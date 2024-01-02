Yan Dhanda eager to show Ross County’s display against Hearts was no one-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yan Dhanda eager to show Ross County’s display against Hearts was no one-off

The Staggies produced a fine display at Tynecastle and racked up a two-goal lead, but had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

By Andy Skinner
Yan Dhanda in action against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.
Yan Dhanda in action against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.

Yan Dhanda hopes Ross County are moving closer to showcasing their true capabilities.

The Staggies were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw against Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday, following an excellent display which saw them race into a two-goal lead.

It was the Dingwall side’s first outing since a late 1-0 home defeat to Dundee on December 16, which drew criticism from recently-appointed manager Derek Adams.

Midfielder Dhanda says the display in Edinburgh went some way towards making amends for that, however, he is determined to get back on the winning trail when Aberdeen make the trip north today.

Derek Adams. Image: Shutterstock.

Dhanda said: “In the previous game against Dundee, we were terrible to be honest.

“We are not going to hide from that.

“We knew we had to show a reaction. The team hadn’t played in quite a long time, but I thought we put on a really good performance and created a lot of chances.

“We have shown what we can actually do when we believe in ourselves, and actually play more football – rather than the Dundee game when we went a bit direct.

“As a team we showed what we are capable of, but we have to build on it – it can’t just be a one-off.

“Going into Tuesday against Aberdeen, I think we have to take the performance into that game and hopefully get a win.”

Staggies aiming to move back up table

County were on track to move up to eighth in the Premiership with a victory, however, the point means they drop into the relegation play-off spot.

Dhanda is eager to rack up the points, in order to vindicate his belief the Staggies are better than their league position suggests.

Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS.

The Englishman added: “I believe we shouldn’t be near the bottom of the table. We showed against Hearts we are a very good team when we actually go for it, and just believe in ourselves.

“Now we need to start climbing the table. We keep saying it, but we have to start turning draws into wins and climbing the table.

“It’s a tough league, and in games like Saturday we feel we should have won, we have to see the game out.”

Midfielder proud of stunning strike

Dhanda looked to have put County on track for victory in stunning fashion, with a curling 30-yard free-kick which left Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark helpless.

The Staggies had taken the lead through an Alex Cochrane own goal, but strikes from Kenneth Vargas and Lawrence Shankland ensured a share of the points.

Dhanda ranks his goal alongside scoring the winner in his professional debut for Swansea City against Sheffield United as a 19-year-old in 2018.

Yan Dhanda celebrates scoring a free-kick against Hearts. Image: SNS.

He added: “It’s probably one of my best – that and the debut goal.

“I enjoy coming to stadiums like Tynecastle and playing. It’s what I came up here for – what a team to play against.

“Before the game even kicked off I was excited. I just wanted to get on the ball and show what I can do.

“I enjoyed it, but we need to kick on now.”

Conversation