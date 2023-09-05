Malky Mackay urges Ross County to be more clinical despite fine Premiership start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malky Mackay urges Ross County to be more clinical despite fine Premiership start

The Staggies sit fifth in the table, going into this week's international break.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay feels Ross County must make life easier for themselves by being more ruthless in front of goal.

The Staggies have made a strong start to the campaign, and sit fifth in the Premiership going into this week’s international break.

Saturday’s 1-0 win at Kilmarnock followed up a first home triumph against St Johnstone, with County defeated by Celtic and Rangers in their other two fixtures so far.

After the Staggies made the breakthrough courtesy of Simon Murray early in the second half, Jordan White spurned a gilt-edged chance to double the advantage.

Ross County celebrate Simon Murray’s goal against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

White also missed a fine opportunity in the defeat to Rangers the previous week, while the Staggies also could have added to their tally in games against Celtic and Saints.

The Dingwall side host Livingston in their next match on September 16.

Murray and White have led the line in the Staggies’ opening four matches so far, with Eamonn Brophy and Alex Samuel also providing competition upfront.

County have confirmed Jordy Hiwula has departed the club, having not featured this term after netting four goals in 27 outings last season.

Jordy Hiwula celebrates netting for Ross County against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Although his side are racking up points at present, Mackay knows failing to make the most of the chances which fall County’s way could prove costly.

He said: “It’s something I’ve spoken to them about.

“I’ve got four forwards here, I am really happy with. We’ve scored goals so far, but we are also not being clinical enough.

“We had great chances against Celtic at Parkhead, against St Johnstone and against Rangers. We have got to take these chances – I’m not talking about half chances.”

Staggies made to work for win

A second goal would have given County breathing space in the final stages of the Ayrshire encounter with Killie.

The Staggies were made to sweat when Stuart Findlay nodded home what looked like an equaliser, but referee Kevin Clancy had already blown to award Killie a penalty.

Danny Armstrong’s spot-kick effort was saved by Ross Laidlaw to ensure County retained a clean sheet.

Although frustrated they did not kill the match off, Mackay insists he could not fault his side’s all-round performance.

He added: “It was a centre-forward’s dream after Jack Baldwin did so well to lay it on a plate six yards out. He needs to stick it in the net, but Jordan doesn’t do it.

“At 2-0, the place dampens. It is a tough place to come at the best of times. It’s a great support, they are bouncing.

“I saw it at the end of the season when we were awful and they were on the march. The roof was nearly lifting off.

“That goal would have just deadened the whole place, and meant my centre-backs probably didn’t have to head the ball as much as they did in the last 15 minutes.

“We will have a word about that this week in terms of what we can do better, but to a man I thought they were excellent.”

