Aboyne mum explains why ‘wonderful’ teachers not to blame in school photo row – as Aberdeenshire Council considers SCRAPPING deal with besieged firm

An Aberdeenshire mum whose daughter’s omission from a class photo sold by Tempest caused nationwide storm says those questioning school staff are “missing the point entirely”.

Many have questioned the role of teachers in the row which broke out last week after school picture day at Aboyne Primary.

Long-established photography firm Tempest caused outrage as its snapper offered parents two versions of class photos – one including pupils with complex needs, and one without.

Natalie Pinnell’s primary five daughter Erin was one of the children omitted in the alternative version offered to parents.

Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed school staff were present during the photo shoot – including while the pictures without the youngsters with additional support needs (ASN) were captured.

Images seen by The Press and Journal even show one teacher posing in the photo alongside her pupils, before the children with complex needs joined.

Mum: Those blaming Aboyne Primary School teachers are ‘missing the point entirely’

But as onlookers question if Aboyne Primary School staff should have done more, Natalie has praised the “wonderful job” they did on the day.

Speaking to The P&J, the mum admitted photos of her family are “difficult to orchestrate”.

“We hardly have any of our family together,” she said, heaping praise on the picture that included her daughter.

“We would absolutely expect multiple versions of these photos to have been taken, the concern around this particular part of what has happened is missing the point entirely.

“The photographer and staff will likely have set up the shot in advance to make the process as easy as possible for those children who may find it difficult to participate in the session.

“The photographer actually did an incredible job at capturing Erin. All the children looked wonderful.

“The issue is not that several versions of the photo were taken. The issue is that if you DO manage to get a photo with all children engaged, surely you shouldn’t be giving an option without specific children to parents.

“This has been the issue and has been acknowledged by Tempest and the photographer and the affected parents have now received a full and direct apology.”

Aboyne Primary School staff ‘work tirelessly to include our children’

And Natalie headed off any criticism of the teachers and staff at Aboyne Primary School, as questions emerge as to how they could pose in pictures without their full class.

“My word the staff did a wonderful job in facilitating these photos.

“As parents we could not be more grateful to every single one of them. They had no role in deciding which photos were actually shared.

“They worked tirelessly to make sure our children were included.”

Aberdeenshire Council could end relationship with Tempest over Aboyne school photo row

Meanwhile, the council has confirmed an investigation is under way into how school pictures are taken across Aberdeenshire.

The internal probe could bring about the end of the long-running relationship with Tempest Photography altogether.

A spokesman told The P&J the local authority had not yet found the same ASN-exclusive photo offering at any of its other schools.

He added: “The council is investigating the matter, regarding appropriate steps to be taken to assure ourselves and parents that a situation like this cannot happen again.

“We are not aware of a requirement for schools to routinely vet class photos, though this will be given full regard as part of our investigation.”

He directed us to Tempest when we asked if the same local photographer had been deployed to other Aberdeenshire schools.

The Cornwall-based picture company declined to answer, instead offering The P&J an insight into their response to the crisis…

‘Devastated’ Tempest bosses say Aboyne school photo probe reveals ‘no malicious intent’

“Deeply sorry” bosses are “immediately” rolling out training to address “any knowledge gaps” among staff.

This will include:

Compulsory training on diversity, equality, and inclusivity, with a specific focus on accessibility and children with complex needs.

A Tempest diversity lead being appointed to ensure best practices are followed

Additional checks on images before they are published or shared.

A spokeswoman said: “We are deeply sorry for the unintentional hurt and anger this situation has caused.

“Our photographer took multiple photographs of some class groups, some with and some without children with complex needs.

“The school was then sent links for both photographs, which were subsequently shared with parents. This was a mistake.

“We should have sent through the version with all children present in the photograph, as per our standard operating procedures.

“As a company we are devastated and while our investigation revealed no malicious intent on the part of our team, we recognise the need to enhance our training and guidance for employees.”

Under fire Tempest bosses hit out at reports Aboyne school pupils were photoshopped out of frame

She also hit out at reports in the national media that children were “digitally removed” from photographs taken at Aboyne Primary School.

“We absolutely do not have a policy to remove children from any photograph and would not do this unless under instruction from a school or parent for child protection reasons,” she added.

Chiefs at the “inclusive” photo company have also “personally apologised” to parents of the left out children through the school.

And for Natalie, the promised improvement is “reassuring and welcome”.

“As a family we have now received a direct apology for the harm done and clear steps that Tempest are taking going forward,” she told The P&J.

“I hope that we can all move forward from this incident with lessons learned and a hope for us to support and acknowledge ALL children.”