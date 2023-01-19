Ross County midfielder Ben Paton ruled out for nine months with cruciate ligament setback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County midfielder Ben Paton ruled out for nine months with cruciate ligament setback

By Andy Skinner
January 19, 2023, 10:30 pm
Ben Paton.
Ben Paton.

Ross County midfielder Ben Paton has been dealt a major blow after being sidelined for the bulk of 2023 with a torn cruciate ligament.

Midfielder Paton suffered the injury in training last week, before undergoing a scan on Monday to determine the damage.

The setback confirms the fears which Mackay had suspected prior to the scan.

Canadian Paton, who has made 11 appearances this term, is due to be out of contract at Victoria Park this summer.

Mackay insists Paton will continue to be paid beyond that, with no decision to be taken on his future until he is back to full fitness.

The Staggies boss said: “Ben has torn his cruciate, which is what we thought.

“We’re devastated for the boy. He’s a great lad, and he’s going to have a long time in front of him now.

Ben Paton in action for Ross County against Dunfermline. Image: SNS

“We’ll deal with his contract, there’s no way that we’ll just let that expire.

“All the way through his recovery, he won’t be judged until he’s fully fit again and he will be getting paid by the club until he’s fully fit.

“It’s something that myself, Steven Ferguson and Roy MacGregor spoke about once we had spoken to the physios and to Ben, and I’ve assured him of that.

“It means he can just concentrate on his recovery, because that will be nine months and he was due to be out of contract in five.”

Mackay keen to reassure Paton

Paton’s setback comes at a time when striker Alex Samuel is returning to the squad, having suffered the same injury last February.

Mackay, who suffered a cruciate injury during the early stages of his playing career at Celtic, is keen to reassure the 22-year-old that he can recover from the blow.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay.

He added: “Any time I see the word ‘cruciate’ on the telly I despair.

“What I did say to Ben the other day was that I got one at the same age as him, and I played until I was 36 and it never gave me a problem for the rest of my career.

“It’s dreadful news, and it’s a long term one, but it’s absolutely fixable.

“I did it, and I played for 15 more years with no problems with it.

“It’s not like something that’s called an osteochondral defect in the knee where’s there’s a hole in the knee. You can’t fix that, you just have to manage that for the rest of your days and it swells after games and training.

“A cruciate can be fixed, and it will be stronger than the other knee when it was fixed.

“Whenever I see it, I despair because it’s the next nine months of their life. You start thinking about your career, wondering if you are finished, and it’s so innocuous when it happens.

“It’s not caused by a heavy tackle, it’s a twist.”

Staggies boss still looking to strengthen squad

Mackay remains on the lookout for at least two more additions to his squad before the transfer deadline.

His only January addition so far is midfielder Nohan Kenneh, who has joined on loan from Hibernian.

The Staggies have lost Callum Johnson, who joined Mansfield Town for an undisclosed fee, however Mackay insists right back is not a priority position.

Callum Johnson in action for Ross County.

Mackay added: “I’ve got Keith Watson there, and young Dylan (Smith) – as much as he’s a youngster – has trained really well with us and has been on the pitch already.

“What I don’t want to do is take someone in who won’t play for six months, because Connor Randall has been Mr Steady since the day I got here.

“He was just coming into a great vein of form when he took the injury, but we’ve got Keith that can cover and young Dylan that can come in.

“Victor Loturi can play there as well, he has before, so I’m more interested in trying to do something in the attacking area of the pitch.”

