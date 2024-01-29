Ross County goalkeeper George Wickens reveals homework prepared him for double penalty save against Celtic

Ross County goalkeeper George Wickens says homework paid off in his double penalty save from Celtic’s Luis Palma on Saturday.

After Celtic had taken an early lead through Alistair Johnston’s heavily-deflected goal within the opening minute, the Hoops were handed the perfect chance to double their advantage from the spot on 22 minutes when Simon Murray fouled Callum McGregor.

Englishman Wickens, making his league debut for the Staggies, saved Palma’s effort but his good work threatened to come undone when referee Euan Anderson ordered a retake due to encroachment from a handful of County players.

Remarkably, Wickens was on hand to thwart Palma’s second effort, which he placed in the same direction, low to the goalkeeper’s right.

Although County went on to lose the match 1-0 it was a day to remember for Wickens – who was quick to praise Staggies goalkeeping coach Scott Thomson for his preparation work.

Wickens said: “I had spoken to the goalkeeping coach about it. We do our homework on it a couple of days before each game.

“On a Thursday we look through a number of things Celtic do – not just penalties but that was one aspect of it.

“Luckily, I have managed to go the right way twice.

“I think we always just speak about percentages. The first one was based off that, and the second one was more of a gut feeling.

“I know that Palma is a very good player, and quite often those players back themselves to do it again and go that same way.

“Luckily, I got it right and was able to save the second as well.”

Wickens embracing first team opportunity

On-loan Fulham goalkeeper Wickens took the place of Ross Laidlaw for County’s 3-0 Scottish Cup defeat to Partick Thistle the previous weekend, and was once again given the nod by manager Derek Adams at Parkhead.

It has been the 22-year-old’s first senior football since he played 40 games for National League side Wealdstone during the 2021-22 campaign.

Following a lack of recent action, Wickens is embracing the opportunity to impress in the Scottish Premiership.

He added: “Over the last 18 months I haven’t played an awful lot of football, for reasons at Fulham, which has been frustrating.

“I only played a handful of games for Fulham’s under-21s this season – maybe three or four.

“It was obviously tough coming here. One of the big things for a goalkeeper to build confidence is playing games.

“When I was playing once on average every three or four weeks, it was hard to build that.

“I was fortunate enough to be able to come up here and get an opportunity.

“I’m just taking each game as it comes, and getting in the right sort of mindset for the games. I felt like I was in a good place coming into this game, even with the lack of games I have had recently.

“I was very happy. It’s amazing place to play football, and it’s the sort of thing you dream of as a kid to come to a big place like this and perform.

“It was a really good experience for me.

“To be able to come here and get this opportunity to hopefully build on a number of games and show what I can do is exciting for me.”

Hart quick to praise Staggies goalkeeper

Wickens was congratulated by opposite number Joe Hart after the full-time whistle following his impressive display.

It was a special moment for Wickens given how much inspiration he has taken from 36-year-old Hart, who has 75 caps for England.

Wickens added: “I tried not to think about it too much at the start of the game, but growing up he was sort of my idol in terms of watching him for England.

“I watched a number of YouTube clips on him, trying to base quite a lot of my game off him.

“To share the same pitch as him was a bit surreal. It probably hasn’t sunk in yet, but I managed to get his shirt at the end of the game which was nice.

“He was very supportive. We are at the same agency so he is aware of my situation and just told me to come up here and show what I can do.

“It’s a good start. There were some positive words from him, which I really appreciated.”