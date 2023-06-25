Husband spent night in jail after row with wife about what to watch on TV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Husband spent night in jail after row with wife about what to watch on TV

Anthony Doherty physically struggled with his partner in the street when their disagreement escalated after the couple argued about who should walk the dog.

By Kathryn Wylie
Anthony Doherty leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A husband spent the night in police custody after rowing with his wife about what they wanted to watch on television.

Anthony Doherty, 57, verbally abused and physically struggled with his partner after what started as a “trivial” argument in their Elgin home.

The initial disagreement escalated as the married couple then argued about who should walk their dog.

With tensions running high, the pair landed up outside on the street with Doherty shouting and swearing at the frightened woman, who called the police for help.

Elgin Sheriff Court heard that the husband and wife have since “reconciled” their relationship.

Fearful wife kneed husband in groin

Fiscal depute Karen Poke said officers were called to their Marleon Field Road home around 9.40pm on January 26 this year.

“An argument had ensued between them both over some trivial matters initially,” she said.

“It was about what television programme they were watching. This escalated to a disagreement over who was to walk the dogs that evening.

“The complainer left to walk the dogs and slammed the door as she left.

“The accused then ran out of the property and ran after her and this resulted in a struggle between the two of them,” the fiscal explained.

“He began to scream in her face which caused her fear and alarm.

“She tried to get away from him but he wouldn’t let her past which resulted in her kneeing him in his groin to get past him.”

‘Situation had traumatic effect on Doherty’

The court heard how Doherty shouted and swore at his wife before she returned inside to call the police.

Doherty was taken into custody where he spent one night before appearing in the dock the following day.

“The parties have reconciled their relationship,” the fiscal added.

Doherty admitted to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

His defence agent Stephen Carty said there had been tensions and a “stressful situation” going on for both parties at the time.

“What we had was a fairly innocuous argument about the television that built up due to tensions in the background. Unfortunately, it escalated from there.

“Given his age, I would ask the court to accept that what happened here is a one-off. It’s unlikely we will see a repeat of this.

“The whole situation had a fairly traumatic effect on Mr Doherty,” Mr Carty said.

Doherty, of Clifton Road in Lossiemouth, was ordered to be of good behaviour for six months and had his sentencing deferred until December.

