Ross County’s rising star Dylan Smith backed for future Scotland success as Premiership post-split means youngster has to skip U17 Euros

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has backed rising star Dylan Smith to respond positively to missing out on Scotland’s Under-17s European Championship campaign because he is doing the business in the Premiership.

The highly-rated Staggies centre-half, who turns 17 next month, is not part of the Scots squad, who kick off their Finals on Wednesday afternoon with a match against holders France in Debrecen, Hungary.

Smith, with 10 senior Staggies’ appearances this term, played most of the qualifying campaign for the U17s Euros – and his impressive performances contributed to the defender being handed his first start for County against Celtic in a 2-0 home loss in April.

Mackay admits there was a unified sense of annoyance when the realisation set in the player would have to sacrifice playing for Scotland at the major tournament, due to the dates clashing with the survival-chasing Dingwall side’s Premiership post-split run-in.

Gaffer Mackay said: “It is just unfortunate. I’m really close with Brian McLaughlin, the national 17s manager, and clearly while I was at the Scottish FA one of the big drivers for me was getting our best youngsters playing in tournaments.

“The 17s have got to the finals again, back-to-back, which is a great achievement for Brian and the national team.

“Myself, the staff, everyone here was so proud of Dylan putting on a Scotland strip this year, but, as soon as we qualified, I realised what the dates were.

“They haven’t changed this year, but the dates have pushed on because of the World Cup.

“It was a shambles when I realised and it unfortunately meant that unless we were in a really strong position in the top six, he was going to have to stay due to our injury situation.

“Had he been ninth substitute and only around about the squad, I’d have let him go.

“I’m absolutely devastated for him, and for us, and for Scotland as well – because he was an absolute focal point to the qualification.”

Early stages of a journey for Smith

Mackay insists the next goal for his rising star is to channel his energies in not only playing well for his club, but also to target the next age level for his country.

He said: “You look at the amount of football he has played now for our first-team, especially in the last few weeks – and he came on at the weekend again.

“Bizarrely enough, he ends up playing against Rory MacLeod (Dundee United forward who is also in the Scotland U17s).

“But he gets where he is on his journey and understands he has lots to learn.

“His next driver, now, is to get into Scotland’s under-19s and then beyond.

“It is just the start of his journey and it is another accolade that he takes in his stride, as he does everything else – and he keeps learning, working hard, and he keeps his head down.

“I’ve said before, kids can get carried away with being put in spotlight and thinking they’re something at 16, 17. Then at 21 they are playing in some league you’ve never heard of.

“Similarly there are those that quietly go under the radar and then eventually become footballers.”

U17 Euros is good – but Premiership is next level

The County boss said Smith can take heart from playing so well and gaining vital top-level experience at the cutting edge of Scotland’s top-flight.

He added: “Brian understands our position and understands Dundee United’s position with Rory MacLeod, another who would have gone.

“He’s actually playing, not just around about the team.

“To go and play against France, Germany and Portugal in the European Championships is something you should do.

“But once you’re involved in the Premiership in Scotland that starts to get to the next level.

“Dylan understands, as does Brian, but I’m just gutted about the dates.”

Staggies are aiming for further points

Ross County climbed off the bottom of the table with their 3-1 win at Dundee United on Saturday, leaving the beaten Tangerines in 12th spot with three games to go.

Mackay’s men, who beat Livingston 2-0 the week before, face Motherwell at Fir Park this weekend.

The Steelmen, bossed by former County boss Stuart Kettlewell, are in seventh position and safe from the drop.