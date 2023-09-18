Ross County fan view: A draw which felt like a defeat for the Staggies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County fan view: A draw which felt like a defeat for the Staggies

Frustration at dominance failing to pay off with three points against Livingston.

By Peter Mackay
Ross County manager Malky MacKay with Livingston's Mo Sangare at full time after draw with Livingston
Ross County manager Malky MacKay with Livingston's Mo Sangare at full time. Image: SNS

Despite picking up what Malky Mackay says will go be ‘an important point’, it’s hard to feel such a way after losing a one goal lead.

There were too many missed opportunities in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Livingston for the Staggies to be able to count ­- especially in the opening half.

County bombarded Shamal George’s goal with shots and had several balls crossed into the box.

Livingston’s physical back three had to ride their luck at times but managed to keep themselves in the game despite a couple of goal line clearances.

Josh Reid stood out during the match

Josh Reid reminded the Staggies supporters exactly what he is capable of.

He made his second start in a row and was a standout figure during the match, constantly rampaging up and down the left flank.

He got his reward for his hard work as cross-cum-shot which was fired across the box was turned home by Simon Murray, giving Reid his first assist returning to Dingwall.

Up until a moment of stand-off defending which lead to Bruce Anderson levelling up the tie, the Staggies back line was imperious.

County’s three central defenders won nearly everything in the air and dealt with tricky customer Nouble excellently.

Will Nightingale had his best game in a County shirt.

He was domineering aerially and stepped forward into midfield usefully as well as occasionally driving forward with the ball to support the team at the top end of the park.

Ross County fans are feeling at a loss after Livingston draw

For Livingston to score with what their only real memorable chance of the match, this was definitely two points dropped.

That shows the ramp up in standards this season as fans are feeling at a loss after drawing to Livingston – a team who have always proved one of the difficult challenges in recent seasons.

Malky Mackay refuses to be downbeat after Livingston equaliser

More from Ross County

Livingston's Luiyi De Lucas (L) and Ross County's Simon Murray in action. Image: SNS.
Simon Murray out to prove he is Premiership class with Ross County
Ross County's Simon Murray celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Livingston. Image: SNS.
Malky Mackay refuses to be downbeat after Livingston equaliser
Will Nightingale. Image: SNS
Will Nightingale focused on bringing best out of Ross County team-mates
Ross County manager Malky Mackay
Ross County boss Malky Mackay senses little between Premiership teams so far
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay facing selection dilemma as Ross County near full-strength squad
Ross County defender Dylan Smith. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay tips Dylan Smith to captain Ross County in future
Ross County forward Alex Samuel. Image: SNS
Ross County progress to North of Scotland Cup last-four with 3-0 triumph against Golspie…
Carl Tremarco, who is Ross County's head of youth. Image: Ross County FC.
Carl Tremarco feels Ross County youngsters can showcase credentials in North of Scotland Cup
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says Ross County squad responding to demand for more consistency
Matthew Wright celebrates scoring his first Elgin City goal with Brian Cameron. Image: Bob Crombie.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay challenges striker Matthew Wright to make most of loan…

Conversation