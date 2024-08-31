Josh Nisbet aiming to silence doubters at Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Josh Nisbet aiming to silence doubters at Ross County

At 5ft 3in, Australian international Nisbet insists he has had to prove people wrong throughout his career - which he aims to do again in Scotland.

Ross County midfielder Josh Nisbet. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Ross County midfielder Josh Nisbet. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Andy Skinner

Josh Nisbet is relishing the opportunity to dispel any doubts about his physical ability to compete at Ross County.

At 5ft 3in, midfielder Nisbet is among the smallest players to have featured in the Scottish Premiership following his move from Central Coast Mariners.

Nisbet made his debut as a substitute in last weekend’s 6-0 defeat to Rangers at Hampden Park, and is in contention for today’s visit of Aberdeen.

Josh Nisbet in action for Ross County against Rangers. Image: SNS

In recent years, Nisbet had become frustrated at being overlooked for the opportunity to move to European football.

He has now signed a three-year deal with the Staggies after winning the A-League player of the year in a treble-winning campaign with the Mariners.

Nisbet insists he had to prove many people wrong to show what he is capable of.

‘Great step in my career’

He insists holding his own in the Scottish Premiership, which is renowned for its physicality, will further silence his doubters.

The 25-year-old said: “It’s a great step in my career.

“It’s also going to prove a lot of people wrong when it comes to physical doubts, if I can compete in probably one of the most difficult leagues for physicality.

Ross County’s Josh Nisbet. Image: SNS

“I have a low centre of gravity and I get my body in the way.

“I’m not going to go out there and absolutely smack someone, but I will compete and work hard to make sure you wouldn’t doubt if I can physically compete or not.

“At the start you get down a little bit, but now it’s a case of ‘say what you like’ and I’ll back myself to do what I need to do.

“Even throughout my youth development, I went out having to prove people wrong about my height.

“As much as you would like to hope it’s different, coming into senior football it’s still a bit the same.

Ross County midfielder Josh Nisbet. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“An opportunity in a league like this, which is still high quality as well as physically demanding, is going to be great to step up and prove myself.”

Familiar faces have inspired midfielder

Nisbet is by no means the first player to move to Scotland from Down Under in recent years.

Of the Socceroos World Cup squad in 2022, six were playing in the Premiership at the time and a further four – including former Staggies Jackson Irvine and Harry Souttar – had previous Scottish experience.

Nisbet will come up against a former team-mate this weekend in Aberdeen’s James McGarry, and he insists he has not been short of well wishes following his switch to Dingwall.

James McGarry in action for Aberdeen. Image: SNS

He added: “It has been an ambition for a few years. I thought I was doing all right, and a lot of other players got transfers that I was hoping I would get.

“That time has come, where my opportunity has arrived.

“I had a lot of good feedback from Australian boys that had been here.

“If I could maybe follow in their footsteps, I’d be doing all right. It definitely puts confidence in me.

“Harry Souttar reached out to me and said the club is good, the staff are good, and it’s a good place to start an opportunity.

Harry Souttar in action for Ross County in 2018. Image: SNS

“I know all the Aussie boys, but Lewis Miller and Kye Rowles are ex team-mates of mine back in Australia.

“To be fair, I didn’t speak to Jimmy. He did really well at the club – he wasn’t even there for a year, I think it was six months and then he was off to Aberdeen.

“He did exceptionally well and got the move, so it will be great to catch up with him and see how he is doing.”

Nisbet aiming to continue Socceroos progress

Nisbet made his breakthrough into the Australia national team earlier this year, winning two caps against Lebanon and Bangladesh.

He was this week called into Graham Arnold’s squad for an upcoming double header against Bahrain and Indonesia.

Nisbet insists keeping his place in the Socceroos’ setup is a major ambition.

Josh Nisbet in action for Central Coast Mariners. Image: Shutterstock.

Nisbet added: “When I was eight I got Socceroos everything for my birthday. It was always an ambition of mine, but you don’t quite realise how close or far it is at the time.

“I was playing well and hoping for it, and fortunately it came. I hope to keep pushing and stay in there as long as I can.

“There’s a lot of competition in the Australian midfield. We’ve got a lot of players playing in high level leagues.

“I need to make sure I’m performing and doing well. I back myself to do that – and I back Ross County to help me do that.”

More from Ross County

Connall Ewan is looking forward to life in League One with Inverness. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle FC
Connall Ewan on his loan move from Ross County to Caley Thistle
Jayden Richardson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Transfer deadline day latest as Jayden Richardson leaves Aberdeen and Caley Thistle sign Man…
Will striker Kevin Nisbet, centre, start for Aberdeen at Ross County?
Ross County v Aberdeen: If Kevin Nisbet starts... who drops out? Plus, Dons Score…
Kacper Lopata. Image: Shutterstock.
Ross County bolster defence as Don Cowie provides Ricki Lamie update
Connall Ewan is looking forward to life in League One with Inverness. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle FC
Caley Thistle sign Ross County defender Connall Ewan on loan
Ross County assistant manager Carl Tremarco. Image: SNS.
Ross County assistant Carl Tremarco embracing partnership with Don Cowie
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County: Don Cowie on restoring pride, while Staggies boss offers transfer update
Ross County defender Will Nightingale in action against Rangers.
Will Nightingale urges Ross County to put 'unacceptable' 6-0 loss to Rangers behind them
Rabbi Matondo of Rangers celebrates with team mates Vaclav Cerny and Mohamed Diomande after scoring his second goal of the game to give Rangers a 5-0 lead against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.
Rangers 6-0 Ross County: Don Cowie reaction after Staggies suffer chastening Hampden defeat
Ross County forward Jordan White. Image: SNS
Ross County striker Jordan White believes he is in the best shape of his…

Conversation