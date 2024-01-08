Ross County extend Will Nightingale loan until end of season

Ross County have extended defender Will Nightingale’s loan from AFC Wimbledon until the end of the season.

Nightingale, who has made 17 appearances for the Staggies so far this term, has been an impressive performer in the Premiership, despite spending brief periods on the sidelines with thigh and nerve issues.

The 28-year-old joined the Staggies last summer on an initial six-month loan from the Dons, where he had previously spent his entire senior career.

In November, previous boss Malky Mackay revealed Nightingale had indicated he was keen to prolong his stay in the Highlands.

Shortly afterwards, Nightingale later went on to say he had unfinished business in Dingwall, when he said: “I love the club, I love everyone that’s been involved with the club – the staff, the players, the fans, the board.

“Everyone has been brilliant with me. I am keen to stay and I still don’t think I’ve shown my best up here, so that’s a big motivating factor for me.”

Mackay was subsequently dismissed, however, new boss Derek Adams was keen to make Nightingale part of his plans for the remainder of the campaign.

In a statement, Ross County said: “Will has been a mainstay in the centre of defence since his arrival, playing 17 games for the club in that time and we are delighted to secure his services until the end of the season.”

High returning to Huddersfield

The news that Nightingale has been retained for the remainder of the season comes shortly after County confirmed midfielder Scott High is returning to parent club Huddersfield Town.

High, who has seven Scotland under-21 caps, was drafted in as a summer transfer deadline day signing by Mackay in September.

The 22-year-old struggled to break into the Staggies’ side, though, with injury issues in recent weeks having made him unavailable since Adams took charge in November.

High made just two substitute appearances in the Premiership – amounting to a total of 24 minutes – in matches against Motherwell and Celtic.

He was involved throughout County’s run to the North of Scotland Cup final, netting in a 3-0 win over Golspie Sutherland.

High will not be involved in Adams’ plans, however, having been allowed to return to Kirklees Stadium.

In a statement, Ross County said: “Scott’s loan has been ended prematurely due to injury and he goes with the best wishes of everyone at the club.”