Spike in season ticket sales delights Ross County chiefs

Ross County have already smashed last year’s season ticket sales total – with four weeks before their first home Premiership fixture.

The Staggies stayed up by virtue of a pulsating late three-goal comeback in the play-off final against Partick Thistle in early June.

Remaining in the top-flight for a 10th season out of 11, and in such a dramatic fashion, has sparked a big spike in sales, with their league opener on August 5 away to champions Celtic one to savour.

County’s competitive campaign kicked off on a high note on Saturday thanks to a 5-1 Viaplay Cup win at Stranraer and they host Morton in their next match this weekend.

Commercial update from our Head of Commercial & Foundation, Dunc Chisholm.https://t.co/9bAplk6sVT pic.twitter.com/SD3ds5cmkk — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) July 17, 2023

Club has shifted 1700 season briefs

Dunc Chisholm, County’s head of commercial and foundation, detailed just how that play-off triumph has been followed by a surge of interest in Malky Mackay’s team.

He said: “We launched the season tickets on the back of our dramatic play-off victory over Partick Thistle. We have seen a tremendous demand for season tickets for what we hope will be a more successful season ahead.

“As things stand, we have sold 23.5% more season tickets this season than the total of last season.

“We are currently sitting around the 1700 season tickets sold mark which is fantastic with four weeks left until our first home league match against St Johnstone. Our season tickets are still available where you can join our journey ahead for the season.”

Best-ever selling home County kits

Next up, as part of a commercial update, Chisholm hailed the response from supporters to the new kits for this season.

The home attire returned to its ore recognisable main navy colour and even the maroon away strips are finally winning people over.

Chisholm said: “We launched our home kit for the new season and this has also been a remarkable response from supporters. We went back to a more traditional look for the kit with navy blue being the dominant colour in the kit with a white trim.

👕 Introducing our 23/24 Home Kit. The kit honours our history and links to the Seaforth Highlanders and helps us to maintain the link between our past, present and future. On sale online and in-store at 12PM. pic.twitter.com/XPofbmm41B — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) June 5, 2023

“The success of this even from launch day where we had queues from the stadium to the Jubilee Bridge has been fantastic to see and has been our best=selling home kit on record.

“We are so delighted to see so many of our youngsters at our community camps wearing the new kit. This again emphasises our heritage, that Ross County football club is for yesterday, today and tomorrow with our future generation already showing their support.

“Our away kit, which we will admit had a mixed response on social media, has also been selling very well. For the first time in many years, we attended the Dingwall Gala and had to restock twice during the day, due to demand.

“In addition to this, our commercial packages for the upcoming season launched last month and we have had a great level of renewals for next season as well as new businesses which you will see on display around the ground.

“RSE continue as our main sponsor for the season ahead and once again we thank them for their continued support.”

👕 Introducing our 23/24 Away Kit. On sale online & in-store now. — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) July 3, 2023

Volunteers keen to be involved

And Chisholm was thrilled by the response from an event in Dingwall, which saw an interest in people to help the club in a variety of areas.

He added: “We also held our first-ever volunteers’ night at the stadium with a wide range of people expressing an interest in helping out the club across a variety of departments.

“We always welcome any feedback from our supporters and the club are available for a conversation should you have an ideas or feedback you wish to pass on.

“We are hoping to implement some changes that will make our engagement with supporters a lot better as we understand the importance of this for a club like ourselves.”