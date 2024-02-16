George Wickens feels his best is still to come following whirlwind first month at Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

George Wickens feels his best is still to come following whirlwind first month at Ross County

Goalkeeper Wickens joined the Staggies on loan from Fulham during the January transfer window.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County goalkeeper George Wickens. Image: Shutterstock.
Ross County goalkeeper George Wickens. Image: Shutterstock.

George Wickens has seen enough signs Ross County can kick on following a whirlwind first month with the club.

Goalkeeper Wickens was the first of seven signings made by previous boss Derek Adams during the January, joining on loan from Fulham.

Wickens was instantly given the nod ahead of long-standing first choice Ross Laidlaw who was nursing a calf issue.

The Englishman has not looked back since, having produced some excellent goalkeeping displays in his opening six games.

George Wickens in action against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.

Adams last week resigned following a run of nine matches without a win in all competitions, with Don Cowie taking interim charge of the side.

After experiencing upheaval so early on in his Victoria Park stint, Wickens is confident the 11th-placed Staggies can kick on.

He said: “It certainly wasn’t what I expected, with the manager leaving two or three weeks after I came in.

Former Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

“It’s not only me – we brought in a fair number of lads in January.

“It has been different and there has been plenty of change. But Don has come in and even within the first few days in training, with the message he is putting across, he has really steadied the ship and started to bring some confidence back into this group.

“There are plenty of good players, and I don’t think we should be in the position we are in.

“It’s exciting, if I can look at it that way, with the new manager bringing a different sort of mentality.

“Hopefully we can start showing that on the pitch with some positivity.”

Goalkeeper in inspired form at Ibrox

Wickens did his utmost to keep the scoreline down, with an outstanding display in County’s 3-1 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday.

The Englishman made 19 saves according to Opta – the most in a Premiership match since the agency began recording statistics.

Wickens, who produced an excellent display on his league debut away to Celtic last month, was pleased with his display despite the loss.

George Wickens in action against Rangers at Ibrox. Image: Shutterstock.

Wickens added: “I feel good at the moment. I have been here not even a month yet. The results haven’t come which has obviously been frustrating, but I have tried to keep myself in a good place and keep working hard.

“I feel good within myself. It’s nice to make a number of saves, but at the end of the day to not come away with anything, given the position we are in, is probably more the frustrating thing for myself and the team.

“There were definitely positives to take. I said it a few weeks ago when we were at Celtic – and when you go to a place like that we know we are in for a busy match.

“At times you have to take the pressure for long periods of time.

“It was certainly a busy night. It’s good for me to come to a place like this and get that sort of experience, to show what I can do.”

Wickens benefitting from Laidlaw competition

Wickens feels he is benefitting from the competition provided by Laidlaw, and the former England under-18 international reckons his best is still to come.

He added: “I have made it clear since I have come that I want to play, but at the same time I obviously know that Ross is a very well thought of goalkeeper. I see it in training every day.

“We have a good relationship. I think I push him and he pushes me. I want to play, and he wants to play – and we both respect that.

Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS

“Whoever is chosen, we will back each other and do what we can to make sure the other lad feels in the best place possible come the game.

“It’s healthy competition.

“I always knew coming into a men’s environment, and playing men’s football, what the challenges would be compared to what I was used to.

“With the more games that come I feel more confident. There was still a bit of rustiness and I think it’s still showing at times in the games I’m playing now.

“I would like to think if I keep in the right mindset, that will all come together and I can start to show what I can do even more so than at the moment.”

Conversation