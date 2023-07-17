Five people including two children taken to hospital following crash on Scalpay

Five people, including two children, have been transported to hospital following a car crash on the Isle of Scalpay.

The incident occurred just before 4pm on Monday afternoon on the single main road on the island and involved just one vehicle.

Coastguard rescue teams, fire crews, police and ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

Rescue teams used the helicopter to transfer two of the five people to Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway, while the others were transported via ambulance.

Two fire appliances were also in attendance and assisted in securing the scene before leaving at 4.20pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Five people, including two children, have been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle road traffic collision in the vicinity of Kennavay on the Isle of Scalpay, around 3.50pm on Monday, July 17.

“Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.”