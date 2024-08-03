Don Cowie says Motherwell draw a step in right direction on road, but acknowledges need for more quality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Don Cowie says Motherwell draw a step in right direction on road, but acknowledges need for more quality

The Staggies opened their Premiership campaign with a goalless draw at Fir Park.

By Andy Skinner
Will Nightingale in action for Ross County against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Ross County opened their Premiership campaign with a hard-fought point after a goalless afternoon against Motherwell at Fir Park.

County were searching for their first opening day victory since 2020, when now Well boss Stuart Kettlewell guided the Staggies to victory over the Lanarkshire outfit at Victoria Park.

Both sides had intermittent chances on a largely uneventful opening fixture, with Jordan White and Will Nightingale coming closest for the Dingwall men.

Earlier in the week Staggies boss Don Cowie spoke of his aim to improve his side’s away form this season, following a return of just one victory from 19 league matches on the road last term.

Although he will be looking for better performances as the season progresses, starting with a point and a clean sheet on the road gives Cowie something to build on.

Cowie said: “I thought it was a really hard-fought point for us. Going into the season, I spoke about how we needed to be harder to beat away from home.

“I’m delighted to get a point and a clean sheet.

“It’s something we have not done enough historically, especially last season. It’s about trying to improve that aspect, and this was a clear sign of everyone putting their body on the line to make sure we got that clean sheet and a point.

“I thought it had the feel of the first game. It was a bit frantic, and erratic at times.

“Can we play better? Absolutely. We are all on the same page and agree with that, but we are a new group and it’s about trying to build on what we have done.

“Our away form was really poor last season. We only won one game away from home, we didn’t get enough clean sheets and we conceded too many sloppy goals at important times in games.

“This was a real positive step in the right direction, in terms of looking forward to this new season.

“We expect a hard-working team, and we have to try and make it as difficult as possible for the opposition, but also implement our quality.

“We didn’t quite manage to do that, but I’m still very happy with the group.”

Nightingale provided Staggies with welcome boost

The Staggies were without Ricki Lamie who was unable to shake off an achilles injury from the previous weekend’s Premier Sports Cup tie against Stirling Albion. His place in the heart of defence was taken by Nightingale, who was included for the first time since returning on loan from AFC Wimbledon.

It was a cagey start to the campaign for both sides, with little by way of goalmouth action in the early exchanges.

Jordan White was first to threaten for the Staggies, when he saw a glancing header easily gathered by Aston Oxborough.

The Dingwall men survived a let-off on 20 minutes however when Nightingale was caught in possession by Zach Robinson on the halfway line, with the striker going clean through on goal before sidefooting wide from an excellent position.

That glimpse of goal appeared to give Motherwell impetus to carry the stronger threat. Another fine chance presented itself eight minutes later when Ewan Wilson cut the ball across goal, with Moses Ebiye denied by a superb near post save from Ross Laidlaw, before Wilson blazed over on the follow-up.

County registered their first attempt on target just before the interval when Connor Randall’s long-range strike was gathered by Oxborough, however the visitors went into the second period knowing they needed to find a greater spark in the final third.

It was the home side who started brighter though, with Laidlaw doing well to palm over a Dan Casey delivery which threatened to dip under the crossbar just seconds after the restart.

Well continued to pressure from set-pieces, however Hale was denied at the other end when he saw a free-kick met by a strong save around the post from Oxborough.

Cowie shook up his side, with Jack Grieves and Hale making way for Aidan Denholm and Alex Samuel.

A glorious chance fell the way of White on 75 minutes when he was picked out unmarked by Victor Loturi’s floated delivery, but he nodded narrowly over the bar.

Well teenager Wilson nearly came up with the game’s decisive moment with five minutes remaining when he took aim with a strike from the edge of the box, which Laidlaw met with a superb clawed save to force it behind.

The big late chance fell to County in stoppage time however, when George Harmon’s corner fell for Nightingale who was unable to find the target, as he prodded over the bar from close-range.

Player Ratings

MOTHERWELL (3-4-1-2): Oxborough 7; Casey 6, Gordon 6, Blaney 6 (McGinn 86); O’Donnell 6, Halliday 6, Zdravkovski 6, Wilson 7; Miller 6 (Callachan 73); Ebiye 6 (Wells 87), Robinson 6 (Stamatelopoulos 67).

Subs not used: Hegyi, Seddon, Balmer, Sparrow, Kaleta.

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Laidlaw 7; Wright 6, Nightingale 6, Leak 7; Brown 6 (Efete 87), Randall 6, Grieves 6 (Denholm 62), Harmon 6; Loturi 6; White 6 (Chilvers 87), Hale 6 (Samuel 72).

Subs not used: Hamilton, Telfer, Brophy, Macleod, Reid.

Referee: John Beaton
Attendance: 4,353
Man of the Match: Ewan Wilson

