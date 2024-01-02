Yan Dhanda eager to show Ross County’s display against Hearts was no one-off

Yan Dhanda hopes Ross County are moving closer to showcasing their true capabilities.

The Staggies were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw against Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday, following an excellent display which saw them race into a two-goal lead.

It was the Dingwall side’s first outing since a late 1-0 home defeat to Dundee on December 16, which drew criticism from recently-appointed manager Derek Adams.

Midfielder Dhanda says the display in Edinburgh went some way towards making amends for that, however, he is determined to get back on the winning trail when Aberdeen make the trip north today.

Dhanda said: “In the previous game against Dundee, we were terrible to be honest.

“We are not going to hide from that.

“We knew we had to show a reaction. The team hadn’t played in quite a long time, but I thought we put on a really good performance and created a lot of chances.

“We have shown what we can actually do when we believe in ourselves, and actually play more football – rather than the Dundee game when we went a bit direct.

“As a team we showed what we are capable of, but we have to build on it – it can’t just be a one-off.

“Going into Tuesday against Aberdeen, I think we have to take the performance into that game and hopefully get a win.”

Staggies aiming to move back up table

County were on track to move up to eighth in the Premiership with a victory, however, the point means they drop into the relegation play-off spot.

Dhanda is eager to rack up the points, in order to vindicate his belief the Staggies are better than their league position suggests.

The Englishman added: “I believe we shouldn’t be near the bottom of the table. We showed against Hearts we are a very good team when we actually go for it, and just believe in ourselves.

“Now we need to start climbing the table. We keep saying it, but we have to start turning draws into wins and climbing the table.

“It’s a tough league, and in games like Saturday we feel we should have won, we have to see the game out.”

Midfielder proud of stunning strike

Dhanda looked to have put County on track for victory in stunning fashion, with a curling 30-yard free-kick which left Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark helpless.

The Staggies had taken the lead through an Alex Cochrane own goal, but strikes from Kenneth Vargas and Lawrence Shankland ensured a share of the points.

Dhanda ranks his goal alongside scoring the winner in his professional debut for Swansea City against Sheffield United as a 19-year-old in 2018.

He added: “It’s probably one of my best – that and the debut goal.

“I enjoy coming to stadiums like Tynecastle and playing. It’s what I came up here for – what a team to play against.

“Before the game even kicked off I was excited. I just wanted to get on the ball and show what I can do.

“I enjoyed it, but we need to kick on now.”