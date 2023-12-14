Derek Adams looking to inject ‘devilment’ into Ross County squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derek Adams looking to inject ‘devilment’ into Ross County squad

The Staggies boss has confirmed he is keen to add to his squad in the January transfer window.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Derek Adams has confirmed he is planning to add to Ross County’s squad in January – with the Staggies boss looking for more devilment in his side.

Adams is approaching his first transfer window since returning for a third stint as County manager, having replaced Malky Mackay last month.

Since inheriting a squad which sat second bottom of the Premiership, an upturn in form under Adams has moved County up to eighth in the table ahead of Saturday’s visit of Dundee.

Although Adams has largely been impressed with the squad he has taken on, he is determined to inject a mean streak into the Staggies’ side.

He said: “I look at a group of players that are extremely good characters.

“They are nice boys, but we could probably do with a bit more devilment in the side, because you need that.

“From a work point of view, they have been excellent.

“We will look to do something, because you always need that in your squad.

“We’ve got players who could do it. I’ve seen that in training, and they are aggressive in their play.

“I do like to see the ball being passed forward. I’m not one of these managers who likes watching the team pass the ball around 20 times and go nowhere – I want to see exciting football and chances at goal.”

Adams continuing to assess Staggies squad

Having taken charge of four games so far, Adams insists he is still taking time to assess his squad, meaning he still has no concrete January plans in place as yet.

He added: “We have talked about it, but at this early stage I’m still assessing the squad.

“January is January, it won’t happen until we’re into the month because we’ve got one game at the beginning of the month and then we’ve got the break.

“Our next game after the break is on the January 20 against Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup. We will look to add to the squad, there’s no doubt about that, because we do need a bit of freshness.

“That’s just the nature of the business.”

One player who will not be part of Adams’ future plans is midfielder Ben Paton.

Ben Paton.

Canadian Paton suffered a torn cruciate ligament in training in January, with his contract up for renewal during the summer.

Although he continued to be paid beyond its expiry, Adams has revealed Paton is not contracted to the Dingwall club.

Adams added: “Ben Paton isn’t actually registered with the club.

“He’s here because he injured himself in training, and the football club have been rehabilitating Ben for nearly a year now.

“He has been here getting fit, and the club have paid him over that time to look after his progress, but he isn’t contracted to the football club.”

Conversation