Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda determined to keep fighting corner in efforts to represent India

Dhanda, who grew up in England, is being denied the chance to play for India due to legislation.

By Andy Skinner
Yan Dhanda makes his way to the penalty spot in Ross County's match against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda is eager to overcome the red tape which is preventing him from representing India on the international stage.

Dhanda was born in England but has Indian heritage through his father, which qualifies him to play for both nations.

Having been on the books of Liverpool as a youth player, Dhanda was capped by England up to under-17 level. He made the switch to County last summer, after spending four years with Swansea City.

Indian law prevents overseas citizens from representing the nation in any sporting events however, while dual citizenship is also not permitted.

It would mean Dhanda would require to give up his UK passport and relocate to India in order to play for the national team, under current regulations.

That has not prevented Dhanda from trying to make his case to the Indian authorities for a change in ruling.

Big tournaments coming up for India

The 24-year-old is particularly keen to resolve the issue, given India are preparing to play in next year’s Asian Cup in Qatar.

India’s qualification campaign for the next World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026, is also on Dhanda’s radar.

Dhanda is determined to continue fighting his corner in order to fulfil his ambitions.

He said: “The Indian football team wants me to represent them and I want to go there and represent India, but there are a lot of complications.

“At the moment, it is not possible to play in Scotland or England and play for India. It is impossible until they change rules over there.

“I’m hoping that does happen, maybe even over the summer, because the Asian Cup is coming up and I think I can contribute and help the team massively in qualifying for the World Cup.

“The fans want me there and I want to be there with them.

“I’ve been trying for two or three years now and nothing has changed. I’ve just got to keep my fingers crossed that it will change.

“There is a desire for that to happen, but I’m just waiting.”

Midfielder has caught the eye in Scottish Premiership

Dhanda made a strong impact on the Staggies’ side during his debut season in Scottish football.

He netted five goals and made nine assists for Malky Mackay’s side, and was pivotal in helping County to beat the drop through the play-offs.

Dhanda is thrilled with the way he has adapted since his switch to Dingwall 12 months ago.

Yan Dhanda converts from the spot against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

He added: “I know the league now and know where I can create chances and score goals.

“I know what I need to do for the team, out of possession as well as in.

“I think I’ve been doing that, showing it on the pitch – and I’m enjoying my football.

“I’m just happy to have a smile on my face.”

Conversation