they are at.

“It comes a point when they have been to a Highland League team and done really well, but then it’s about the next level.

“Whether that be the likes of Elgin, or we have seen it at Montrose with Matty and Adam this season.

Matthew Wright, celebrating scoring for Montrose against Dunfermline during his loan spell from Ross County.
Matthew Wright celebrates scoring for Montrose against Dunfermline.

“You need to perform well there, because at the end of the day you want to be playing in Ross County’s first team.

“You need to go and test yourself at a higher level, and this season the boys have been doing that.

“Dylan is an exception. We were short at the back and he got thrown in. Luckily for him, that’s how things pan out.

“You play one game, and by chance it was against Celtic on the television. He did really well, and he did really well in the next couple of games after that.

“He has had that chance, and to be fair he has grasped it with both hands.”

Tremarco looking to guide youngsters through step up

Given he has duties at both youth and first team level, Tremarco feels he can play an important role in guiding youth players through the step up.

Carl Tremarco, in his role as Ross County's first team coach during a Premiership match against Dundee United.
Ross County coach Carl Tremarco. Image: Ross County FC.

The 37-year-old added: “From the manager’s point of view, it’s good to have myself knocking around the first team because it’s the link between first team and the under-18s to an extent.

“As we have seen this season we have had Dylan break through, and a couple of under-17s on the bench.

“The manager is a big advocate that if they are good enough, and myself and Gary Warren are willing to put our names to them, he has no qualms in getting them involved if they need to be.”

