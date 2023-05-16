Ross County’s rising star Dylan Smith backed for future Scotland success as Premiership post-split means youngster has to skip U17 Euros

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County’s rising star Dylan Smith backed for future Scotland success as Premiership post-split means youngster has to skip U17 Euros

The teenage defender will miss out on Finals as he continues to help the Staggies net key survival points.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County's Dylan Smith and Oh Hyeon-gyu of Celtic in action. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Malky Mackay has backed rising star Dylan Smith to respond positively to missing out on Scotland’s Under-17s European Championship campaign because he is doing the business in the Premiership.

The highly-rated Staggies centre-half, who turns 17 next month, is not part of the Scots squad, who kick off their Finals on Wednesday afternoon with a match against  holders France in Debrecen, Hungary.

Smith, with 10 senior Staggies’ appearances this term, played most of the qualifying campaign for the U17s Euros – and his impressive performances contributed to the defender being handed his first start for County against Celtic in a 2-0 home loss in April.

Mackay admits there was a unified sense of annoyance when the realisation set in the player would have to sacrifice playing for Scotland at the major tournament, due to the dates clashing with the survival-chasing Dingwall side’s Premiership post-split run-in.

Gaffer Mackay said: “It is just unfortunate. I’m really close with Brian McLaughlin, the national 17s manager, and clearly while I was at the Scottish FA one of the big drivers for me was getting our best youngsters playing in tournaments.

“The 17s have got to the finals again, back-to-back, which is a great achievement for Brian and the national team.

“Myself, the staff, everyone here was so proud of Dylan putting on a Scotland strip this year, but, as soon as we qualified, I realised what the dates were.

“They haven’t changed this year, but the dates have pushed on because of the World Cup.

“It was a shambles when I realised and it unfortunately meant that unless we were in a really strong position in the top six, he was going to have to stay due to our injury situation.

“Had he been ninth substitute and only around about the squad, I’d have let him go.

“I’m absolutely devastated for him, and for us, and for Scotland as well – because he was an absolute focal point to the qualification.”

Dylan Smith in action for Scotland under-17s against Malta. Image: Domenic Aquilina/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Early stages of a journey for Smith

Mackay insists the next goal for his rising star is to channel his energies in not only playing well for his club, but also to target the next age level for his country.

He said: “You look at the amount of football he has played now for our first-team, especially in the last few weeks – and he came on at the weekend again.

“Bizarrely enough, he ends up playing against Rory MacLeod (Dundee United forward who is also in the Scotland U17s).

“But he gets where he is on his journey and understands he has lots to learn.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

“His next driver, now, is to get into Scotland’s under-19s and then beyond.

“It is just the start of his journey and it is another accolade that he takes in his stride, as he does everything else – and he keeps learning, working hard, and he keeps his head down.

“I’ve said before, kids can get carried away with being put in spotlight and thinking they’re something at 16, 17. Then at 21 they are playing in some league you’ve never heard of.

“Similarly there are those that quietly go under the radar and then eventually become footballers.”

Scotland under-17s coach Brian McLaughlin. Image: SNS

U17 Euros is good – but Premiership is next level

The County boss said Smith can take heart from playing so well and gaining vital top-level experience at the cutting edge of Scotland’s top-flight.

He added: “Brian understands our position and understands Dundee United’s position with Rory MacLeod, another who would have gone.

“He’s actually playing, not just around about the team.

“To go and play against France, Germany and Portugal in the European Championships is something you should do.

“But once you’re involved in the Premiership in Scotland that starts to get to the next level.

“Dylan understands, as does Brian, but I’m just gutted about the dates.”

Staggies are aiming for further points

Ross County climbed off the bottom of the table with their 3-1 win at Dundee United on Saturday, leaving the beaten Tangerines in 12th spot with three games to go.

Mackay’s men, who beat Livingston 2-0 the week before, face Motherwell at Fir Park this weekend.

The Steelmen, bossed by former County boss Stuart Kettlewell, are in seventh position and safe from the drop.

