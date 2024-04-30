Will Nightingale closing in on Ross County return

Will Nightingale is ready to hand Ross County a survival boost as he closes in on a return to action.

Defender Nightingale has been sidelined since the 5-0 defeat to Motherwell on February 6, due to a hamstring injury.

That was Derek Adams’ final match in charge of the Staggies, meaning he has yet to feature under interim boss Don Cowie.

The Englishman, who is on a season-long loan with County, returned to parent club AFC Wimbledon for his rehabilitation, but returned to Dingwall earlier this week.

Cowie will run the rule over Nightingale in training this week, before deciding whether he is ready to return to action in Saturday’s Premiership visit of Hibernian.

He said: “Will is back from Wimbledon and training on Tuesday morning. He’s had a long lay-off and I haven’t had his services since I came into this role.

“It has been a long time, but it is great to have him back going into the last four league games.

“He has a fantastic attitude and character, a great person to have about the place, a lot of experience and is very physical and imposing.

“Hopefully he can have a good week’s training and then it becomes a decision as to whether it is too soon or not.

“It is good to have him back for the good of the group, that’s for sure.”

Defender’s return a timely boost in closing weeks of campaign

Nightingale has been an impressive performer for the Staggies since making the temporary switch last summer, having made 22 appearances in an injury-disrupted campaign.

Despite being short of match fitness, Cowie has hinted he will be prepared to pitch Nightingale in at such a late stage of the season.

Cowie added: “I think it is more difficult midway through the season and you’re wanting to get up to fitness. You might get through the first and second games and then the lull comes when playing catch-up.

“This close to the end of the season, I don’t think there’s any time for that.

“It’s a case of dealing with the game as it comes and any personnel we feel is ready to play, there’s no real gamble because there’s nothing beyond the next few weeks.”

Cowie has strong options to pick from

Nightingale’s return means the Staggies are close to a full complement, with Scott Allardice, Ross Callachan and Max Sheaf their only absentees.

Goalkeeper George Wickens is expected to return from a minor knock which ruled him out of last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Livingston.

Cowie feels he has the flexibility to change his side depending on the opposition they are up against.

He added: “Last weekend was probably the first time I made the decision not to change the starting 11.

“On the back of the Rangers game, I felt confident the same personnel could get the result we needed at Livingston.

“It didn’t work out, such is football – it changes very quickly.

“I look at the next game and everyone comes into the thinking on who can play. When you have a strong squad, you’ve got to try to utilise that.”