Derek Adams offers brutal assessment of Scottish football standard following Ross County’s last-gasp defeat to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Derek Adams offers brutal assessment of Scottish football standard following Ross County’s last-gasp defeat to Dundee

Joe Shaughnessy netted the winner for Dundee in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Derek Adams during his side's defeat to Dundee. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Derek Adams during his side's defeat to Dundee. Image: SNS

Derek Adams launched a scathing assessment of the standard of Scottish football in the wake of Ross County’s late defeat to Dundee.

The Dark Blues snatched all three points in the seventh minute of injury time through Joe Shaughnessy, inflicting the cruellest of defeats on the Staggies.

It was an evenly-contested game, from which County were more than worthy of a point.

Had the Staggies held on for a goalless stalemate, it would have made it four successive clean sheets at home since Adams replaced Malky Mackay last month.

Ross County manager Derek Adams and goalkeeping coach Scott Thomson. Image: SNS

Adams has improved the Staggies’ fortunes since returning for a third stint at Dingwall, with a haul of seven points seeing them occupy ninth position at present.

His return ended a nine-year absence from Scottish football, during which time Adams has managed in England – most recently with League Two outfit Morecambe.

Having now taken charge of five matches, Adams insists the standard of football has been eye-opening to him – claiming he has a major job on his hands in trying to entertain the paying supporters.

Adams said: “I thought the game was poor – I thought the standard was shocking. The standard since I’ve come back to this country is shocking.

“We’ve got to have a better product.

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

“If I’m a paying customer, I don’t come to watch this football match.

“The standard has got to be a lot better. The way we pass the ball, create chances – it has to be better – and that’s for both sides.

“Ross County football club has to be better.

“I’ve seen some good play, but over the afternoon I’m standing on the touchline thinking ‘what a job you have got on here’.

“I’ve left a club that is 100 times better and we had the lowest budget in League Two.

“I just see some of the things that happened and think – ‘seriously?’

“It is so disappointing. I’m so annoyed, just at the way the game is.

“Even the opposition. You want someone to show up and produce some entertainment. I’m not seeing anything. I don’t see any entertainment.

“If this is the best we’ve got in the country, what are we going to do?”

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

“You get paid to score goals, create assists, keep the ball out of the net – that’s your job.

“That’s my opinion. That’s what I see – and I bet there’s a lot more people in that stadium who see the same thing as I see.”

Adams made one change from the side which was defeated by St Mirren the previous week, with Will Nightingale returning from suspension to replace the injured Dylan Smith.

County signalled their intention to make a quick start, with Yan Dhanda taking aim directly from kick-off with an audacious effort which only drifted narrowly wide of Trevor Carson’s goal.

Both sides had some neat exchanges in the opening stages, without managing to put meaningful pressure on either goal.

Scott Allardice in action against Dundee. Image: SNS

The Staggies carved an opening on 20 minutes however, when Simon Murray’s lofted ball in from the right flank sat up perfectly for Ben Purrington, however his far post header was knocked behind by Jordan McGhee.

Defender McGhee came to Dundee’s rescue again three minutes later when Murray took a long ball in his stride before sending a low effort goalwards which had the beating of goalkeeper Trevor Carson, only to be thwarted by a goal-line clearance.

Dundee’s first serious attempt at goal came on 38 minutes when the ball broke to Lyall Cameron on the edge of the box following a corner, but he was not able to keep his powerful effort down.

Murray was next to try his luck from distance at the other end after executing a neat turn to set himself up, however his strike sailed over the bar.

The former Dundee forward had the final effort of the first half after cutting in from the left following Scott Allardice’s through ball, with his effort blocked by Carson.

It had been an evenly-matched first half in which both sides looked lively, without showing a clinical edge.

The Dark Blues threatened shortly after the interval when Amadou Bakayoko went through on goal after getting the break of the ball off James Brown, however the Staggies rearguard recovered well to block the effort.

Amadou Bakayoko of Dundee challenges for the ball with Ryan Leak. Image: Shutterstock.

Brown had a chance of his own on 48 minutes when he was picked out by Murray’s cutback, but he sent his effort harmlessly over the bar.

A Dhanda free-kick caused problems for the visitors on 52 minutes, with Murray flashing a header just over, while Nightingale was well off target with an attempt from the edge of the box.

County shuffled their forward line on 67 minutes, with recently-returned Eamonn Brophy handed his first game time since Adams took charge, replacing Jordan White.

Dundee passed up a glorious chance on 70 minutes when an Owen Beck corner flew over the grasp of Ross Laidlaw to set up Bakayoko at the far post, however the striker nodded over with the full goal to aim at.

Laidlaw was called into action four minutes later when he tipped a Bakayoko effort around the post, as the visitors upped the pressure.

The Staggies looked to rally in the closing stages however, with Brophy seeing a low effort parried by Carson, with Brown unable to convert the rebound.

James Brown spurns an opportunity for Ross County against Dundee. Image: SNS

County had to defend courageously in stoppage time however, with Beck weaving his way into a shooting position before seeing his effort blocked behind.

With the game looking destined for a goalless stalemate, the visitors struck a dramatic winner through skipper Shaughnessy, who bundled home after the ball had ricocheted off Alex Samuel, after Luke McCowan’s free-kick had come back off the post.

Dundee celebrate their late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS

It prompted a pitch invasion from the travelling Dark Blues supporters – a sight which made the defeat even harder for County to swallow.

Player Ratings

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Laidlaw 6; Nightingale 7, Baldwin 6, Leak 6; Brown 6 (Samuel 88), Randall 6, Allardice 6, Purrington 6; Dhanda 6 (Sheaf 75); Murray 7, White 6 (Brophy 67).

Subs not used: Munro, Turner, Sims, Loturi, Harmon, Henderson.

DUNDEE (3-5-2): Carson 6; Shaughnessy 6, Lamie 6, Donnelly 6; McGhee 7, Cameron 7 (Mulligan 62), Boateng 6 (Sylla 62), McCowan 7, Beck 7; Robinson 6 (Rudden 75), Bakayoko 7 (Reilly 90).

Subs not used: Legzdins, Kerr, Tiffoney, Robertson, Howley.

Referee: Colin Steven
Attendance: 4,014
Star Man: Owen Beck

More from Ross County

Jordan White in action against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Jordan White looking for Ross County to make Victoria Park 'horrible' for visiting teams
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Derek Adams aiming for Ross County to cut gap on Premiership top half
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Derek Adams looking to inject 'devilment' into Ross County squad
Ross County's Victoria Park. Image: SNS
Ross County away day - complete with trip to the Mallard - among ultimate…
Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Adam Mackinnon aiming to catch eye of Ross County boss Derek Adams
Ross County defender Dylan Smith. Image: Shutterstock.
Derek Adams hopeful of prompt Dylan Smith return following Ross County teenager's injury against…
A stramash in the box leads to Ross County's Ryan Leak putting the ball into his own net against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: All good things must come to an end
Ross County's James Brown protests following St Mirren's opening goal. Image: SNS
James Brown adamant he was blocked in build up to St Mirren's opener against…
A stramash in the box leads to Ross County's Ryan Leak putting the ball into his own net against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Derek Adams suffers first defeat since Ross County return in 2-0 loss to St…
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS
Ross Laidlaw says Derek Adams has made Ross County intent on looking up Premiership…

Conversation