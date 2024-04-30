Will Nightingale closing in on Ross County return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Ross County

Will Nightingale closing in on Ross County return

Defender Nightingale has been sidelined since early February, due to a hamstring injury.

By Andy Skinner
Will Nightingale in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Will Nightingale in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Will Nightingale is ready to hand Ross County a survival boost as he closes in on a return to action.

Defender Nightingale has been sidelined since the 5-0 defeat to Motherwell on February 6, due to a hamstring injury.

That was Derek Adams’ final match in charge of the Staggies, meaning he has yet to feature under interim boss Don Cowie.

The Englishman, who is on a season-long loan with County, returned to parent club AFC Wimbledon for his rehabilitation, but returned to Dingwall earlier this week.

Cowie will run the rule over Nightingale in training this week, before deciding whether he is ready to return to action in Saturday’s Premiership visit of Hibernian.

Will Nightingale in action for Ross County against Celtic. Image: SNS

He said: “Will is back from Wimbledon and training on Tuesday morning. He’s had a long lay-off and I haven’t had his services since I came into this role.

“It has been a long time, but it is great to have him back going into the last four league games.

“He has a fantastic attitude and character, a great person to have about the place, a lot of experience and is very physical and imposing.

“Hopefully he can have a good week’s training and then it becomes a decision as to whether it is too soon or not.

“It is good to have him back for the good of the group, that’s for sure.”

Defender’s return a timely boost in closing weeks of campaign

Nightingale has been an impressive performer for the Staggies since making the temporary switch last summer, having made 22 appearances in an injury-disrupted campaign.

Despite being short of match fitness, Cowie has hinted he will be prepared to pitch Nightingale in at such a late stage of the season.

Will Nightingale in action for Ross County against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Cowie added: “I think it is more difficult midway through the season and you’re wanting to get up to fitness. You might get through the first and second games and then the lull comes when playing catch-up.

“This close to the end of the season, I don’t think there’s any time for that.

“It’s a case of dealing with the game as it comes and any personnel we feel is ready to play, there’s no real gamble because there’s nothing beyond the next few weeks.”

Cowie has strong options to pick from

Nightingale’s return means the Staggies are close to a full complement, with Scott Allardice, Ross Callachan and Max Sheaf their only absentees.

Goalkeeper George Wickens is expected to return from a minor knock which ruled him out of last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Livingston.

Ross County goalkeeper George Wickens missed Saturday’s 2-0 defeat against Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.

Cowie feels he has the flexibility to change his side depending on the opposition they are up against.

He added: “Last weekend was probably the first time I made the decision not to change the starting 11.

“On the back of the Rangers game, I felt confident the same personnel could get the result we needed at Livingston.

“It didn’t work out, such is football – it changes very quickly.

“I look at the next game and everyone comes into the thinking on who can play. When you have a strong squad, you’ve got to try to utilise that.”

Conversation