Ross County Jordy Hiwula leaves Ross County Striker departs Victoria Park after a year in Scotland. By Paul Third September 4 2023, 12.17pm Jordy Hiwula in action for Ross County. Ross County striker Jordy Hiwula has left the club. The 28 year-old, who joined the Staggies on a two-year deal from Doncaster Rovers for a nominal fee in June 2022, departs County having scored four goals in 27 appearances for the club. His last appearance for County came in the 8-0 win at Wick Academy in the North of Scotland Cup last week.
