Ross County boss Malky Mackay challenges striker Matthew Wright to make most of loan spell with Elgin City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County boss Malky Mackay challenges striker Matthew Wright to make most of loan spell with Elgin City

Wright has made a temporary switch to Borough Briggs, where he has netted once in his opening five games.

By Andy Skinner
Matthew Wright celebrates scoring his first Elgin City goal with Brian Cameron. Image: Bob Crombie.
Matthew Wright celebrates scoring his first Elgin City goal with Brian Cameron. Image: Bob Crombie.

Malky Mackay hopes Matthew Wright can return to Ross County a more complete forward following his loan stint with Elgin City.

Wright made the temporary switch to Borough Briggs during the summer, in search of regular game time.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan with League One side Montrose, netting six goals in 19 appearances.

That attracted the attention of title-chasing Falkirk, which resulted in him making the switch in January.

It was to prove a less successful spell at the Bairns, however, with Wright making just two starts and 12 sub appearances, netting once.

Matthew Wright in action for Falkirk against Ayr United. Image: SNS

Wright has started all four League Two matches since making the move to Elgin, with one goal to his name so far.

Mackay hopes Wright, who hails from Point on the Isle of Lewis, can kick on under new Black and Whites boss Barry Smith.

Mackay said: “Matty is someone I have got great admiration for. He’s a great young man, that I have known as long as I have been here.

“He scored an awful lot of goals at youth level, then went out on loan to the Highland League and did the same.

“We put him to Montrose and he did fine, and he obviously then got the second half of the season at Falkirk.

“It was maybe just a little too high a step at that point, but he came back in for pre-season, trained well and scored a couple of good goals in pre-season.

“We had a chat and decided this summer having him local, training with us with the ability to play league football up at Elgin, with good people, would be best.”

Matthew Wright (right) celebrates completing his hat-trick in a friendly against Nairn County. Image: Jasperimage.

Wright needs to ‘add strings to his bow as a centre forward’

After returning from his loan spell last season, Wright was part of County’s pre-season preparations.

He netted an impressive hat-trick in the Staggies’ first friendly, when they defeated Nairn County 3-1 at Station Park. 

Wright has made eight substitute appearances for the Dingwall side so far, with his most memorable moment coming when he netted a late equaliser in a 3-3 draw against Rangers in January 2022.

Matthew Wright celebrates netting for Ross County against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.

Mackay says Wright needs to use the loan spell to enhance parts of his all-round game, with a view towards him pushing for a place in County’s first team.

He added: “It is up to him go and show, day-to-day, he is a centre-forward who can lead the line and is the man who not only scores goals, but adds strings to his bow as a centre-forward.

“That’s what he is doing at the moment, and with him being in Elgin, it means he is still training with us every day.”

More from Ross County

Jordan Tillson.
Ross County midfielder Jordan Tillson makes Dundee United loan move
Goalkeeper Logan Ross in action for Brora Rangers. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Logan Ross says Ross County keeping constant tabs on his progress during Brora Rangers…
Josh Sims in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Josh Sims excited by foundations Ross County have laid for Premiership campaign
Aberdeen left-back James McGarry in action against BK Hacken. Image: Shutterstock
Fixture changes for Aberdeen and Ross County
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay urges Ross County to be more clinical despite fine Premiership start
Aberdeen players on the pitch
Duncan Shearer: No excuses - Aberdeen have to be better than they have shown…
2
Jordy Hiwula in action for Ross County.
Jordy Hiwula leaves Ross County
Ross County celebrate their win over Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: Ross Laidlaw underlines his importance to the Staggies
Simon Murray netted the winner for Ross County against Kilmarnock. Image:
Simon Murray insists he is being pushed to produce best form for Ross County
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says Ross County produced 'statement of intent' with win over Kilmarnock

Conversation