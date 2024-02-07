Marshall’s Farm Shop drive-thru and tractor play area to stay despite being built without permission

The popular Marshall’s Farm Shop drive-thru and its controversial play area will remain open after it was revealed both were built without permission.

Business owners Kenneth Marshall and wife Moira applied to Aberdeenshire Council seeking retrospective consent for the recent additions to the store.

The busy farm shop can be found along the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road near Kintore, stocking a wide variety of locally grown produce and gifts.

Kenneth and Moira decided to open a permanent drive-thru facility following the success of its Fireside Bothy which operated throughout the pandemic.

The £50,000 drive-thru was launched last February along with the play area which famously went viral last May.

What happened at Marshall’s Farm Shop?

The farm shop became a viral talking point after an Aberdeen mum took to social media to complain about staff there.

She alleged that employees shouted at her two-year-old son after he was found climbing on the tractor.

The angry mum claimed the owners tapped him on the shoulder and pointed at him in the face after spotting him climb from the tractor seat to the wheel arch.

However, Marshalls later apologised for handling the situation “incorrectly”.

The outdoor play area also includes slides, swings and roundabouts, along with a wooden boat and climbing frame.

Meanwhile, the drive-thru was opened last February and was believed to be the first of its kind in the north of Scotland.

It serves delicious freshly prepared meals for customers on the go including breakfast rolls, homebakes, stovies, salads, pies, and even lunch boxes for kids.

Those just looking for a caffeine fix can also stop by for a tea or coffee.

Drive-thru needed to catch passing trade

The application recently went before members of the Garioch area committee.

Council planners had recommended the facilities remain in place, saying they were of “suitable scale and form” for the site.

Jennifer Ross of agents John Wink Design explained the couple were “unaware” they needed planning permission for the additions.

However, she said they were “pleased” to see the support for both developments.

Mrs Ross also explained that the drive-thru was needed to allow the business to “avoid losing out on passing trade”.

The agent also stressed that there had not been a “huge increase” in traffic because of it.

What did the committee have to say?

Councillor Judy Whyte raised concerns about customer safety due to the lack of designated pavements around the shop.

She was worried that the only way people could access the shop on foot was through the car park and feared the matter could get worse if the business grows in the future.

This view was shared by committee chairwoman Marion Ewenson who noted that customers have to walk alongside takeaway traffic on the busy site.

Despite these fears, councillors granted the application but asked for a condition to be added asking the owners to add extra safety measures for pedestrians.

Following the meeting, co-owner Kenneth Marshall said he and his wife Moira were “delighted” to get the backing of the committee.

He added: “We have really enjoyed seeing current and new customers experiencing our new facilities including our dog run fields, drive-thru and playpark.

“We are constantly looking at ways to progress and diversify our business in order to make Marshall’s appealing to a wider range of customers and make our farm shop a destination for the north-east.”