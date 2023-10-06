Malky Mackay counting on improved Ross County cutting edge against Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malky Mackay counting on improved Ross County cutting edge against Dundee

The Staggies are looking to bounce back to form in Saturday's trip to Dens Park.

By Andy Skinner
Malky Mackay, who is counting on Ross County to win against Dundee
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay has made it his focus to sharpen up Ross County’s cutting edge ahead of Saturday’s trip to Dundee.

The Staggies are aiming to bounce back from a run of three successive defeats in their final Premiership fixture before next weekend’s international break.

After going down 4-0 to Aberdeen at Pittodrie, the Staggies suffered a 2-1 loss to the Dons in the Viaplay Cup just three days later.

County were once again defeated by a solitary goal in their most recent outing at home to Hearts last Saturday.

Mackay retains firm belief in his side’s firepower, however, he feel they need to click back into gear for the trip to Dens Park.

Kyle Turner in action against Hearts
Kyle Turner in action against Hearts. Image: SNS.

He said: “We’ve had a really good conversation about that with the staff, and then with the players, and put it into practice over the last couple of days.

“It’s not that anyone was at fault for anything. It’s just that the last thing they do on the ball has to be better.

“It can be that little touch or pass – little bits that define whether it’s something that ends up in a goal or a chance that’s nearly scored.

“Last Wednesday and Saturday were two games where we were reasonably solid, and we’ve certainly been into the final third and creating chances.

“We just haven’t had that extra bit of quality with the final bit – whether that’s a shot, a cross or a run.

“We’ve been decent at that going back to the last five games of last season, but we need to get back to that.

“I was also conscious we need to keep things in perspective. We played Hearts and Aberdeen, two sides who are expected to beat us generally, and they were really close games.

“A goal either way on each game means that we’re either in a cup semi-final and sitting fifth, or out of the cup and sitting 11th.”

County aiming to rekindle bright start

The Staggies made a bright start to the campaign, having won two of their opening four matches, but have taken just a point from their last three games.

Mackay believes opposing teams are increasingly acknowledging the threat his side possess.

He added: “Nobody is parking the bus against us.

“People start to look and see we have a certain strength they didn’t think we had, but I’ve come up against that before.

“After Christmas in my first season, teams were taking us as a real threat.

“The good thing is people don’t see us as an easy team to play against, and that’s what I’ve always wanted us to be.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay shouting at the side of the pitch
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS.

“We are a Premiership football club, we deserve to be here on merit, and we will give a good account of ourselves no matter if we win or lose.

“That’s what I like to think our support sees on a regular basis.

“I want us to keep pushing, though, to be better than that and more than the sum of our parts.”

Dark Blues settling back into Premiership

Dundee have only won one of their opening seven games since winning promotion from the Championship.

However, the Dark Blues have also only suffered defeat to top-two sides Celtic and St Mirren from the same sequence.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Mackay added: “It will be a tough game.

“I know (Dundee boss) Tony Docherty really well, and obviously Stuart Taylor was in here with me, so they’re two footballing guys who have gone in and pulled Dundee together.

“They look really athletic, and they have given teams tough challenges this season, so I’m not expecting anything other than a tough game at Dens.”

