Viaplay Cup: Ross County win 3-1 at Edinburgh City to move closer to round two

Connor Randall's first goal in his three years at the Dingwall club sets the ball rolling towards a third straight victory.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County's Connor Randall celebrates after scoring the opening goal at Edinburgh City. Images: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Ross County's Connor Randall celebrates after scoring the opening goal at Edinburgh City. Images: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group

Ross County are all but through to the second round of the Viaplay Cup with a tie to spare following their 3-1  victory at League One Edinburgh City.

In this, their penultimate Group D tie, they maintained their 100% record, following 5-1 and 2-1 wins over Stranraer and Morton.

County are top of their section, three points clear of Morton and Kelty, so one more point will see them through, although they’ll want the full dozen points to enhance their seeding chances.

Manager Malky Mackay said from the outset he wanted four straight wins  to ensure they are seeded and in pole position for a more favourable draw. Last year, they were knocked out by trophy winners Celtic in round two.

Connor Randall’s first goal in County colours put the Staggies ahead inside 20 minutes, but their hosts ensured no further first half damage.

Lethal Simon Murray pounced to head home a second early in the second half, but Ryan Shanley swiftly halved the deficit.

Jordan White opened his account for the season to make it 3-1 to seal the victory.

This tie at Meadowbank was the first-ever meeting between these sides, with City only earning their SPFL status in 2016.

Simon Murray put Ross County 2-0 in front at Meadowbank.

Alan Maybury’s hosts, with zero points on board after losses against Kelty and Stranraer, were boosted by the new three-year deal handed out to experienced attacking midfielder Danny Handling this week.

Mackay made two changes from the team which came from a goal down to beat Morton on Saturday.

In came on-loan Wimbledon centre half Will Nightingale for his first start, and Jay Henderson was also promoted from the bench, where Yan Dhanda and Kyle Turner began the night.

County’s George Harmon is tackled by City’s Keaghan Jacobs.

Early on, a slack back-pass from the hosts let in Scott Allardice, but goalkeeper Sam Ramsbottom was equal to his shot.

On 19 minutes, the visitors got their noses in front when Randall, in his midfield role tonight, guided home a close-range drive after it fell nicely for him following a move down the left flank.

A quick breakaway almost led to a second goal for County as Simon Murray went on the run. He passed to Henderson, but a poor touch let in Calum Crane for a decent challenge.

County’s Jay Henderson is tackled by City’s Calum Crane.

While it was just 1-0, Edinburgh had the confidence to go forward, with Handling and Ouzy See, of Love Island fame, probably their most dangerous creators.

Nightingale was looking the part alongside skipper Jack Baldwin, dealing with half chances anywhere close to him.

Murray doubled the advantage just after the break when he guided a header past Ramsbottom when Josh Sims picked him out. It all stemmed from a clever James Brown pass.

City were right back in it on 51 minutes when Shanley’s long-range strike flew past goalkeeper Ross Munro.

However, the two-goal cushion was restored when White arrived in the nick of time to tuck away across from first scorer Randall just before the hour after the keeper made an initial save.

Edinburgh were always probing, but County had done enough to earn three more travel points.

EDINBURGH CITY (4-3-3): Ramsbottom 6, Jacobs 6, Hamilton 6, Mercer 6, Mitchell 6, Handling 6, Leitch 6, Crane 6 (Fontaine 75), Shanley 6, See 7 (Mair 60), McLean 6 (Brian 46).

Subs not used – Quate (GK), Anukam, Devine, Peter.

ROSS COUNTY (4-4-2): Munro 6, Brown 6, Baldwin 6, Nightingale 7, Harmon 6 (Reid 67), Henderson 6 (Sheaf 80), Allardice 6 (Turner 69), Randall 7 (Loturi 61), Sims 6, White 6 (MacKinnon 80), Murray 6.

Subs not used – Ross (GK), Dhanda, Smith, Ewan.

Referee: Colin Steven.

Attendance: 449.

Edinburgh City’s Ouzy See competes with Ross County midfielder Josh Sims.

