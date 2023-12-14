Derek Adams looking to inject ‘devilment’ into Ross County squad

Derek Adams has confirmed he is planning to add to Ross County’s squad in January – with the Staggies boss looking for more devilment in his side.

Adams is approaching his first transfer window since returning for a third stint as County manager, having replaced Malky Mackay last month.

Since inheriting a squad which sat second bottom of the Premiership, an upturn in form under Adams has moved County up to eighth in the table ahead of Saturday’s visit of Dundee.

Although Adams has largely been impressed with the squad he has taken on, he is determined to inject a mean streak into the Staggies’ side.

He said: “I look at a group of players that are extremely good characters.

“They are nice boys, but we could probably do with a bit more devilment in the side, because you need that.

“From a work point of view, they have been excellent.

“We will look to do something, because you always need that in your squad.

“We’ve got players who could do it. I’ve seen that in training, and they are aggressive in their play.

“I do like to see the ball being passed forward. I’m not one of these managers who likes watching the team pass the ball around 20 times and go nowhere – I want to see exciting football and chances at goal.”

Adams continuing to assess Staggies squad

Having taken charge of four games so far, Adams insists he is still taking time to assess his squad, meaning he still has no concrete January plans in place as yet.

He added: “We have talked about it, but at this early stage I’m still assessing the squad.

“January is January, it won’t happen until we’re into the month because we’ve got one game at the beginning of the month and then we’ve got the break.

“Our next game after the break is on the January 20 against Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup. We will look to add to the squad, there’s no doubt about that, because we do need a bit of freshness.

“That’s just the nature of the business.”

One player who will not be part of Adams’ future plans is midfielder Ben Paton.

Canadian Paton suffered a torn cruciate ligament in training in January, with his contract up for renewal during the summer.

Although he continued to be paid beyond its expiry, Adams has revealed Paton is not contracted to the Dingwall club.

Adams added: “Ben Paton isn’t actually registered with the club.

“He’s here because he injured himself in training, and the football club have been rehabilitating Ben for nearly a year now.

“He has been here getting fit, and the club have paid him over that time to look after his progress, but he isn’t contracted to the football club.”