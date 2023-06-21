Cruel dog owner should have received lifetime animal ban, SSPCA says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cruel dog owner should have received lifetime animal ban, SSPCA says

Luke Kildare said he "couldn't afford" to take his injured puppy Fatty to the vet after the German shepherd crossbreed was hit by a car.

By Kathryn Wylie
Luke Kildare neglected to take his injured dog Fatty to the vet. Images: DC Thomson/SSPCA
Luke Kildare neglected to take his injured dog Fatty to the vet. Images: DC Thomson/SSPCA

An irresponsible dog owner whose pet endured “immense suffering” should have been given a lifetime ban on keeping animals, the SSPCA has suggested.

Luke Kildare, 40, chose not to take 18-week-old puppy Fatty to a vet for more than two hours after a car hit his German shepherd crossbreed.

He told the Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) that he “couldn’t afford” to get medical help for the injured animal, which “howled in pain”.

Kildare, an unemployed chef from Macduff who is currently in prison, admitted to a single charge of causing an animal unnecessary suffering and was fined £790.

But now, the SSPCA inspector who seized Fatty from his home and took him to get emergency treatment has criticised the court’s sentence.

‘We would have liked him to receive a ban’

SSPCA inspector Fiona Mckenzie said: “Although we’re glad that Kildare has received a fine, we would have liked him to receive a ban on keeping animals – due to the disregard he showed for Fatty’s well-being in this case.

“We hope he seriously reconsiders his ability to care for any animal in future,” the inspector added.

She revealed that Fatty – who endured a “horrendous start in life” – is now in a loving new home, thanks to the animal welfare charity.

But Fatty’s mother, who is still owned by Kildare, is being looked after by a friend and will be returned to him once he is released from HMP Grampian in August next year, at the earliest.

On February 1 2021, two separate people called the SSPCA’s hotline to report their concerns about Kildare’s puppy.

They both feared that he wouldn’t take Fatty to the vet after one of them witnessed the collision.

Worried neighbour heard ‘horrendous scream’

Inspector Mckenzie turned up to Fatty’s home at The Hythie, Macduff, where she took a call from Kildare’s worried neighbour who’d heard Fatty’s “horrendous scream”.

That woman had seen Kildare carrying the puppy while holding a tin of beer, a bag of shopping and trying to light a cigarette.

The Insp said: “Fatty was obviously injured and suffering immense pain. His right foreleg was extremely swollen from the elbow to toes.

“It was more than twice the size of the left foreleg. There was fresh blood on the injured leg, his toenails were broken and pads on the foot were scratched.

“Kildare had disregard for Fatty’s injuries, he inconsiderately went to touch the affected leg and the puppy screamed in pain.

Kildare was reluctant to take his puppy for veterinary treatment or accept assistance from the SSPCA to arrange this so Fatty was removed to seek first aid treatment.”

‘Kildare’s failure caused puppy immense suffering’

A vet in Fraserburgh confirmed that Fatty’s right foreleg had been fractured as a result of being hit by the car more than two hours earlier.

“Fatty should have been seen by a vet immediately after the incident,” Inspector Mckenzie added.

“Kildare’s failure to seek veterinary treatment for Fatty undoubtedly caused this young puppy immense suffering.”

At Banff Sheriff Court, Sheriff Robert McDonald told Kildare: “I am satisfied this is not necessarily a case of you persistently neglecting an animal but more that you didn’t recognise that it needed veterinary treatment – whether you could afford it or not”.

Although he fined Kildare £790, the sheriff accepted that the offender could not pay the sum of money and substituted it with an alternative of 28 days’ imprisonment.

But the jail time will run concurrently with Kildare’s current sentence for another criminal offence, meaning he won’t spend any extra time locked up.

Jailed chef took hammer into pub that threw him out

