Husband spent night in jail after row with wife about what to watch on TV

A husband spent the night in police custody after rowing with his wife about what they wanted to watch on television.

Anthony Doherty, 57, verbally abused and physically struggled with his partner after what started as a “trivial” argument in their Elgin home.

The initial disagreement escalated as the married couple then argued about who should walk their dog.

With tensions running high, the pair landed up outside on the street with Doherty shouting and swearing at the frightened woman, who called the police for help.

Elgin Sheriff Court heard that the husband and wife have since “reconciled” their relationship.

Fearful wife kneed husband in groin

Fiscal depute Karen Poke said officers were called to their Marleon Field Road home around 9.40pm on January 26 this year.

“An argument had ensued between them both over some trivial matters initially,” she said.

“It was about what television programme they were watching. This escalated to a disagreement over who was to walk the dogs that evening.

“The complainer left to walk the dogs and slammed the door as she left.

“The accused then ran out of the property and ran after her and this resulted in a struggle between the two of them,” the fiscal explained.

“He began to scream in her face which caused her fear and alarm.

“She tried to get away from him but he wouldn’t let her past which resulted in her kneeing him in his groin to get past him.”

‘Situation had traumatic effect on Doherty’

The court heard how Doherty shouted and swore at his wife before she returned inside to call the police.

Doherty was taken into custody where he spent one night before appearing in the dock the following day.

“The parties have reconciled their relationship,” the fiscal added.

Doherty admitted to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

His defence agent Stephen Carty said there had been tensions and a “stressful situation” going on for both parties at the time.

“What we had was a fairly innocuous argument about the television that built up due to tensions in the background. Unfortunately, it escalated from there.

“Given his age, I would ask the court to accept that what happened here is a one-off. It’s unlikely we will see a repeat of this.

“The whole situation had a fairly traumatic effect on Mr Doherty,” Mr Carty said.

Doherty, of Clifton Road in Lossiemouth, was ordered to be of good behaviour for six months and had his sentencing deferred until December.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.