Malky Mackay urges Ross County to be more clinical despite fine Premiership start

Malky Mackay feels Ross County must make life easier for themselves by being more ruthless in front of goal.

The Staggies have made a strong start to the campaign, and sit fifth in the Premiership going into this week’s international break.

Saturday’s 1-0 win at Kilmarnock followed up a first home triumph against St Johnstone, with County defeated by Celtic and Rangers in their other two fixtures so far.

After the Staggies made the breakthrough courtesy of Simon Murray early in the second half, Jordan White spurned a gilt-edged chance to double the advantage.

White also missed a fine opportunity in the defeat to Rangers the previous week, while the Staggies also could have added to their tally in games against Celtic and Saints.

The Dingwall side host Livingston in their next match on September 16.

Murray and White have led the line in the Staggies’ opening four matches so far, with Eamonn Brophy and Alex Samuel also providing competition upfront.

County have confirmed Jordy Hiwula has departed the club, having not featured this term after netting four goals in 27 outings last season.

Although his side are racking up points at present, Mackay knows failing to make the most of the chances which fall County’s way could prove costly.

He said: “It’s something I’ve spoken to them about.

“I’ve got four forwards here, I am really happy with. We’ve scored goals so far, but we are also not being clinical enough.

“We had great chances against Celtic at Parkhead, against St Johnstone and against Rangers. We have got to take these chances – I’m not talking about half chances.”

Staggies made to work for win

A second goal would have given County breathing space in the final stages of the Ayrshire encounter with Killie.

The Staggies were made to sweat when Stuart Findlay nodded home what looked like an equaliser, but referee Kevin Clancy had already blown to award Killie a penalty.

Danny Armstrong’s spot-kick effort was saved by Ross Laidlaw to ensure County retained a clean sheet.

Although frustrated they did not kill the match off, Mackay insists he could not fault his side’s all-round performance.

He added: “It was a centre-forward’s dream after Jack Baldwin did so well to lay it on a plate six yards out. He needs to stick it in the net, but Jordan doesn’t do it.

“At 2-0, the place dampens. It is a tough place to come at the best of times. It’s a great support, they are bouncing.

“I saw it at the end of the season when we were awful and they were on the march. The roof was nearly lifting off.

“That goal would have just deadened the whole place, and meant my centre-backs probably didn’t have to head the ball as much as they did in the last 15 minutes.

“We will have a word about that this week in terms of what we can do better, but to a man I thought they were excellent.”