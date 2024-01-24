Aberdeen boss Barry Robson bemoans game management following draw at St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson bemoans game management following draw at St Johnstone

Dons manager frustrated at seeing his side fail to hang onto their 1-0 lead at McDiarmid Park.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Barry Robson was left dejected following his side's 1-1 draw at St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Barry Robson was left dejected following his side's 1-1 draw at St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson believes his players need to improve their game management after letting their lead slip in a 1-1 draw at St Johnstone.

Bojan Miovski’s penalty after the hour mark put the Dons ahead at McDiarmid Park but David Keltjens’ header secured a point for Saints.

Robson was frustrated at seeing his side fail to take all three points after breaking the deadlock in Perth.

The Dons boss said: “It was disappointing. When you are 1-0 up with 15 minutes to go you are hoping to win the game.

“I said to the players when you go 1-0 up and the opposition is coming at you then you get your distances right and stop crosses.

“If you don’t, you win the header and we didn’t do that well enough.

“They came at us but when you are 1-0 up you have to be more experienced in terms of game management and make sure you win the game.

“You’ve got to use your experience and not get caught up in the emotion of the game.

“Stay calm, in position, communicate well and slow the game down and stay goalside. We could have done that better.”

‘We have to be better in both boxes’

St Johnstone’s David Keltjens scores to make it 1-1 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Robson was also disappointed at seeing his side fail to make their possession count in a laboured first half display.

The first half was poor with Aberdeen only managing one shot on target while Saints failed to trouble Kelle Roos.

But a stirring second half showing full of incident could have ended with either side netting a late winner.

Robson said: “We dominated the first half without threatening but we moved the ball well.

“They want to put the ball in behind you and get on top of you. We dominated the first half and Craig Levein has obviously said they need to get after us.

“Ester Sokler had a great chance and they’ve hit the post too. They didn’t have any shots on goal in the first half and we could have done better as well.

“We need to be better in both boxes than we were tonight.”

Dons defender Slobodan Rubizec limped off in the closing stages following a 50-50 challenge with Ryan McGowan and will be assessed on Thursday.

Robson said: “We’ll get Rubi’s knee scanned first thing in the morning so fingers crossed he will be alright.”

The point moves Robson’s side up to seventh place in the Premiership while St Johnstone remain in 10th place.

Delight for Saints boss Levein

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein. Image: SNS

Saints boss Levein was full of praise for scorer Keltjens and was relieved his decision to keep the defender on the pitch was rewarded when the netted the equaliser.

Levein said: “It was our intention to take him off after 60 minutes but he was doing so well so we left him on.

“I thought he was excellent. He hasn’t played football for a long time but he is a good age, has played six times for Israel and it was about whether he was capable of performing at the levels we require.

“All credit to him, it was a really good debut and to get the goal was the icing on the cake. We try to encourage both full backs to get in the box and David did well to come in and score the header.

“In general he was really good. He was steady, reliable and tough.”

