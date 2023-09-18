Ross County fan view: A draw which felt like a defeat for the Staggies

Despite picking up what Malky Mackay says will go be ‘an important point’, it’s hard to feel such a way after losing a one goal lead.

There were too many missed opportunities in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Livingston for the Staggies to be able to count ­- especially in the opening half.

County bombarded Shamal George’s goal with shots and had several balls crossed into the box.

Livingston’s physical back three had to ride their luck at times but managed to keep themselves in the game despite a couple of goal line clearances.

Josh Reid stood out during the match

Josh Reid reminded the Staggies supporters exactly what he is capable of.

He made his second start in a row and was a standout figure during the match, constantly rampaging up and down the left flank.

🦌 Simon Murray netted his 9th goal of the season yesterday in our 1-1 draw with Livingston. pic.twitter.com/TSLOsnhvzY — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) September 17, 2023

He got his reward for his hard work as cross-cum-shot which was fired across the box was turned home by Simon Murray, giving Reid his first assist returning to Dingwall.

Up until a moment of stand-off defending which lead to Bruce Anderson levelling up the tie, the Staggies back line was imperious.

County’s three central defenders won nearly everything in the air and dealt with tricky customer Nouble excellently.

Will Nightingale had his best game in a County shirt.

He was domineering aerially and stepped forward into midfield usefully as well as occasionally driving forward with the ball to support the team at the top end of the park.

Ross County fans are feeling at a loss after Livingston draw

For Livingston to score with what their only real memorable chance of the match, this was definitely two points dropped.

That shows the ramp up in standards this season as fans are feeling at a loss after drawing to Livingston – a team who have always proved one of the difficult challenges in recent seasons.