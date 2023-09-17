Malky Mackay refuses to be downbeat after Livingston equaliser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay refuses to be downbeat after Livingston equaliser

The Staggies were leading through a Simon Murray strike before Bruce Anderson earned Livi a share of the spoils.

By Alasdair Fraser
Ross County's Simon Murray celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Livingston. Image: SNS.
Ross County's Simon Murray celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Livingston. Image: SNS.

Malky MacKay’s gut feeling at full-time was that his team had tossed away two points after Bruce Anderson’s leveller against the run of play.

When the dust finally settles on the season next May, though, the Ross County manager suspects he will reflect on Saturday’s rough and tumble draw as a valuable point gained.

After the Livingston team bus broke down at Daviot prior to the match, there was a 15-minute delay to kick-off at the Global Energy Stadium to enable the visitors to properly limber up.

It felt like they were still trying to stretch the legs and find their feet in the first half, with County always in the ascendancy.

Home pressure after 61 minutes brought Simon Murray’s ninth goal in 10 games, but that proved a short-lived reward after Anderson’s reply 11 minutes later setttled the outcome.

The equaliser made ex-Aberdeen striker Anderson Livingston’s joint top all-time Premiership scorer, levelling him with Scott Pittman on 19 goals.

Mackay, though, was philosophical and is convinced his team is destined to get better and better.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay (L) shakes hands with the referee Euan Anderson at full time. Image: SNS.

“The initial feeling after the game was that it was two points lost,” he said.

“But I think if I look back on this later in the season it will be a point gained. Overall, Livingston are a tough team. They have a wise manager, and they will do well this year in this league. Davie Martindale knows how to put a team out and how to get points.

“In a sense, they’re a bit like us because of the fact that they punch above their weight to stay in this football league.

“I can’t be too critical of the players overall because I was so enthused by my team’s attitude and their willingness to keep striving to get three points.

“We switched off for one minute, but I’ve got three centre backs who were otherwise absolutely immense.

“All three of them made the wrong decision in that moment and they got their goal.

“But I don’t want to be too harsh on them, because they’re going to be good for Ross County. They’re experienced boys, and as the season goes on they are going to keep clean sheets for us.”

Livingston’s Luiyi De Lucas (L) chases after Ross County’s Simon Murray. Image: SNS.

Staggies boss hails Murray

Mackay hailed goalscorer Murray for his relentless scoring form after managing just three goals in the half-season after joining the club last January.

“Simon’s someone who is so enthusiastic and so popular with his team-mates – and is working so hard,” he said.

“I’m delighted with him. Initially, when you think about it, he was stepping back up into the Premiership in the second half of last season.

“He played there as a kid and he’s climbed back up the divisions – it isn’t easy.

“If you look at the end of last season, that last month he was coming like a train and has just hit the ground running this season.

“There’s competition for places and it keeps the two up there hungry – and that’s what I want.

“I’m beginning to see consistent performances.

“I have four or five on the bench who, in a fair wind, last year would be starting.

“There’s a hungry group and people are thinking ‘I can take your jersey’.

“That makes a difference. I don’t think I had it last year or even the year before.

“They are all snapping for the jersey – and they can absolutely get better. We look like a tough team to play against in this division.”

Livingston’s Bruce Anderson scores to make it 1-1 against Ross County. Image: SNS. 

County – unchanged from their victory at Kilmarnock – squared up to a Livi side featuring two selection tweaks.

Manager Martindale opted to restore striker Anderson to his starting line-up, with Kurtis Guthrie dropping to the bench after starting the previous three games.

Prior to this one, the Staggies had managed just seven wins from 37 meetings in all against Livi, losing 19 times – albeit with two of their wins coming last season.

County had the better of the first half chances, with Simon Murray’s poor connection drawing a 12th minute stop from Shamal George.

Nine minutes later, the lively Murray’s knockdown set up former Salford City defender Ryan Leak, but he lost balance and took an airswipe at it.

From a high ball forward, Murray then outmuscled Ayo Obileye and drilled a dangerous delivery across the six-yard box that was knocked for a home corner.

From Josh Reid’s inswinging delivery, Jordan White had a clear header but skewed it well wide of target.

Livi’s attempts were just as unconvincing – a Stephen Kelly strike deflected for a corner and Obileye fluffed a header over the bar.

County’s best first half chance came from Yan Dhanda’s outswinging corner.

Defender Will Nightingale nodded down and while White controlled and found the target, keeper George had the measure of it.

Livi were more lively from the second half restart, but momentum swung back behind the hosts and the breakthrough was thoroughly deserved after 59 minutes.

A long throw from Jack Baldwin on the right, was headed by Murray to Jordan White.

Josh Reid’s drilled effort was calmly redirected into the net by the alert Murray for his ninth goal of the season.

There was a red card VAR check soon after as Obileye clattered the scorer, but the initial yellow card decision stood.

County pressed for a second and the visitors were clinging on with some desperate defending.

From almost nothing, though, Livi were level in the 72nd minute.

County were caught on the counter with substitute Guthrie finding space on the left and threading a pass to Bruce Anderson on the left side of the box.

Anderson showed quick feet to switch to his left and fire a low finish through keeper Ross Laidlaw’s legs.

After a VAR check for offside, Livi could celebrate.

A scrappy, stoppage strewn finish ensued, but County stayed on top relentlessly chasing a winner, but to no avail.

Ross County (3-5-2): Laidlaw 7; Nightingale 7, Baldwin 7, Leak 7; Brown 7, Turner 6, Randall 6, Dhanda 7 (Sims 84, 3), Reid 6 (Harmon 84, 3); White 6, Murray 8 (Brophy 80, 3). Subs: Munro, Purrington, Loturi, Henderson, High, Samuel.

Livingston (3-4-2-1): George 7; De Lucas 7, Obileye 6, Devlin 6 (Parkes 90, 2); Brandon 7 (Lloyd 79, 3), Holt 6, Shinnie 6, Penrice 7 (Sangare 65, 5); Kelly 6 (Guthrie 65, 6), Nouble 6; Anderson 7. Subs: Hamilton, Pittman, Mackay, Bradley, Lawal.

Attendance: 3,160

Referee: Euan Anderson 7

Man of the match: Simon Murray (Ross County).

More from Ross County

Will Nightingale. Image: SNS
Will Nightingale focused on bringing best out of Ross County team-mates
Ross County manager Malky Mackay
Ross County boss Malky Mackay senses little between Premiership teams so far
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay facing selection dilemma as Ross County near full-strength squad
Ross County defender Dylan Smith. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay tips Dylan Smith to captain Ross County in future
Ross County forward Alex Samuel. Image: SNS
Ross County progress to North of Scotland Cup last-four with 3-0 triumph against Golspie…
Carl Tremarco, who is Ross County's head of youth. Image: Ross County FC.
Carl Tremarco feels Ross County youngsters can showcase credentials in North of Scotland Cup
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says Ross County squad responding to demand for more consistency
Matthew Wright celebrates scoring his first Elgin City goal with Brian Cameron. Image: Bob Crombie.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay challenges striker Matthew Wright to make most of loan…
Jordan Tillson.
Ross County midfielder Jordan Tillson makes Dundee United loan move
Goalkeeper Logan Ross in action for Brora Rangers. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Logan Ross says Ross County keeping constant tabs on his progress during Brora Rangers…

Conversation