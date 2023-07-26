Peterhead exit Viaplay Cup with game to spare after 2-1 defeat to Spartans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead exit Viaplay Cup with game to spare after 2-1 defeat to Spartans

The Blue Toon pulled themselves level through Kieran Shanks' 50th-minute strike having been 1-0 down at half-time, but Spartans restored their lead only five minutes later.

By Sophie Goodwin
Peterhead's Caleb Goldie in action at Balmoor Stadium against Spartans in the Viaplay Cup.
Peterhead were beaten 2-1 by Spartans in the Viaplay Cup. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead are out of the Viaplay Cup following their 2-1 defeat to The Spartans at Balmoor Stadium.

Spartans went 1-0 up in the ninth minute through Blair Henderson before Kieran Shanks equalised for the Blue Toon five minutes into the second half.

However, the Edinburgh side netted the winner in the 55th minute when Cammy Russell restored their advantage, which secured Spartans the three points in Group B.

The defeat leaves Peterhead bottom of their group with one point from three games, meaning they cannot progress to the knock-out stages even with a win over Falkirk in their final match on Saturday.

Spartans make fast start at Balmoor

The Blue Toon made seven changes from Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Dundee United, as Bless Oluyemi, Jordan Armstrong, Caleb Goldie, Hamish Ritchie, David Wilson, Aaron Reid, and Conor O’Keefe came into the starting XI.

Stuart McKenzie, Robert Ward, Jack Brown, Scott Ross and Conner Duthie dropped to the bench, while player/co-boss Ryan Strachan and Andy McCarthy were suspended.

It was 1-0 to Spartans inside the opening 10 minutes when Bradley Whyte took the ball to the byline and squared it across the face of goal for a sliding Henderson to turn home from a couple yards out to give his side the lead.

Co-manager Jordon Brown registered Peterhead’s first chance on target from a Ritchie free-kick, but his header was easily collected by Blair Carswell.

There was a sigh of relief from the Balmoor crowd when Whyte failed to take advantage following a stray pass inside the box from goalkeeper Oluyemi, who was making his competitive Blue Toon debut.

At the other end, O’Keefe burst down the left flank and found Shanks, but he couldn’t find his balance and sent his header well wide of the post.

Kieran Shanks sends a header wide against Spartans. Image: Duncan Brown.

It should have been two when Russell unleashed a powerful drive inside the box, which beat Oluyemi, but it remained 1-0 thanks to a last-ditch block from Wilson.

Jason Brown won the Blue Toon a free-kick in a dangerous position just before half-time. Ritchie sent the ball into the box for Shanks to win a corner, before Jordon Brown saw another header saved by Carswell.

In the second half, Peterhead started on the front foot with several crosses sent into the box, and Reid made a connection with one delivery but his header was well cleared.

The home side were rewarded after a positive start, and pulled themselves level in the 50th minute when Shanks scored his first goal of the season with a low drive from inside the box.

Russell made it 2-1 only five minutes later as he tapped the ball home from close-range after Peterhead’s defence switched off.

There were shouts for a penalty from the Balmoor crowd when Caleb Goldie went down in the box, but referee Colin Whyte instead gave a foul against the Blue Toon defender.

Other than Spartans’ goal, it was an uneventful second half with the visitors not looking likely to add to their advantage, while the Blue Toon created little to give themselves a chance of equalising again.

Player ratings

PETERHEAD (4-4-2): Oluyemi 6, Wilson 6, Jason Brown 6, Goldie 6, Armstrong 5 (Ross 71), Ritchie 6 (Duthie 62), Strachan 6, Jordon Brown 6 (Jack Brown 62), O’Keefe 6, Shanks 7, Reid 5 (Ward 71)

Subs not used: McKenzie, Smith

THE SPARTANS (4-4-1-1): Carswell 6, Allan 6 (Sonkur 84), Waugh 6, Tapping 6, Watson 6 (Jones 84), Armstrong 6 (Newman 84), Craigen 6, Whyte 6, Dishington 6 (Denholm 67), Russell 7, Henderson 7 (Morrison 84)

Subs not used: Meek, Brown

Man of the match: Cammy Russell

Attendance: 678

More from Peterhead FC

Peterhead defender Ryan Strachan pictured after a foul on Dundee United's Mathew Cudjoe inside the box.
Peterhead 'move on' from Dundee United referee controversy with full focus on Spartans clash
Andy McCarthy battles with Dundee United's Tony Watt at Tannadice.
Peterhead: Andy McCarthy looks to positives after disappointing Dundee United defeat
Peterhead defender Ryan Strachan pictured after a foul on Dundee United's Mathew Cudjoe inside the box.
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown slams 'poor' refereeing display following claims of 'foul and abusive'…
Peterhead's Jordon Brown battles for the ball against Partick Thistle.
Peterhead will shut out Dundee United noise and aim to take scalp, says co-manager…
Peterhead's Scott Ross and Partick Thistle's Ben Stanway battle for a header in the Viaplay Cup.
Scott Ross on finding his 'buzz' for football again at Peterhead under stewardship of…
Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown shoots for goal in the first-half of the game against Edinburgh City. Image: Duncan Brown
Jack Brown says extending Peterhead deal was an ‘easy decision’
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead co-boss Ryan Strachan pleased to sign former Celtic youngster
Peterhead were beaten 2-1 by Spartans in the Viaplay Cup. Image: Duncan Brown.
Hamish Ritchie impresses on comeback in Peterhead's penalty shootout defeat against Partick Thistle
Peterhead were beaten 2-1 by Spartans in the Viaplay Cup. Image: Duncan Brown.
Jason Brown insists Peterhead are a club transformed ahead of season kick-off in Viaplay…
Peterhead were beaten 2-1 by Spartans in the Viaplay Cup. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead co-boss Jordon Brown confident of a strong start in League Cup