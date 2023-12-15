After four years, work finally starts on Royal Dornoch’s £14m clubhouse project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

After four years, work finally starts on Royal Dornoch’s £14m clubhouse project

The 18-month project will replace the existing building dating from 1909.

By John Ross
Construction of the new £14m clubhouse has been delayed by the pandemic
Construction of the new £14m clubhouse has been delayed by the pandemic

After a four-year wait, work will start next week on a new £4 million clubhouse at Royal Dornoch Golf Club.

A ground-breaking ceremony on December 20 will mark the beginning of the Covid-delayed development.

Morrison Construction has been appointed as the main contractor for the 18-month project to replace the original building which dates from 1909.

Club captains Professor David Bell and Wilma Murray will attend the ceremony, among others.

Why did it all take so long?

Plans were put forward in 2019, but construction was put on hold to ensure money was available after the pandemic.

Royal Dornoch members gave the go-ahead for the project to start at a special general meeting in September.

It follows a new 99-year lease being signed between the club and Highland Council for the use of more than 200 acres of Common Good land.

It meant the club’s annual rent rising from £150, agreed in the 1970s, to £25,000.

This will increase to £50,000 on a sliding scale depending on visitor numbers.

Complex negotiations began before the pandemic. The club was advised changes would be required if it intended to build a new clubhouse on Common Good land.

The current clubhouse at Royal Dornoch

Club general manager Neil Hampton said: “As a golf club with strong community ties we are always keen to spend our money locally wherever possible.

A legacy for generations of golfers

“The new clubhouse will create a legacy for generations to enjoy.

“And by harnessing the very latest technology our energy bills and carbon footprint will be reduced dramatically.”

Preparatory work on the site near the first tee on the Championship Course will allow the Morrison Construction team to start after the festive break.

Mr Hampton said the Championship Course will be unaffected by the work.

Professor David Bell says the project marks n important milestone in the club’s history

“It will be very much business as usual as the new clubhouse takes shape. We look forward to welcoming golfers from near and far next season.”

Donald McLachlan from Morrisons said: “Morrison Construction is delighted to be entrusted with this prestigious project. We look forward to working with Royal Dornoch Golf Club to deliver their fantastic new clubhouse.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Nairn Academy drawing
Images and drawings show vision for new Nairn Academy as opening date revealed
Outgoing vice-chairman Davie Hutchison, left, with chairman Alex Wiseman and Richard Williamson.
Fishing body hails 'unprecedented' contribution of long-standing vice-chairman
Mallaig Fuel Station, Johnston Brothers, is undergoing repairs
No more petrol panic: Mallaig filling station scheduled to reopen tomorrow
Wildcats are now roaming around the Cairngorms and are eating chickens.
Fowl play from Cairngorms wildcats as they develop taste for chicken dinners
Headshot of Gabor Henyel.
Missing 45-year-old man thought to be in Caithness area
Glass of whisky with Christmas background.
Whisky workers accept two-year pay offer from Chivas
Luing fisherman Eoghann MacLachlan .
'He was the best of us': Family heartbroken at the loss of Luing fisherman
Ulva Road, Soroba, Oban where the postal worker was attacked.
Oban postal worker suffers 'traumatic' facial injuries after being mauled by dog
Iain MacAskill, one of the most influential figures in the development of the Highlands and Islands.
Gaelic's 'most significant' champion, Iain MacAskill, dies age 84
Oban lifeboat
Fisherman's body recovered near Belnahua after major west coast search

Conversation