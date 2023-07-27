Ross County boss Malky Mackay warns rivals – five-goal Simon Murray will get even better

Manager Malky Mackay reckons Ross County forward Simon Murray is going to get even better after playing a big part in dispatching their Viaplay Cup rivals with five group-stage goals.

The 31-year-old former Dundee United and Hibs forward, who was signed from Queen’s Park in January, has been in sensational form in the early days of the season as County move closer to a second-round place in the competition.

He scored a treble in a 5-1 rout at Stranraer, added a single in a 2-1 comeback victory over Morton last weekend and then netted County’s second in Wednesday’s 3-1 victory against Edinburgh City at Meadowbank.

Ahead of Saturday’s group-closer at home to League One Kelty Hearts, Mackay said: “Simon’s work ethic is sensational. He never stops running. He’s 31 years old and runs about like someone at 21.

“He scores goals, and he wants to score goals.

“I think there’s still more to come from him in terms of his all-round game and game appreciation. He’s taking that on board all the time.

“He’s a great kid and he and Jordan White have struck up a nice partnership.”

AFC Wimbledon defender settles in

There are plenty of effective combinations within Mackay’s new-look Staggies side.

The loan capture of AFC Wimbledon centre-half Will Nightingale already looks like a great piece of business, his defensive partnership with new County captain Jack Baldwin looking solid against Edinburgh – who breach County’s rear-guard via a long-range strike.

Alongside new captain Jack Baldwin, he looked comfortable against Edinburgh, whose goal to peg the Dingwall outfit back to 2-1 came from a long-range strike from Ryan Shanley.

Although bigger tests will follow in the top-flight, Mackay was delighted to see 27-year-old Nightingale impress on his first start.

He said: “I’d been trying to get Will all summer. He’s been at Wimbledon since he was six or seven and has played 200 games and been captain of that club.

“Things are going in a different direction there at the moment and we brought Will up.

“It took a wee bit of convincing because of family decisions, such as having a baby in the family, but once he got up here and saw the place, the surroundings, and met the people, he wanted to throw his hat in with us.

“On Wednesday, he came in and he’s like another Jack Baldwin.

“You can see how commanding he is, and how he looks exactly like someone who has played a couple of hundred games in England.”

Duo on right formed understanding

Irish right-back James Brown, snapped up from Blackburn Rovers this month, was another eye-catching recent addition against City, and he forged an instant understanding with another summer recruit, young Jay Henderson – the winger signed from St Mirren after a great loan spell with Inverness.

Mackay liked what he saw from the duo, adding: “James was captain of Blackburn, who have kicked on again, and maybe he didn’t get his chance there.

“He’s a leader, a tough full-back, and I thought he and Jay Henderson linked up very well on Wednesday.

“Jay is one with real potential.

“He’s got lots to learn, but there is undoubted talent there.

“I’ve known him since he was 17 through the Scotland teams. I had him in my teams.

“He’s got really good feet and an even better delivery.

“When those balls came into the box at Edinburgh, we should have been on the end of more of them.”

Midfield role led to first Randall goal

Mackay was equally delighted with a longer-serving Staggies star – Connor Randall.

Randall, who switched from defence to midfield, scored his first goal in three years with County in the capital when he netted the opener.

He also lined up Jordan White for the killer third.

The manager said: “Connor was terrific on Wednesday. He’s been a really consistent player for me.

“He was in midfield against Edinburgh, and he tidied everything really well.

“I have been talking to him about getting forward more because he does that in training, where he’s quite concentrated in his efforts towards goal. He set one up and scored one.”

If County defeat Kelty Hearts at the Global Energy Stadium on Saturday, they will be seeded in the second round of the Viaplay Cup, having earned the full 12 points from their group campaign.