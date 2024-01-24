Derek Adams explains why Ross County have to target loan market in January window

Derek Adams says he is largely restricted to loan signings this month due to the player contracts already in place at Ross County.

All four of Adams’ January additions have been signed on loan, with George Wickens, Brandon Khela, Eli King and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson having arrived.

Along with defender Will Nightingale, who has extended his loan deal from AFC Wimbledon until the end of the season, County have two remaining loan slots available which Adams intends to use up by next week’s transfer deadline.

With the vast majority of County’s squad under contract for at least next season, Adams says he cannot look to bring in any players on deals beyond this summer.

Adams said: “People will say: ‘why is this manager signing loan deals?’

“The plain and simple thing is we have seven players on two-and-a-half year contracts and 16 players on one-and-a-half year contracts.

“If I take in seven players on permanent contracts, it works out that we have got 23 players signed up for next season. We’ve got no scope to move.

“These are the kind of things I’m trying to not talk about, but I’m trying to explain the issues in it as well.

“Maybe, I should have spoken for longer on Saturday and explained it all.

“But you’ll see from my point of view why we’re having to do that at this moment in time.”

County’s defensive issues may force Adams to rethink plans

Adams is hopeful of adding to his squad before Saturday’s match against Premiership leaders Celtic at Parkhead.

The Staggies are short on defensive options, with skipper Jack Baldwin missing out due to suspension – but also carrying a knock.

Ryan Leak is awaiting the results of an x-ray on his ankle following a collision in last weekend’s Scottish Cup defeat to Partick Thistle, while teenager Dylan Smith is a long-term absentee with an ankle injury of his own.

Will Nightingale will receive a knee injection, although he will be fit for Saturday.

With midfielders Scott Allardice and Ross Callachan also sidelined, Adams says he has had to rethink his January window priorities.

He added: “We’ll have to negate one other position to take in somebody else. We have to do that – we’ve no choice.

“At this moment in time we don’t have any centre halves, although Will Nightingale will be fit.

“Jack Baldwin is injured. Dylan Smith is away for an operation as well, and will be out for roughly 12 weeks.

“When you whittle it down and you only have four centre halves, we only have one.

“That’s how difficult it is as a manager.

“It’s quite easy from the outside to look at things and say ‘how can you not do this and that’ but if you’ve got a plan in place, and you don’t have the tools to do it, you can’t do the job.

“That’s the scenario in training at this moment in time.”

Staggies boss restricted in implementing own ideas

Adams says the selection issues are restricting his ability to implement some of his ideas on the Staggies side, which he inherited from Malky Mackay in November.

Adams added: “It is about patching things together and trying to pick a starting 11.

“At this moment in time, we can’t do things we would want to do because we don’t have the personnel to do it. That’s natural when you come in and have injuries and suspensions.

“That’s probably what I was alluding to at the weekend as well.”