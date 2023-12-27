Steven Ferguson says A9 closure made it impossible for Ross County to continue journey for Rangers match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Ross County

Steven Ferguson says A9 closure made it impossible for Ross County to continue journey for Rangers match

County's Premiership match against Rangers at Ibrox was postponed, following a day of travel disruption caused by Storm Gerrit

By Andy Skinner
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: DC Thomson/Sandy McCook
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: DC Thomson/Sandy McCook

Steven Ferguson insists travel disruption prevented any possibility of Ross County reaching Glasgow in time for their Premiership fixture against Rangers.

The Ibrox encounter was called off at 1.15pm on Wednesday, amidst a day of severe travel chaos caused by Storm Gerrit.

The A9 was closed in both directions due to heavy snowfall in the Dalwhinnie and Drumochter areas, before heavy flooding subsequently closed the stretch between Ballinluig and Dunkeld.

Derek Adams’ squad had been making the journey southbound on the day of the game, while chief executive Ferguson was also caught up in the gridlock.

Ferguson, who spent around four hours on the trunk road after setting off at 11am, says it increasingly became apparent it was not going to be feasible to continue the journey.

Road was not re-opening any time soon

Ferguson said: “We got to the queue at Dalwhinnie, and then sat in the queue for a couple of hours. We were just edging along, but by the time we came back up the road the police were stopping people and u-turning them just south of Aviemore.

Traffic in the snow on the A9 near Dalwhinnie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“The southbound carriageway was shut and you couldn’t go any further than that.

“There was flooding at Ballinluig and Dunkeld and that was shut as well. Three parts of the road were unpassable for the length of time we sat there.

“There was no sign of the road opening. We could have sat there for another couple of hours and it wouldn’t have made a blind bit of difference.

“Our kitman left an hour ahead of me, and they didn’t get any further. It was the same queue of traffic, and nobody could go anywhere.

“It’s really disappointing – but the right call.

“We were in dialogue with the SPFL and the police, and after speaking to the police it became clear the road was not going to be opened.”

Early afternoon call-off was neccessary

Storm Gerrit has caused widespread travel disruption with snow, heavy rain and strong winds causing havoc.

Aberdeen’s Premiership fixture against Motherwell was also called off later in the day.

In light of the challenging weather conditions, Ferguson felt it was sensible to call the game off at the earliest opportunity.

He added: “With the amount of people travelling to the game – 50,000 supporters – to get everybody to travel there and for us to not make it down wouldn’t have been right.

“We can only go with the advice we are given.

“We were on the road and ready to play the game. Because it was a 7.45pm kick-off, there was no point in us going down the road on Tuesday night.

“If it’s the day of the game, Derek would rather travel on the day of the game. That’s normal for us.

“This was only a yellow warning this time, and it seems to have been worse than some of the amber warnings we have had.

“We do this every second trip, so we are much more battle-hardened to it than anybody else. We know the process and we were in touch with everybody.

“There’s just a real frustration which comes from the fact we actually couldn’t do any more than we did – and we just couldn’t get through.

“That’s the bit we just need to accept.”

Staggies hoping to return to action at Tynecastle

The postponed trip to Ibrox becomes County’s fifth call-off of the campaign, and their second in succession after Saturday’s home fixture against Hibernian succumbed to a waterlogged pitch.

Ferguson is hopeful the disruption will clear in time for the Staggies to return to Premiership action in Saturday’s match against Hearts at Tynecastle.

Derek Adams’ side are due to return to Premiership action against Hearts on Saturday. Image: SNS

Ferguson added: “It becomes back-to-back. Our pitch is excellent, it was just two parts that put it off on Saturday.

“For us to set sail at 11am on Wednesday for a 7.45pm kick-off and not get down the A9, I don’t see what anybody else could have done.

“We were advised by Police Scotland, and our safety team was speaking with Rangers’ safety team.

“All bus and train travel has been cancelled, and the road was closed in three parts.”

