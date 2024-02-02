Ross County striker Matthew Wright joins Brechin City on loan; Elgin City complete loan deal for Bradford City youngster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County striker Matthew Wright joins Brechin City on loan; Elgin City complete loan deal for Bradford City youngster

Wright will spend the rest of the season with Brechin, while Elgin have completed a loan deal for Bradford youngster Freddy Jeffreys.

By Andy Skinner
Matthew Wright celebrates netting for Ross County against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.
Matthew Wright celebrates netting for Ross County against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.

Ross County forward Matthew Wright has joined Brechin City on loan for the remainder of the season.

Wright spent the first half of the season on loan with Elgin City in League Two, but was limited to just eight appearances and one goal after a spell on the sidelines due to illness.

The 21-year-old, who hails from Point on the Isle of Lewis, had spells with League One sides Montrose and Falkirk last season.

Matthew Wright, right, with Jordan White after scoring three goals against Nairn County in pre-season. Image: Jasperimage.

Wright has made eight substitute appearances for the Staggies, and memorably netted a late equaliser in County’s 3-3 draw against Rangers in January 2022.

Wright’s switch to Brechin will see him return to the Highland League, where he enjoyed a prolific loan spell with Brora Rangers during the 2021-22 season.

He could make his debut for Gavin Price’s side when they host Lossiemouth on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Elgin City completed a late deadline day loan move for Bradford City midfielder Freddy Jeffreys.

The 18-year-old made two first team appearances for the Bantams earlier this season, making his debut off the bench in a 2-1 victory over Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup in October.

Later that month, he made his first start in a 3-0 victory over Manchester City under-21s in the same competition.

