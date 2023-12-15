After four years, work finally starts on Royal Dornoch’s £14m clubhouse project

After a four-year wait, work will start next week on a new £4 million clubhouse at Royal Dornoch Golf Club.

A ground-breaking ceremony on December 20 will mark the beginning of the Covid-delayed development.

Morrison Construction has been appointed as the main contractor for the 18-month project to replace the original building which dates from 1909.

Club captains Professor David Bell and Wilma Murray will attend the ceremony, among others.

Why did it all take so long?

Plans were put forward in 2019, but construction was put on hold to ensure money was available after the pandemic.

Royal Dornoch members gave the go-ahead for the project to start at a special general meeting in September.

It follows a new 99-year lease being signed between the club and Highland Council for the use of more than 200 acres of Common Good land.

It meant the club’s annual rent rising from £150, agreed in the 1970s, to £25,000.

This will increase to £50,000 on a sliding scale depending on visitor numbers.

Complex negotiations began before the pandemic. The club was advised changes would be required if it intended to build a new clubhouse on Common Good land.

Club general manager Neil Hampton said: “As a golf club with strong community ties we are always keen to spend our money locally wherever possible.

A legacy for generations of golfers

“The new clubhouse will create a legacy for generations to enjoy.

“And by harnessing the very latest technology our energy bills and carbon footprint will be reduced dramatically.”

Preparatory work on the site near the first tee on the Championship Course will allow the Morrison Construction team to start after the festive break.

Mr Hampton said the Championship Course will be unaffected by the work.

“It will be very much business as usual as the new clubhouse takes shape. We look forward to welcoming golfers from near and far next season.”

Donald McLachlan from Morrisons said: “Morrison Construction is delighted to be entrusted with this prestigious project. We look forward to working with Royal Dornoch Golf Club to deliver their fantastic new clubhouse.”