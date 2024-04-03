Aboyne mum explains why ‘wonderful’ teachers not to blame in school photo row – as Aberdeenshire Council considers SCRAPPING deal with besieged firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aboyne mum explains why ‘wonderful’ teachers not to blame in school photo row – as Aberdeenshire Council considers SCRAPPING deal with besieged firm

Tempest bosses have "personally apologised" to families whose children with complex needs were snubbed in class photos at Aboyne Primary School - and reveal the steps they'll take to make it right.

By Alastair Gossip
Natalie Pinnell hopes all children will be supported and acknowledged in the future - after her daughter was omitted from a class photo taken by Tempest at Aboyne Primary School. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Natalie Pinnell hopes all children will be supported and acknowledged in the future - after her daughter Erin was omitted from a class photo taken by Tempest at Aboyne Primary School. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

An Aberdeenshire mum whose daughter’s omission from a class photo sold by Tempest caused nationwide storm says those questioning school staff are “missing the point entirely”.

Many have questioned the role of teachers in the row which broke out last week after school picture day at Aboyne Primary.

Long-established photography firm Tempest caused outrage as its snapper offered parents two versions of class photos – one including pupils with complex needs, and one without.

Natalie Pinnell’s primary five daughter Erin was one of the children omitted in the alternative version offered to parents.

Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed school staff were present during the photo shoot – including while the pictures without the youngsters with additional support needs (ASN) were captured.

Images seen by The Press and Journal even show one teacher posing in the photo alongside her pupils, before the children with complex needs joined.

One week on from the scandal exploding and shocking families nationwide:

  • Natalie tells us why “wonderful” school staff are not to blame
  • How Aberdeenshire Council will make sure it “never happens again”
  • And how disgraced photography firm will “address knowledge gaps” among those sent to take school snaps

Mum: Those blaming Aboyne Primary School teachers are ‘missing the point entirely’

But as onlookers question if Aboyne Primary School staff should have done more, Natalie has praised the “wonderful job” they did on the day.

Natalie is thankful her daughter Erin 'isn't aware' of the Tempest school photo row. Image: Natalie Pinnell
Natalie is thankful her daughter Erin ‘isn’t aware’ of the Tempest school photo row. Image: Natalie Pinnell

Speaking to The P&J, the mum admitted photos of her family are “difficult to orchestrate”.

“We hardly have any of our family together,” she said, heaping praise on the picture that included her daughter.

“We would absolutely expect multiple versions of these photos to have been taken, the concern around this particular part of what has happened is missing the point entirely.

“The photographer and staff will likely have set up the shot in advance to make the process as easy as possible for those children who may find it difficult to participate in the session.

“The photographer actually did an incredible job at capturing Erin. All the children looked wonderful.

“The issue is not that several versions of the photo were taken. The issue is that if you DO manage to get a photo with all children engaged, surely you shouldn’t be giving an option without specific children to parents.

“This has been the issue and has been acknowledged by Tempest and the photographer and the affected parents have now received a full and direct apology.”

Aboyne Primary School staff ‘work tirelessly to include our children’

Aboyne Primary School staff are "wonderful" and not to blame for any part of the Tempest class photo row, Natalie Pinnell told The P&J. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aboyne Primary School staff are “wonderful” and not to blame for any part of the Tempest class photo row, Natalie Pinnell told The P&J. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

And Natalie headed off any criticism of the teachers and staff at Aboyne Primary School, as questions emerge as to how they could pose in pictures without their full class.

“My word the staff did a wonderful job in facilitating these photos.

“As parents we could not be more grateful to every single one of them. They had no role in deciding which photos were actually shared.

“They worked tirelessly to make sure our children were included.”

Aberdeenshire Council could end relationship with Tempest over Aboyne school photo row

Meanwhile, the council has confirmed an investigation is under way into how school pictures are taken across Aberdeenshire.

The internal probe could bring about the end of the long-running relationship with Tempest Photography altogether.

A spokesman told The P&J the local authority had not yet found the same ASN-exclusive photo offering at any of its other schools.

Should Aberdeenshire Council stop using Tempest for school pictures? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

He added: “The council is investigating the matter, regarding appropriate steps to be taken to assure ourselves and parents that a situation like this cannot happen again.

“We are not aware of a requirement for schools to routinely vet class photos, though this will be given full regard as part of our investigation.”

He directed us to Tempest when we asked if the same local photographer had been deployed to other Aberdeenshire schools.

The Cornwall-based picture company declined to answer, instead offering The P&J an insight into their response to the crisis…

‘Devastated’ Tempest bosses say Aboyne school photo probe reveals ‘no malicious intent’

“Deeply sorry” bosses are “immediately” rolling out training to address “any knowledge gaps” among staff.

This will include:

  • Compulsory training on diversity, equality, and inclusivity, with a specific focus on accessibility and children with complex needs.
  • A Tempest diversity lead being appointed to ensure best practices are followed
  • Additional checks on images before they are published or shared.

A spokeswoman said: “We are deeply sorry for the unintentional hurt and anger this situation has caused.

“Our photographer took multiple photographs of some class groups, some with and some without children with complex needs.

“The school was then sent links for both photographs, which were subsequently shared with parents. This was a mistake.

“We should have sent through the version with all children present in the photograph, as per our standard operating procedures.

“As a company we are devastated and while our investigation revealed no malicious intent on the part of our team, we recognise the need to enhance our training and guidance for employees.”

Under fire Tempest bosses hit out at reports Aboyne school pupils were photoshopped out of frame

She also hit out at reports in the national media that children were “digitally removed” from photographs taken at Aboyne Primary School.

“We absolutely do not have a policy to remove children from any photograph and would not do this unless under instruction from a school or parent for child protection reasons,” she added.

Chiefs at the “inclusive” photo company have also “personally apologised” to parents of the left out children through the school.

Tempest has apologised for leaving Natalie Pinnell's daughter Erin out of school photo of the primary five class at Aboyne Primary School. Image: Natalie Pinnell
Tempest has apologised for leaving Natalie Pinnell’s daughter Erin out of school photo of the primary five class at Aboyne Primary School. Image: Natalie Pinnell

And for Natalie, the promised improvement is “reassuring and welcome”.

“As a family we have now received a direct apology for the harm done and clear steps that Tempest are taking going forward,” she told The P&J.

“I hope that we can all move forward from this incident with lessons learned and a hope for us to support and acknowledge ALL children.”

