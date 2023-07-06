Ex-captain Keith Watson reflects on his five seasons at Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ex-captain Keith Watson reflects on his five seasons at Ross County

A league and cup double, sinking Celtic in Glasgow and a stunning play-off win over Partick Thistle are all part of a breath-taking time for the departed defender.

By Paul Chalk
Keith Watson said he thoroughly enjoyed his five years with Ross County. Image: SNS Group
Keith Watson said he thoroughly enjoyed his five years with Ross County. Image: SNS Group

Keith Watson says he rediscovered his love of football with Ross County – as a one-year move turned into five years of drama at the Dingwall club.

After being captain for the last two years, the experienced centre-half has made the move to join Championship side Raith Rovers.

A deal was not offered to the 33-year-old by manager Malky Mackay after a season which ended with an incredible Premiership play-off final victory against Partick Thistle last month. 

Watson was snapped up by former co-bosses Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson in 2018 and he helped the Staggies storm to the second-tier title, just one year after they dropped out of the top-flight.

The past four years have included a sixth-placed finish in 2022 and a memorable League Cup victory away to Celtic in 2020.

Double delight in debut season

Watson spoke about his opening campaign with County where he helped the side win the Championship crown and the Challenge Cup.

He said: “I signed for Ross County from St Johnstone where I had a tough time with injuries and I kind of fell out of love with football a bit.

“I couldn’t get fit, and it was a frustrating time. I took the risk and decided to come up to Dingwall for a season. What a season it was, and I fell in love with football again.

Ross County fans line the streets of Dingwall after their Championship title win four years ago.

“I was playing plenty of games and lifted two trophies. That doesn’t come around often, so it was great.

“Having only signed for a year, I’d never have thought I’d have been at County five years later, but I loved it.

“Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson signed me as co-managers, and they did a great job to help us bounce back first time from the Championship – it is difficult to achieve that.

“I don’t regret the move to County – it was clearly an excellent move for me.”

Safety secured after a great escape

Watson knows that incredible play-off final victory against Partick last month will be talked about for years.

After climbing off the foot of the division with five games to go, they secured 11th position and took on the free-flowing, high-scoring Glasgow Jags.

They lost the first leg 2-0, with a red card for teenage stopper Dylan Smith, not helping their cause.

Falling a further goal behind at Dingwall had County on the brink but three goals in the final 20 minutes amazingly brought County level and they got through extra-time unscathed.

Keith Watson loved being captain of Ross County and is now ready for a new challenge with Raith Rovers in the Championship. Image: SNS

In a nervy shoot-out, Watson blew the chance to win it with a sky-high effort, but keeper Ross Laidlaw’s two saves lined up Josh Sims to seal the unlikeliest victory to keep County in the Premiership.

Watson kept faith – even at 3-0 down

Watson admits bowing out of Dingwall on the back of such pulsating action was the stuff of dreams.

He said: “Losing only 2-0 at Firhill was massive for us. Ross Laidlaw made a few great saves that night and boys were throwing themselves in front the shots to keep the score at two, having also been down to 10 men.

“Afterwards, in the changing room, we were saying we were still well in the tie at 2-0 down. In reality, with the chances Partick had, they should have been out of sight.

“At half-time in the second leg, we were 3-0 down in the tie and we still said, ‘we’re not done yet’. We knew one goal changes everything.

“We kept believing, we sensed it was going to turn and it did. On 71 minutes, we got one goal back and we didn’t actually realise how late it was.

“When we got it to 3-3, we had extra-time and penalties and I missed the chance to win it, but thankfully Josh Sims tucked his away and there was just a sense of relief at the end, to be honest. It was something else.

“The fans were on the park, and we were asking ‘how did we manage to do that?’

“You don’t want to be involved in these games as the Premiership club, but the way it worked out over the two legs for us to stay up as absolutely massive.

“If there was a game to sum up the play-offs, it was that one. I had some amount of ‘well done’ messages after that, some asking whether they’d found my ball yet.

“People said we deserved it because we looked down and out, but still came back to win. We proved everybody wrong.”

Knocking out Celtic was big moment

Watson, who won the 2010 Scottish Cup with Dundee United against the Staggies, picked out the 2-0 League Cup win at Parkhead two years ago as the main other match he’d pick as a highlight of his time in the Highlands. It came against a Celtic side which had won 35 successive cup-ties.

He added: “Throughout my career, I’d never won at Celtic Park, but we won there in the cup.

“It was a Ross Stewart penalty and a header from Alex Iacovitti, so putting Celtic out of the cup was a big result for us.

“Making the top six last year was another big achievement during my time there. No one would have expected that. It would have topped it all off had we snuck into Europe, but it wasn’t to be.

“I spent five seasons with Ross County, and I loved every bit of it.

“Every season ended on a positive. Obviously, you don’t want to be in the (relegation) play-offs, but everybody had written us off and it ended well because we stayed up.”

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A lonely widow has lost her life savings to a fraudster who pretended to be the chief executive of an offshore firm - using photos of an American actor. The fake North Sea boss, who called himself Robert Vincent, began catfishing the 91-year-old pensioner from Ontario, Canada, via Instagram more than a year ago. He claimed to feature in sent images of Peter Marc Jacobson, a television producer who created The Nanny and also appeared in episodes of Beverly Hills 90210 and Dynasty Picture shows; Fake Robert Vincent (Peter Marc Jacobson) and the Armada platform in the North Sea. N/A. Supplied by Romance fraud victim/Harbour Energy group Date; Unknown
Fake North Sea boss drained widow’s life savings in scam using US sitcom creator's…
White-tailed eagle
Rare white-tailed eagle visits 20 National Trust for Scotland sites in three months
Peterhead signing Arran Smith. Image: Peterhead FC.
Peterhead sign former Aberdeen academy player Arran Smith
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jay McIntosh was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh Picture shows; Jay McIntosh. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Attempted murderer jailed after night of brutal violence in Buckie
Inside the new Nairn gym following its renovation. Image: Dan Moore Elite Training
Ex-footballer's new Nairn gym racks up more than 100 members in first week
A banner protests the closure of Bucksburn Swimming Pool in Aberdeen, which is now shut (Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)
Helen Frost: Closing public swimming pools is a catastrophic move for many reasons
Young couple find dream Aberdeen home in time for new arrival
Young couple find dream Aberdeen home in time for new arrival
Jake Davidson is tracked by David Carson when he was at Queen's Park last season. Now they are Inverness team-mates - both capable of playing at right-back. Image: SNS.
Jake Davidson has chance to nail down Caley Thistle right-back spot, as Billy Dodds…
Queen Camilla accepts the Laphroaig whiskies from Duncan Taylor director Evan Robertson in Edinburgh.
Huntly firm presents three bottles of King's favourite tipple to Queen Camilla
Members of the Royal College of Nursing picket outside St Thomas' Hospital in London during February (Image: London News Pictures/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: NHS must find its way back to being a compassionate community, not…