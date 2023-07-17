Spike in season ticket sales delights Ross County chiefs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Spike in season ticket sales delights Ross County chiefs

The Staggies report a rapid rise in interest in the Scottish Premiership side following their stunning play-off triumph.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County's Global Energy Stadium will host at least 1700 season-ticket holders this season. Image: SNS Group
Ross County's Global Energy Stadium will host at least 1700 season-ticket holders this season. Image: SNS Group

Ross County have already smashed last year’s season ticket sales total – with four weeks before their first home Premiership fixture.

The Staggies stayed up by virtue of a pulsating late three-goal comeback in the play-off final against Partick Thistle in early June.

Remaining in the top-flight for a 10th season out of 11, and in such a dramatic fashion, has sparked a big spike in sales, with their league opener on August 5 away to champions Celtic one to savour.

County’s competitive campaign kicked off on a high note on Saturday thanks to a 5-1 Viaplay Cup win at Stranraer and they host Morton in their next match this weekend.

Club has shifted 1700 season briefs

Dunc Chisholm, County’s head of commercial and foundation, detailed just how that play-off triumph has been followed by a surge of interest in Malky Mackay’s team.

He said: “We launched the season tickets on the back of our dramatic play-off victory over Partick Thistle. We have seen a tremendous demand for season tickets for what we hope will be a more successful season ahead.

“As things stand, we have sold 23.5% more season tickets this season than the total of last season.

“We are currently sitting around the 1700 season tickets sold mark which is fantastic with four weeks left until our first home league match against St Johnstone. Our season tickets are still available where you can join our journey ahead for the season.”

Best-ever selling home County kits

Next up, as part of a commercial update, Chisholm hailed the response from supporters to the new kits for this season.

The home attire returned to its ore recognisable main navy colour and even the maroon away strips are finally winning people over.

Chisholm said: “We launched our home kit for the new season and this has also been a remarkable response from supporters. We went back to a more traditional look for the kit with navy blue being the dominant colour in the kit with a white trim.

“The success of this even from launch day where we had queues from the stadium to the Jubilee Bridge has been fantastic to see and has been our best=selling home kit on record.

“We are so delighted to see so many of our youngsters at our community camps wearing the new kit. This again emphasises our heritage, that Ross County football club is for yesterday, today and tomorrow with our future generation already showing their support.

“Our away kit, which we will admit had a mixed response on social media, has also been selling very well. For the first time in many years, we attended the Dingwall Gala and had to restock twice during the day, due to demand.

“In addition to this, our commercial packages for the upcoming season launched last month and we have had a great level of renewals for next season as well as new businesses which you will see on display around the ground.

“RSE continue as our main sponsor for the season ahead and once again we thank them for their continued support.”

Volunteers keen to be involved

And Chisholm was thrilled by the response from an event in Dingwall, which saw an interest in people to help the club in a variety of areas.

He added: “We also held our first-ever volunteers’ night at the stadium with a wide range of people expressing an interest in helping out the club across a variety of departments.

“We always welcome any feedback from our supporters and the club are available for a conversation should you have an ideas or feedback you wish to pass on.

“We are hoping to implement some changes that will make our engagement with supporters a lot better as we understand the importance of this for a club like ourselves.”

More from Ross County

AFC Wimbledon defender Will Nightingale is set for a loan move to Ross County until the new year. Image: Ian Stephen/ProSports/Shutterstock
AFC Wimbledon defender poised for loan switch to Ross County
Kyle Turner celebrates Ross County's opener against Stranraer with Josh Sims. Image: SNS
Kyle Turner reveals chance holiday meeting with Malky Mackay led to Ross County move
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay hoping to bring in defender during coming week
Simon Murray celebrates his hat-trick against Stranraer. Image: SNS
Stranraer 1-5 Ross County – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Hometown defender Josh Reid cannot wait to play for Ross County in front of fans, having missed that experience during the Covid-restricted days. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Returning Josh Reid ready to show Ross County fans what he's capable of
Ross County manager Malky Mackay is eager to take the club to Hampden success this season. Image: SNS Group
Malky Mackay dares to dream of Viaplay Cup glory for Ross County
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay targets flawless route to Viaplay Cup knock-outs
Ryan MacLeman, right, in action for Forres Mechanics. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ross County send midfielder Ryan MacLeman on loan to Elgin City
Jack Baldwin, the new Ross County club captain, celebrating that epic play-off final win against Partick Thistle last month. Image: SNS
Shake-up at Ross County as Jack Baldwin becomes club captain
Ross County's Jack Baldwin is the club captain for 2023/24. Image: SNS
Ross County reveal club captains and vice-skippers for the new season