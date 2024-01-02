Exclusive: Fraserburgh trailer-maker Gray & Adams starts 2024 in fine fettle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Fraserburgh trailer-maker Gray & Adams starts 2024 in fine fettle

Firm's latest results show profits up 5%, sales nearly 10% higher.

Trailer manufactured by Fraserburgh firm Gray & Adams,
Trailer manufactured by Fraserburgh firm Gray & Adams. Image: Tim Andrew
By Keith Findlay

Bosses at Fraserburgh-based engineering firm Gray & Adams (G&A) have described its three-year trading performance as “reasonable” in challenging circumstances.

They also reported a “sizeable” order book going into the new year.

G&A’s refrigerated rigids and trailers are a familiar sight on roads throughout the UK and beyond.

They are used by household names such as Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons, Aldi, Iceland and the Co-op.

The company had more than 750 people working across its operations during 2023.

2022-23 figures reveal big jump in profits and turnover at Gray & Adams

G&A told The Press and Journal the trading climate during the year to April 30 was “challenging” due to the onset of the Ukraine conflict and it’s impact on supply chains.

Even so, the family-owned firm grew pre-tax profits by 5% to £9.4 million in 2022-23.

This was up from £8.5m the year before as sales rose by 9.9%, or £16.9m to £187m.

Over the past three years, sales and profits at the firm have averaged £168.7m and £8.6m respectively.

Gray & Adams' Fraserburgh HQ.
Gray & Adams’ Fraserburgh HQ. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Bosses said this was “testament to the workforce who have ensured the business continued to operate safely throughout this period”.

A statement from the company added: “The group has a sizeable order book as we look towards 2024, with a varied product  mix.

“We, therefore, expect these levels of activity to continue as we navigate our way through the current UK economic challenges.”

G&A started 2023 on a high after its joint managing directors, brothers James and Peter Gray, 68 and 65 respectively, were made OBEs in the New Year Honours List.

l-r Gray & Adams joint managing directors James and Peter Gray.
l-r Gray & Adams joint managing directors James and Peter Gray. Image: Genoa Black

On the 2022-23 results, James Gray said: “The business continued to navigate through the various challenges caused by the pandemic and Ukraine conflict.

“It has seen another successful year, which is a credit to the commitment shown by the workforce.

“We have a strong order book and can expect strong levels of activity to continue.”

“However, we are mindful of the impact from both price inflation, supply issues and the difficulties within the UK economy, which are an ongoing challenge.”

Aerial view of Gray & Adams' headquarters in Fraserburgh.
Aerial view of Gray & Adams’ headquarters in Fraserburgh.

Peter Gray said G&A’s “strong” financial performance was “a direct result of the continued success of our products”.

He added: “We also continue to invest in our facilities, introducing new, efficient machinery in 2023 to ensure the operations teams remain leaders in their class.”

Investments like this are helping make sure the firm can “continue to produce our products to the high standard of quality that our customers are accustomed to,” he said.

G&A has operations in Fraserburgh, Dunfermline, Belfast and Doncaster

The firm, founded in 1957, continues to build for the future in other ways too.

A multi-phase investment in Fraserburgh has delivered a new vehicle accident repair centre, which is now operational and “providing a benefit to the business”.

G&A operations include production facilities in Dunfermline, Belfast and Doncaster, as well as the company’s headquarters on Shore Road, Fraserburgh.

